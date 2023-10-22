Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어
Home US Targets Cryptocurrency Mixers in Security Clampdown
News

US Targets Cryptocurrency Mixers in Security Clampdown

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist Author expertise
Updated:

US Targets Cryptocurrency Mixers in Security Clampdown

The US Treasury is zeroing in on cryptocurrency anonymity tactics following Hamas’ recent assaults against Israel.

The US is targeting groups like Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, underscoring the administration’s commitment to curtailing illicit financial activities potentially supporting terrorism.

These attacks have not only reshaped geopolitical tensions but also prompted a strict US response in the financial realm, specifically concerning cryptocurrency operations.

The Treasury aims to stifle the anonymous movement of funds that potentially aid terrorist activities.

The US Treasury’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) has proposed stringent regulations.

These would categorize certain foreign cryptocurrency mixers — services that anonymize digital funds — as facilitators of money laundering, aligning with views that they endanger national security.

Consequently, if the public and legislative bodies agree post-debate, interacting with these services could become far more challenging for US individuals and entities.

Furthermore, while these rules were under consideration before the Hamas-led disruptions, the Treasury has linked them directly to recent events.

The Mechanics and Implications of Mixers

Cryptocurrency mixers, though not a novel concept, are under intense scrutiny. By jumbling clients’ funds, these services obscure money trails on public blockchains, complicating efforts to trace transactions back to their origins.

The proposed regulations would label many of these mixers, especially those outside US jurisdiction, as significant money laundering concerns.

This designation aligns with the Patriot Act’s Section 311, framing these services as potential national security threats due to their capacity to finance terrorism.

With this change, financial institutions would face additional documentation and reporting responsibilities. Moreover, the Treasury could prohibit exchanges from dealing with funds passed through these mixers.

This unprecedented measure has raised concerns, with experts noting its potential to ostracize platforms from legitimate financial interactions out of fear of legal repercussions.

Contextualizing the Threat  

The focus on Hamas is somewhat recent, with experts suggesting a narrative shift in the Treasury’s approach. While Hamas’ use of cryptocurrencies is notable, their activities are somewhat limited compared to other actors on the digital stage.

Reports indicate Hamas garnered $41 million and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad $91 million in crypto over two years. However, the actual sums reaching these groups are uncertain, and Hamas has even dissuaded supporters from using cryptocurrencies due to transaction transparency and legal risks.

The US has been systematically targeting these services, shutting down several for aiding hackers from sanctioned countries.

Comparatively, North Korean hackers, Russian ransomware syndicates, and other criminals have amassed far greater crypto fortunes through theft and extortion, often laundering these earnings via mixers.

Although the proposed FinCEN rules are less drastic, their scope is expansive, applying to all mixer interactions and potentially influencing a broader segment of the crypto industry. This has sparked dialogue about the balance between curbing illegal finance and preserving legitimate privacy avenues.

In conclusion, as the US intensifies its efforts to cut off potential funding streams for illicit activities, the critical challenge remains.

Regulators must find a middle ground that impedes criminal actors without completely sacrificing the financial privacy tools that law-abiding citizens might use.

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi is an eager Tech Journalist and content writer for both B2B and B2C, with a focus on making the process of purchasing software easier for businesses and enhancing their online presence and SEO.

Krishi has a special skill set in writing about technology news, creating educational content on customer relationship management (CRM) software, and recommending project management tools that can help small businesses increase their revenue.

Alongside his writing and blogging work, Krishi's other hobbies include studying the financial markets and cricket.

Most Popular News

1 US Targets Cryptocurrency Mixers in Security Clampdown
2 The Ripple Vs. SEC Case Will Likely End with a Settlement, Says Pro-XRP Attorney
3 Elon Musk’s Platform X to Introduce Premium Subscriptions Soon.
4 Weibo’s Wang Gaofei Initiates Real-Name Policy on His Microblogging Platform
5 XRP Set to Cross $0.54 Level Amid Strong Resistance in Dominance

Latest News

Ripple
News

The Ripple Vs. SEC Case Will Likely End with a Settlement, Says Pro-XRP Attorney

Damien Fisher
Elon Musk
News

Elon Musk’s Platform X to Introduce Premium Subscriptions Soon.

Damien Fisher

Elon Musk, the owner of the social media platform X, has announced the introduction of two new tiers of premium subscriptions. Musk revealed this upcoming development in an October 19...

Weibo
News

Weibo’s Wang Gaofei Initiates Real-Name Policy on His Microblogging Platform

Damien Fisher

Wang Gaofei, CEO of China’s top social media platform, Weibo, has initiated a new development tagged real-name policy on his platform. This move will require users to show their original...

XRP
News

XRP Set to Cross $0.54 Level Amid Strong Resistance in Dominance

Damien Fisher
Crypto
Crypto News

Top Crypto Gainers on 20th October – STX, BSV, And SOL

Nick Dunn
Emerging Technologies statistics
Statistics

Top 5 Emerging Technologies That Will Shape the Future

Kate Sukhanova
Meta
News

Meta to Introduce Its Telegram-Like Broadcast Channels on Facebook and Messenger

Damien Fisher

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website

© Copyright 2023 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.