Users Will Now Be Able to Delete Their Threads Accounts Separately

Meta announced an upcoming update for its new microblogging platform Threads, which will now allow users to delete their accounts separately from Instagram.

Until now, the only way to delete a Threads account was to delete the linked Instagram account, which means the user would lose both accounts.

Additionally, Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri revealed that the next update will make it easier for users to reach a larger audience. A new feature introduced by Meta also allows people to see Threads posts on Facebook and Instagram directly, he added, asking for suggestions on other potential improvements.

How Will the New Account Deletion Process Work?

Once the update is rolled out, users will find a new “Delete or Deactivate Profile” section in the settings menu on Threads. From this section, users can choose to either deactivate or permanently delete their Threads account separately without affecting their Instagram profile.

Despite the fact that Threads gained 100 million users in the first five days, the platform had begun to flounder.

Users who already have Instagram accounts can log in to Threads with a single click once they insert their Instagram credentials. However, this also meant that the Threads accounts were bound entirely to the Instagram account and couldn’t be deleted without deleting the latter.

The lack of a separate account deletion feature for Threads was one of the earliest criticisms. However, Mosseri had already assured shortly after the platform’s launch that Meta was looking into adding the feature.

As it turns out, Meta did ultimately deliver on the promise by introducing the new account deletion and deactivation section on Threads.

In other news, Threads users now have the ability to keep their posts from showing up on Facebook and Instagram. A “For You on Threads” carousel was introduced on both Facebook and Instagram, suggesting Threads posts that might interest the users.

The suggestion feature helps users gain more visibility by reaching audiences outside Threads and drive engagement.

However, not all users were happy to have their Threads posts being shown on other platforms.

Meta responded in October, saying that it was “listening to feedback”. Soon afterward, the company began to test an opt-out option that was discovered by software reverse engineer Alessandro Paluzzi. The feature has now been rolled out to all users, allowing them to opt out at will.

To keep your Threads posts from appearing on other Meta platforms, open the privacy option on Threads and select “Suggesting posts on other apps”.

This will open up the “Suggesting posts” section, where you can find two toggle switches — one for Facebook and another for Instagram.

Meta might also be working on other, bigger changes for its new microblogging platform. A screenshot posted by Paluzzi earlier this month indicates that the tech giant is possibly getting ready to launch Threads in the EU.