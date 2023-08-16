Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어
Vitalik Buterin: Every Layer 2 and Roll-Up on Ethereum Has a Backdoor
News

Vitalik Buterin: Every Layer 2 and Roll-Up on Ethereum Has a Backdoor

Nick Dunn Crypto Journalist Author expertise
Updated:

Ethereum (ETH) co-founder announced that developers use a backdoor to access the protocol and edit the platform. In an August 13th interview, he added that the development teams want to remove these backdoors, also called Training Wheels, from 2024. 

However, this update led to a rise in concerns from numerous crypto pundits, as some are suspicious of the action.  In response, a pseudonymous crypto trader and analyst, Chris O, expressed his dislike for the update, noting that this action doesn’t show any bit of permissionless services. 

Roll-Ups and Layer 2 Platforms Have Some Backdoor

The Ethereum Blockchain is a decentralized crypto blockchain that facilitates smart contracts and provides financial solutions to individuals globally. Ethereum (ETH) is the second-largest blockchain by market cap, following closely after Bitcoin.

Ethereum (ETH) boasts of its permissionless, decentralized, and distributed system for facilitating financial solutions.  However, a recent update on the Crypto Twitter space has revealed something contradicting Ethereum’s decentralized nature.

In a video, Ethereum’s owner discusses plans to remove training wheels – backdoor solutions for bug-related protocol access. It is worth noting that the Ethereum boss’s statement was brought to the public’s attention by a pseudonymous NFT personality, crypto analyst, and investor wEeZiE {X}💭FireGaryGensler, who is also a strong critic of SEC Chairperson Gary Gensler. 

Pundits React to Ethereum Vitalik Buterin’s Statement

Buterin’s statement caused so much commotion in the Crypto X community, with many individuals calling him a scam. One X user, Vincent Van Code, stated that every code has a backdoor, noting that the CEO is only silly enough to announce it. 

Van Code added that only open-source, self-compiled codes don’t have a backdoor. However, per Vincent Van Code, network operators strongly discourage programmers from compiling their own code.

Another X user, Chris O, an acclaimed crypto analyst and investor with more than 10,000 followers, also commented on the topic. According to Chris, Vitalik “said the quiet part out loud.”. He noted that it was outrageous for every Rollup and L2 to have backdoor access for protocol developers. 

Thus, the censorship resistance, permissionlessness, and immutability claimed by the cryptocurrency giant were all lies. The user contrasted ETH with Cardano, one of its main contenders, stating that Cardano, and to a lesser degree, Bitcoin (BTC), are the only cryptocurrencies in the entire Web3 space. Interestingly, this information has led to some users advertising and rallying other individuals to venture into Bitcoin. 

Nick Dunn Crypto Journalist

Nick Dunn Crypto Journalist

Nick Dunn holds a Bachelor's in Business Administration, complementing his expertise in the cryptocurrency space with strong writing, communication, leadership, and management skills. As a passionate crypto news writer, he contributes to TechReport and DailyHODL, providing valuable insights to readers and staying ahead in the ever-changing world of cryptocurrencies.

Most Popular News

1 Top Crypto Gainers On August 16 – SEI, XDC, And BONE
2 Vitalik Buterin: Every Layer 2 and Roll-Up on Ethereum Has a Backdoor
3 PayPal Does Not Support XRP Conversion – Are The Recent Claims False?
4 Wall Street Pro Spots Potential XRP Bullish Trend at $0.6
5 50 Landing Page Statistics to Know in 2023

Latest News

Crypto
Crypto News

Top Crypto Gainers On August 16 – SEI, XDC, And BONE

Nick Dunn
PayPal
News

PayPal Does Not Support XRP Conversion – Are The Recent Claims False?

Nick Dunn

There have been misleading claims recently as FinTech giant, PayPal, released its new digital asset converter feature. This feature will enable interconversion between PayPal’s PYUSD stablecoin and other digital assets. ...

Wall Street Pro Spots Potential XRP Bullish Trend at $0.6
Crypto News

Wall Street Pro Spots Potential XRP Bullish Trend at $0.6

Damien Fisher

A Wall Street expert, Linda Jones, has recently spotted a possible buying pressure for XRP, encouraging investors to venture into the coin.  The veteran crypto analyst and trader revealed the...

Statistics on Landing Page Conversion Rates
Statistics

50 Landing Page Statistics to Know in 2023

Susan Laborde
Key App Revenue Facts
Statistics

The Must Know App Revenue Statistics (2023 Data)

Jeff Beckman
Ripple
Crypto News

Ripple Executives to Speak at Forthcoming Messari Mainnet Conference

Damien Fisher
OpenAI to Revolutionize Content Moderation with GPT-4
News

OpenAI to Revolutionize Content Moderation with GPT-4

Krishi Chowdhary

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website

© Copyright 2023 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.