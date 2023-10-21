Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어
Home Weibo’s Wang Gaofei Initiates Real-Name Policy on His Microblogging Platform
News

Weibo’s Wang Gaofei Initiates Real-Name Policy on His Microblogging Platform

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist Author expertise
Updated:

Wang Gaofei, CEO of China’s top social media platform, Weibo, has initiated a new development tagged real-name policy on his platform. This move will require users to show their original identities on their accounts. Notably, it is part of China’s efforts to eliminate online anonymity and increase transparency.

Weibo CEO Tests Real-Name Policy on His Account

Wang confirmed this development on October 20 when he said the country is considering a policy that will remove anonymity for commentators discussing politics and finance.

The CEO personally exemplified this policy by revealing his real name on his own account, a move that was observed by one of the platform’s users. He explained that Wang was testing this new function on his account when he stated that his long-term followers know how much he likes to try out new features himself.

Wang Gaofei, who boasts 957,000 followers on Weibo, also hinted that the real-name policy might eventually extend to users with half a million followers, excluding those with fewer followers. He suggested that users could unfollow others to avoid this policy.

Notably, the announcement has attracted much attention, particularly from local media and Weibo users. They believe that the Chinese government is attempting to oversee and increase censorship on the country’s internet. Some influential Weibo users reported receiving information about the need to display their real names.

Notably, this prompt was mainly addressed to those with a million or more followers who often comment on entertainment, finance, and politics. Meanwhile, the reason for these instructions still needs to be clarified, and China’s cyberspace regulator still needs to comment. 

China’s Media Industry and Internet Usage

While the government heavily regulates China’s media industry, famous bloggers and independent media groups, known as zimeiti, that defile these regulations recently emerged. These entities were involved in various sectors and amassing significant readership and influence.

Their vast influence has posed a significant challenge to China’s cyberspace regulator controlling the activities. The regulator launched different forms of crackdown, including shutting down many blogs and imposing fines on social media platforms that fail to take adequate action.

The regulator did not respond immediately to requests for comments on the latest report. Regarding China’s internet usage, a report from BBC revealed that the country held the world’s largest internet-using population.

According to the data, China had 1.01 billion internet users as of July 2022, which was 69% of the country’s population. A more recent report from Statista shows that in January 2023, China secured the top number of internet users globally.

With a staggering 1.05 billion individuals online, this populous nation outpaced the third-ranked United States by more than triple the number. The U.S. had approximately 311 million internet users compared to China’s 1.05 billion.

Interestingly, all the BRIC countries (Brazil, Russia, India, and China) boasted over 100 million internet users each, collectively making up four out of the nine countries with such a significant population of internet users.

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist

Damien Fisher is a seasoned crypto news writer with a relentless curiosity for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. With a career spanning over a decade, Damien has solidified his position as a trusted authority in the industry. Besides contributing insightful articles to TechReport, he also lends his expertise to reputable sites like Invezz and CryptoCoin.News. Through his work, Damien continues to provide valuable information to readers, keeping them informed about the latest developments and trends in the ever-evolving world of cryptocurrencies. His passion for the subject and dedication to accuracy make him a standout figure in the crypto news space.

Most Popular News

1 Weibo’s Wang Gaofei Initiates Real-Name Policy on His Microblogging Platform
2 XRP Set to Cross $0.54 Level Amid Strong Resistance in Dominance
3 Top Crypto Gainers on 20th October – STX, BSV, And SOL
4 Top 5 Emerging Technologies That Will Shape the Future
5 Meta to Introduce Its Telegram-Like Broadcast Channels on Facebook and Messenger

Latest News

XRP
News

XRP Set to Cross $0.54 Level Amid Strong Resistance in Dominance

Damien Fisher
Crypto
Crypto News

Top Crypto Gainers on 20th October – STX, BSV, And SOL

Nick Dunn

The crypto market shows impressive gains today, October 20, with the overall market cap value rising to $1.17 trillion. The market has gained 4.05% in the last 24 hours due...

Emerging Technologies statistics
Statistics

Top 5 Emerging Technologies That Will Shape the Future

Kate Sukhanova

It seems like emerging technologies that will shape the future are arriving on a daily basis today. For businesses to stay competitive, embracing or at least acknowledging new emerging technologies...

Meta
News

Meta to Introduce Its Telegram-Like Broadcast Channels on Facebook and Messenger

Damien Fisher
Cardano
Crypto News

Cardano Price Prediction as ADA Reclaimed 10th Position Ahead of Dogecoin – Will it Keep Rising?

Nick Dunn
Crypto
Crypto News

Top Crypto Gainer on October 19 – BSV, MINA, And MNT

Nick Dunn
XRP
Crypto News

XRP More Bullish as Large Institutions Trade it with Big Funds, Says Wall Street Expert

Damien Fisher

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website

© Copyright 2023 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.