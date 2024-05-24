Countries
WhatsApp Will Soon Introduce AI-Generated Profile Photos to Enhance Personalization
News

WhatsApp Will Soon Introduce AI-Generated Profile Photos to Enhance Personalization

Krishi Chowdhary
Updated:
  • WhatsApp is working on a feature that will allow you to use AI to generate new profile pictures.
  • The feature is currently under testing and not available to users.
  • Meta platforms WhatsApp and Instagram are also working on other AI features.

You May Soon Be Able to Generate WhatsApp AI Profile Photos

WhatsApp is currently exploring a feature that will allow users to put up AI-generated profile photos. This update was first noticed by WABetaInfo after WhatsApp rolled out version 2.24.11.17 on their Google Play Beta program.

The AI profile picture feature is expected to work similarly to WhatsApp AI stickers. All you have to do is enter a prompt to generate a profile picture as per your interests or personality.

WhatsApp AI Profile Picture

This feature will also make it much easier to share your current mood through AI-generated images. You no longer have to scour through your gallery to find that perfect profile picture.

I found this to be an interesting feature, especially for people like me who hesitate sharing their personal and real photos on social media platforms.

However, it’s worth noting that this feature is under development and is not available for beta testers at the time of writing.

What Else Is WhatsApp Working On?

The popular Meta-owned messaging platform seems to be on an innovation spree. In the last few weeks, WhatsApp has launched several new features. Let’s take a look at them one by one:

WhatsApp Media Reaction and Reply Shortcuts

WhatsApp Media Reaction

WhatsApp is rolling out a new interface for media reactions and replies. Earlier, for users to react to a media, they had to select the media sent in the chat and then choose a suitable reaction, such as a thumbs up or the laughing emoji. However, with this update, two new shortcuts have been added to the media viewer screen itself.

This allows you to react to a media while watching it, without returning to the WhatsApp chat. This update not only makes the interface much cleaner, but it also gives more options for personalized interactions on the platform.

WhatsApp Status Mention

WhatsApp story mentions

WhatsApp is also working on a new feature that will allow users to privately mention other contacts in their status updates. These mentions will stay private, meaning that other status viewers won’t be able to see who else is mentioned.

Whenever you mention a contact, they will receive a private notification. However, the feature is still under development and is expected to be rolled out in the next app update.

WhatsApp AI Stickers

Although this feature is already here, it’s worth a mention. In August last year, WhatsApp rolled out its new feature, which allows users to create customized AI stickers. A new ‘create’ button is available when you open the keyboard within the sticker tab.

WhatsApp AI Stickers

You simply need to enter a prompt with the description of the sticker you need. WhatsApp will give you various options within a matter of seconds.

This allows you to create highly personalized stickers relevant to the conversation you’re having. At the same time, you do not need any advanced design skills to generate engaging stickers.

Privacy for Your Profile Picture

In order to prevent misuse and unauthorized sharing of your profile picture, WhatsApp has added a security feature that prevents your contacts from screenshotting your profile picture. This feature is currently only available to Android users—iOS users can still take screenshots of profile pictures.

Quite interestingly, the screenshot-blocking feature is turned on automatically, plus there’s no option to turn it off. This is quite good. After all, taking profile picture screenshots and sharing them is an inherent breach of privacy.

Earlier, you had the option of hiding your profile picture from certain contacts. However, with this new feature, you can display your picture without the fear of it being captured and misused.

AI Chatbot

WhatsApp has also confirmed that it’s testing the Meta Gen-AI chatbot integration on Messenger, WhatsApp, and Instagram in India.

This works pretty much like any other chatbot, so you can asl questions without leaving the social media platform. It can even generate images and help you with editing, proofreading, and translation. As of now, only a few selected users have access to the beta version of this update.

Meta’s Focus on Privacy and AI

Meta seems highly focused on user privacy and security, especially since the past few months. It had earlier launched the Privacy Checkup feature, which guides users through important privacy settings on WhatsApp. In addition to this, you can now silence unknown callers on WhatsApp as well.

Meta is also all for AI-based features on WhatsApp. So far, it has managed to strike a good balance between AI advancements and user privacy and security.

Lastly, with Meta being one of the signatories of the landmark Seoul AI summit agreement, privacy advocates and everyday users like me expect the tech giant to continue to be responsible while developing new AI features.

Krishi Chowdhary

