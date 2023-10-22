Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어
Home WhatsApp Enhances Privacy By Hiding Locked Chats In A New Update
News

WhatsApp Enhances Privacy By Hiding Locked Chats In A New Update

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist Author expertise
Updated:

WhatsApp Enhances Privacy By Hiding Locked Chats

In the relentless evolution of digital communication, WhatsApp stands out by taking user privacy up a notch. The messaging giant, now under Meta’s wing, is crafting a feature for users to cloak locked chats, a move applauded by privacy advocates.

Once this feature rolls out, it promises a haven for confidential conversations by removing the usual giveaway signs.

This development, part of the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.22.9 update, signals the app’s continued commitment to secure communication.

Eagle-eyed observers found that the recent beta version on the Google Play Store holds more than minor tweaks. It’s a leap towards substantial privacy enhancements, including a mechanism to tuck away locked chats from the glaring eyes of intruders.

Currently, WhatsApp exposes a vulnerability by displaying an access point for locked chats, a subtle invitation for people with phone access to snoop around. This flaw defeats the purpose of having private conversations as it lays breadcrumbs for anyone nosy.

The new update is a game-changer; it’s like having a secret passage only you know about.

Innovative Approach to Accessing Locked Chats

The forthcoming feature is clever yet simple. You hide the very existence of locked chats, making them ghost conversations unless someone knows the secret code.

So, after this update, your private chats are not just locked but also invisible, accessible only through a code entered in the search bar.

It’s a magic trick where your secrets literally disappear. Besides, WhatsApp isn’t stopping there. Another convenience on the horizon is the ability to juggle multiple accounts on the same device.

Especially in regions where dual-SIM phones are the norm, like India, this feature will resolve a lot of logistical hassles for users.

The ability to completely hide sensitive chats is a solid step in reinforcing trust in the app’s privacy measures. This improvement isn’t just about keeping secrets; it’s about securing personal space in the digital world, a precious commodity nowadays.

Expectations on the Rollout

Although under development, the excitement surrounding these features is palpable. Users are on the lookout, eager for the day the update hits their devices.

Given WhatsApp’s history of feature rollouts, the wait won’t be indefinite but part of a calculated strategy to ensure these new features work without a hitch.

In sum, WhatsApp is gearing up to fortify its standing as a secure communication platform. By introducing features that cloak chats and accommodate multiple accounts, it’s clear they are listening to user feedback and adapting.

These updates could redefine digital privacy norms, emphasizing user consent and control in the evolving narrative of online communication.

 

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi is an eager Tech Journalist and content writer for both B2B and B2C, with a focus on making the process of purchasing software easier for businesses and enhancing their online presence and SEO.

Krishi has a special skill set in writing about technology news, creating educational content on customer relationship management (CRM) software, and recommending project management tools that can help small businesses increase their revenue.

Alongside his writing and blogging work, Krishi's other hobbies include studying the financial markets and cricket.

Most Popular News

1 23andMe Faces Trust Crisis Amid Repeated Data Breaches
2 WhatsApp Enhances Privacy By Hiding Locked Chats In A New Update
3 Google Pixel 8 Ignites Debate Over AI Photography
4 US Targets Cryptocurrency Mixers in Security Clampdown
5 The Ripple Vs. SEC Case Will Likely End with a Settlement, Says Pro-XRP Attorney

Latest News

23andMe Faces Trust Crisis Amid Repeated Data Breaches
News

23andMe Faces Trust Crisis Amid Repeated Data Breaches

Krishi Chowdhary
Google Pixel 8 Ignites Debate Over AI Photography
News

Google Pixel 8 Ignites Debate Over AI Photography

Krishi Chowdhary

With every new smartphone model, photo editing tools become more advanced. The recently launched Google Pixel 8 series, however, is causing a stir. It introduces unique AI-powered features, allowing users...

US Targets Cryptocurrency Mixers in Security Clampdown
News

US Targets Cryptocurrency Mixers in Security Clampdown

Krishi Chowdhary

The US Treasury is zeroing in on cryptocurrency anonymity tactics following Hamas’ recent assaults against Israel. These attacks have not only reshaped geopolitical tensions but also prompted a strict US...

Ripple
News

The Ripple Vs. SEC Case Will Likely End with a Settlement, Says Pro-XRP Attorney

Damien Fisher
Elon Musk
News

Elon Musk’s Platform X to Introduce Premium Subscriptions Soon.

Damien Fisher
Weibo
News

Weibo’s Wang Gaofei Initiates Real-Name Policy on His Microblogging Platform

Damien Fisher
XRP
News

XRP Set to Cross $0.54 Level Amid Strong Resistance in Dominance

Damien Fisher

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website

© Copyright 2023 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.