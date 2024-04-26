Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어 Japanese 日本語 chinese 中文 vitenam Tiếng Việt
Home WhatsApp Threatens to Exit India If Forced to Break End-to-End Encryption
News

WhatsApp Threatens to Exit India If Forced to Break End-to-End Encryption

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.
  • In response to the government asking WhatsApp to trace messages and keep track of the original senders, the company said it would exit India if forced to break encryption.
  • India’s Central government feels that it’s important to regulate such platforms, as they can incite communal violence.
  • The next hearing has been set for August 14, 2024.

WhatsApp May Exit India If Forced To Break End-to-End Encryption 

In response to a 2021 rule, WhatsApp informed the Delhi High Court today that the app will shut down its services in India if it’s forced to break end-to-end encryption.

The information was passed on by advocate Tejas Karia, who is representing the company. He added that breaking encryption goes against WhatsApp’s core values i.e. to create a safe and private interactive platform for its users.

The Rule That Led to This Decision & WhatsApp’s Objections

The statement by WhatsApp that it will leave India was made in response to the 2021 Information Technology Rules for social media intermediaries that require social media companies to keep a record of chats and be able to identify the first sender of a message if needed.

As a result, WhatsApp and its parent company Meta both challenged this decision which led to a hearing on Thursday where Karia made the above-mentioned remark on behalf of the company.

If WhatsApp complies with the requests, here’s what it can lead to:

  • Every message in the chain will have to be decrypted in order to find the origin.
  • Millions of messages will have to be stored for years.
  • None of the users will ever be able to privately chat with their contacts.
  • The move will also violate many fundamental rights of the citizens under Articles 14, 19, and 21 of the Constitution of India.

When asked about whether such laws exist in other countries by the Bench, Karia responded “There is no such rule anywhere else in the world. Not even in Brazil.”

Read more: Brazilian court opens inquiry against Elon Musk for “obstructing justice” after he decided to lift the bans on certain X accounts.

What Happens Now?

Although WhatsApp raises some serious concerns, the court observed that the right to privacy is not absolute and needs to be balanced.

The lawyer representing the Centre, Kirtiman Singh, added that when it comes to the greater good of society, a rule like this is much more important.

After all, there should be a measure to curb unwanted messages, especially those that can lead to severe consequences such as communal violence.

Another obstacle for WhatsApp and its petition against the newly amended IT rules is The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

It submitted an affidavit saying that while WhatsApp is making its case on people’s fundamental rights, it has already violated them by denying dispute resolution rights in the country. This doesn’t look good for WhatsApp.

Also: WhatsApp faces backlash for reducing minimum age from 16 to 13 in the UK and EU.

Coming back to the India story, no concrete decision has been made till now. The Delhi High Court has scheduled the next date of hearing on August 14.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp has assured that although protecting user privacy is its number one goal, it will continue to collaborate with the government of India to arrive at a solution that protects people’s privacy while allowing the company to respond to valid information requests from the authorities.
While the Western media is already labeling India as a ‘flawed democracy,’ this incident will only add to their arguments.

Interestingly, this isn’t the only petition against the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021.

Several petitions were pending across different high courts in Karnataka, Calcutta, Madras, Kerala, and Bombay. In March 2022, the Supreme Court transferred all of these petitions to the Delhi High Court.

Telecommunication Bill 2023

The Telecommunication Bill passed by the Indian parliament in 2023 also provides similar provisions for message interception. According to the bill, certain messages between two or more people can be “intercepted, monitored, or blocked on certain grounds.

These grounds include:

  • Public order
  • Prevention of incitement of violence
  • To maintain the security of the state

In case of a public emergency, the government may also take possession of the telecom provider’s services, infrastructure, and network. Providers that don’t comply with the new rules will be suspended.

The Bottom Line

The issue at hand is a very sensitive one. Plus, given that WhatsApp has over 700 million users in India, it’s undoubtedly in a difficult situation. In fact, the stakes are high for both parties.

For WhatsApp, it’s about compromising the privacy of 700 million people or missing out on its biggest market (the second is Brazil, which is approximately five times smaller than WhatsApp’s India market). And for the regulators, it’s about protecting the Indian citizens from false news and propaganda.

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post your Question

Leave a Reply

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi is an eager Tech Journalist and content writer for both B2B and B2C, with a focus on making the process of purchasing software easier for businesses and enhancing their online presence and SEO.

Krishi has a special skill set in writing about technology news, creating educational content on customer relationship management (CRM) software, and recommending project management tools that can help small businesses increase their revenue.

Alongside his writing and blogging work, Krishi's other hobbies include studying the financial markets and cricket.

Most Popular News

1 Google’s Parent Alphabet Announces First-Ever Dividend for Shareholders, Plus a $70 Billion Stock Buyback
2 WhatsApp Threatens to Exit India If Forced to Break End-to-End Encryption
3 Crypto Freedom and Blockchain Association Alliance Sue the SEC Over Recent Finalized Dealer Rule
4 Analyst Willy Woo Labels Bitcoin as The Best Long-Term Investment
5 Billionaire Investor Pushes Bitcoin as Answer to Bloated Government Spending

Latest News

Google's Parent Alphabet Announces First-Ever Dividend for Shareholders, Plus a $70 Billion Stock Buyback
News

Google’s Parent Alphabet Announces First-Ever Dividend for Shareholders, Plus a $70 Billion Stock Buyback

Krishi Chowdhary
Crypto Freedom and Blockchain Association Alliance Sue the SEC Over Recent Finalized Dealer Rule
Crypto News

Crypto Freedom and Blockchain Association Alliance Sue the SEC Over Recent Finalized Dealer Rule

Rida Fatima

The US securities watchdog, SEC, recently adopted a new rule, significantly expanding the definition of “dealer” under the Securities Exchange Act.  This change potentially captures a wide range of market...

Analyst Willy Woo Labels Bitcoin as a Great Long-Term Investment
Crypto News

Analyst Willy Woo Labels Bitcoin as The Best Long-Term Investment

Rida Fatima

According to crypto analyst Willy Woo, young people cannot afford to miss out on Bitcoin investments. Woo noted that many gold supporters are downplaying Bitcoin’s potential at the moment. Since...

Bitcoin
Crypto News

Billionaire Investor Pushes Bitcoin as Answer to Bloated Government Spending

Rida Fatima
Top Five Visited Meme Coins on DEXTools To Watch Out
Crypto News

The Most Visited Meme Coins on DEXTools – Should You Buy Them?

Rida Fatima
Standard Chartered Forecasts Bitcoin to Hit $150K After 2024 Halving
Crypto News

Standard Chartered Forecasts Bitcoin to Hit $150K After 2024 Halving

Rida Fatima
Coinbase launches Pepe and WIF perpetual futures
Crypto News

Coinbase Launches Pepe and WIF Perpetual Futures – Which Meme Coins Are Next?

Alex Popa

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 The Tech Report Inc. All Rights Reserved.