Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어 chinese 中文 vitenam Tiếng Việt
Home WhatsApp under Fire for Reducing the Minimum Age from 16 to 13 in the UK and EU
News

WhatsApp under Fire for Reducing the Minimum Age from 16 to 13 in the UK and EU

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.
  • On Thursday, WhatsApp confirmed that it’s reducing the minimum age to use the app from 16 to 13 in the EU and the UK
  • Naturally, there’s a lot of backlash – from politicians to Campaign group Smartphone Free Childhood, a lot of people are calling this decision irresponsible
  • WhatsApp, on the other hand, says it’s doing this to bring the minimum age in these regions in line with the minimum age in other countries

WhatsApp Reduces Minimum Age from 16 to 13 in the UK and EU

In a shocking revelation, WhatsApp lowered the minimum age to use the app from 16 to 13 in the UK and EU on Thursday. The change in age was first announced in February but it’s finally being implemented now.

Needless to say, WhatsApp has angered a lot of people with this step. For example, the campaign group, Smartphone Free Childhood, said that this move is “tone deaf” and that the company is putting the interest of its shareholders above the safety of children.

Reducing their age of use from 16 to 13 years old ignores the increasingly loud alarm bells being rung by scientists, doctors, teachers, child safety experts, parents and mental health experts alike.Daisy Greenwell, Co-founder of Smartphone Free Childhood

She also denied the common notion that WhatsApp is a relatively safe platform because it’s just texting. Instead, she feels that it’s the first step to getting addicted to all other forms of social media. After all, if you can text someone on WhatsApp then what’s stopping you from using Snapchat or Instagram?

She further added that WhatsApp is often a popular choice among predators. Harassment and online bullying are just as common on this platform as any other.

A lot of government officials are also not very happy about this news.

  • Conservative MP Vicky Ford, who is also a member of the education select committee, said Meta taking this decision without consulting the parents is a highly irresponsible move.
  • Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, said that they will be using the regulations under the Online Safety Act to ensure that social media platforms are protecting kids and putting their needs first.

He agreed that there are certain things that kids are not meant to see and it’s up to the social media platforms to ensure they provide safe content for their young users. And if they fail to comply with the guidelines, heavy fines will be imposed on them.

It’s important to note that Sunak’s statement addresses the general course of action if a platform fails to comply with the guidelines of the Online Safety Act. The government is yet to announce its decision on WhatsApp’s new move.

Read more: WhatsApp rolls out new privacy features: Privacy checkup and the ability to silence unknown callers

Reasons behind the Change

WhatsApp said it’s doing this to bring the minimum age in the UK and EU at par with the minimum age in other countries. It also assured that protections have already been put in place so that teenagers can have a safe experience online.

Defending this move, it also added that on WhatsApp, everyone has control over who gets added to their contacts. Even if a stranger texts them for the first time, the user has the option to block and report them.

Why This Is a Bad Timing to Make This Announcement?

At any given time, reducing the minimum age from 16 to 13 will receive backlash. But this is the worst time the company could have picked.

Just two days ago, Instagram (owned by Meta) made a huge announcement saying how it’s releasing new tools to combat sextortion and protect its young users. It recognized the constant harassment teens face online and listed out a series of steps they are taking to fight it.

At a time when Meta is acknowledging that young users are at greater risk, it makes no sense to allow more young users to be online. In a way, it’s going against its own motto of keeping underage users safe online.

This isn’t the first time Meta has tried to reduce the minimum age for its services.

  • Last year, the company announced that it was planning to reduce the minimum age for its virtual reality app from 13 to 10 years old.
  • Another report from last year suggests that CEO Mark Zuckerberg had personally canceled many initiatives meant for the well-being of teens online.

All these reports resurfacing while Meta is trying to lower the minimum age certainly doesn’t help its case. Whether this change is ultimately implemented or not is yet to be seen.

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post your Question

Leave a Reply

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi is an eager Tech Journalist and content writer for both B2B and B2C, with a focus on making the process of purchasing software easier for businesses and enhancing their online presence and SEO. Krishi has a special skill set in writing about technology news, creating educational content on customer relationship management (CRM) software, and recommending project management tools that can help small businesses increase their revenue. Alongside his writing and blogging work, Krishi's other hobbies include studying the financial markets and cricket.

Most Popular News

1 Ripple Warns XRP Holders Against Potential Scam Tactics
2 WhatsApp under Fire for Reducing the Minimum Age from 16 to 13 in the UK and EU
3 Bitcoin ETF Net Total Inflow Surpasses $91.30 m Data from Coinglass Reveals
4 Coinbase Honoured by FinCEN for Combating Criminal Activities
5 Apple’s Beloved Macs Will Get an Update with the New AI-Focused M4 Chips

Latest News

Ripple Warns XRP Holders Against Potential Scam Tactics
Crypto News

Ripple Warns XRP Holders Against Potential Scam Tactics

Rida Shah
Bitcoin ETF Net Total Inflow Surpasses $91.30 m Data from Coinglass Reveals
Crypto News

Bitcoin ETF Net Total Inflow Surpasses $91.30 m Data from Coinglass Reveals

Rida Shah

According to the latest data from a data analytics platform, CoinGlass, there has been a significant inflow into Bitcoin (ETFs). The net total inflow amounted to 1.29K BTC, equivalent to...

Coinbase Honoured by FinCEN for Combating Criminal Activities
Crypto News

Coinbase Honoured by FinCEN for Combating Criminal Activities

Rida Shah

Coinbase, one of the leading cryptocurrency exchanges, has been recognized by the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN). This recognition is for its contributions to one of seven significant criminal cases that...

Apple Macs Will Get an Update with the New AI-Focused M4 Chips
News

Apple’s Beloved Macs Will Get an Update with the New AI-Focused M4 Chips

Krishi Chowdhary
Dogecoin20 prepares for Dogeday listing
Crypto News

Dogecoin 20 Gears Up for DOGE Day Listing Following Successful $10M+ Crypto Presale

Alex Popa
Instagram Announces Tools To Curb Sextortion To Protect Teens
News

Instagram Announces New Tools to Curb Sextortion and Protect Teens

Krishi Chowdhary
Expert Explains Why XRP Could Have Highest Potential in This Bull Market
Crypto News

Expert Explains Why XRP Could Have Highest Potential in This Bull Market

Nick Dunn

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.