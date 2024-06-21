Where to Watch Alex Pereira vs Jiří Prochazka 2 – UFC 303 Live

UFC 303 was initially meant to be the return of MMA’s biggest star, Connor McGregor. The Irishman was booked to face Michael Chandler, a huge rival of the Irish fighter. However, on Thursday, June 20, UFC President Dana White announced that the fight had been canceled due to a leg injury sustained by McGregor.
Since this is the UFC’s International Fight Week, Dana White had to book another big fight, and in stepped Alex Pereira and Jiří Prochazka. Pereira is the reigning light heavyweight champion, and he recently defended his title against Jamahal Hill at UFC 300 in April.
The Brazilian will step into the ring with a 17-day notice to defend against a familiar foe, former UFC light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka. The two already faced off at UFC 295 for the then-vacant UFC light heavyweight title. It was a striking clinic, with Pereira emerging victorious via a second-round TKO.
However, the result was met with significant claims of early stoppage, so Pereira vs Prochazka 2 presents an opportunity for the champion to end all debate. Or can Jiri Prochazka prove that he was just unlucky?
In this guide, we’ll show you several streaming services to watch Pereira vs Prochazka from anywhere. We’ll also tell you everything you need to know about the fight and look at some odds and predictions.
Key Fight Details:
- Date: Saturday, June 29, 2024
- Venue: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas
- Main Card: 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT / 2 am GMT (Sunday)
- Prelims: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT / 12 am GMT (Sunday)
- Early Prelims: 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT / 10 pm GMT
Where Can You Watch UFC 303 Live?
There are various streaming services that will allow you to watch Pereira vs Prochazka 2. The one you choose will most likely be dependent on your location, but you don’t have to be limited by that.
If you’d like to access a streaming service from a different region, all you need is a reliable streaming VPN such as PureVPN. The VPN will change your IP address and give you access to any streaming service.
Below is a table showing different streaming services where you can watch the fight.
|Streaming Service
|Cost (USD)
|🇺🇸 ESPN+
|$79.99 as a PPV
|🇨🇦 Sportnet+
|$51 as a PPV
|🇬🇧 Discovery+ Premium
|$39.55 per month
|🇮🇩 Mola TV
|$3 per month
|🇦🇺 Main Event on Kayo Sports
|$40 as a PPV
|🇮🇳 SONYLiv
|$3.6 per month
|🇿🇦 DSTV Stream
|$21.00 per month
|🌍 DSTV Stream
|$25.00 per month (approx)
|🌍 STARZPLAY
|$11 per month
Watch Pereira vs Prochazka 2 via ESPN+
ESPN+ is the home of UFC-numbered events in the US. The streaming service will have the Pereira vs. Prochazka fight, which will cost $79.99. Before buying it, you’ll also need an active ESPN+ subscription, which costs $10.99 a month or $109.99 a year.
This means you'll need to purchase the standalone event, which is $79.99. Before buying it, you'll also need an active ESPN+ subscription, which costs $10.99 a month or $109.99 a year. If you don't have a subscription, there's also an ESPN+ UFC 303 bundle for $134.99.
If you’d like to watch Pereira vs. Prochazka via the streaming platform outside the US, you can use PureVPN. The VPN provides a server dedicated to ESPN Plus, so you won’t have to struggle with trial and error.
Watch Pereira vs Prochazka 2 via Discovery+
UK fans can watch the UFC 303 main card on TNT Sports 1 without any extra payment. To stream the event, you can get Discovery+ Premium. This package offers TNT Sports, so you can enjoy UFC events and other premium sports content.
If you’d like to watch Pereira vs. Prochazka via the streaming platform outside the UK, you can use PureVPN, which has hundreds of servers in London and Manchester.
Watch Pereira vs Prochazka 2 via Mola TV
The cheapest way to watch Pereira vs Prochazka is through Mola TV. The streaming service is only available in Indonesia, Malaysia, and Singapore, but it can be accessed from anywhere using a VPN. A Mola TV monthly subscription costs just $3, and it gives access to a wide variety of sports.
UFC 303 Pereira vs Prochazka 2: Full Event Details
Here’s your guide to the big fight.
Main Event Preview: Pereira vs Prochazka
Pereira and Prochazka are two of the biggest names in the UFC, and they ranked highest in the division. Both have been quite impressive since joining the promotion, with Pereira being a two-division champion. And if Prochazka can beat the Brazilian, he’ll become a two-time UFC champion in only six matches.
The two have only lost once in the UFC, with Pereira finishing seven of nine wins by knockout and winning ten of his last eleven fights. On the other hand, Jiri Prochazka has an unbelievable 23 first-round wins, which gives this fight the potential to be an instant classic.
Both fighters enter the fight with a 17-day notice and the same amount of preparation, as Jiri Prochazka also fought at UFC 300.
Alex Pereira
Alex Pereira has spent most of his career in GLORY Kickboxing, where he famously defeated Israel Adesanya twice. While he had one MMA match in 2015, he only transitioned to MMA in 2020 and joined the UFC in 2021. His journey in the promotion has been nothing short of remarkable. He made his debut at UFC 268 and won his first three matches. The latter of these was a second-round knockout of immediate former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland, and it set him up for a storied fight with then-champion Israel Adesanya. Pereira was the only person ever to knock out Adesanya in both Kickboxing and MMA, and the champion felt that Pereira had been fast-tracked just because of their history. The two faced off at UFC 281 in November 2022, and ‘Poatan‘ won the bout via TKO in the fifth round. But in the rematch, Adesanya got the last laugh as he knocked out the Brazilian in the second round. Pereira then moved up to light heavyweight. His first fight was against Jan Błachowicz, which he won via split decision. He then vied for the light heavyweight title, which Jamahal Hill vacated due to injury. His opponent for the fight was his UFC 303 opponent, Jiří Procházka. Pereira won the bout via TKO stoppage in the second round to win the title. This made him the first and only fighter in UFC history to win both the middleweight and light heavyweight titles. Pereira’s last fight was in April against former champion Jamahal Hill at UFC 300, where he won via a knockout in the first round. However, he has taken up the short-notice challenge to fill in at UFC’s biggest calendar week and put his title on the line. Jiri Prochazka has had an even faster rise in the UFC. The Czech only needed three fights to win the light heavyweight title. But before that, he had a successful MMA career that featured 26 wins, 3 losses, and 1 draw. He made his promotional debut in 2020 against former UFC light heavyweight title challenger Volkan Oezdemir and won via a second-round knockout. In the next fight, he faced former two–time UFC light heavyweight championship title challenger Dominick Reyes in May 2021. It was a back-and-forth fight, but Prochazka won via knockout in the second round. This would then set him up for a title challenge. In the bout, he faced Glover Teixeira, and it was another give-and-take, with both fighters getting dropped multiple times. But in the fifth round, Procházka won the fight and title via a rear-naked choke submission, making him the first Czech fighter to win a UFC championship. Procházka was expected to rematch Teixeira at UFC 282, but he couldn’t due to injury. This meant he had to drop the title and couldn’t win it back against Pereira. However, he bounced back at UFC 300 with a win against Aleksandar Rakić. Despite the short notice, he has a chance to become a two-time UFC light heavyweight champion. After McGregor vs. Chandler was canceled, we also have a new co-main event. Pereira’s last challenger and former light heavyweight champion, Jamahal Hill, was set to face the surging Carlos Ulberg, but he was forced out with injury. Featherweight contenders Brian Ortega and Diego Lopes have been drafted as the new co-main event. Ulberg is still in the card but has been bumped down a spot to face veteran Anthony Smith. We also have a welterweight fight between Ireland’s Ian Machado Garry and Michael Page. Here’s the full fight card. UFC 303 is available in every region. However, that doesn’t mean it’s easy to access the fight as you may have traveled or simply prefer a cheaper international streaming service. In that case, all you need is a VPN. Short for Virtual Private Networks, VPNs are nifty tools that help streaming fans break the internet barriers introduced by streaming services. If you have an account with ESPN+ and have traveled outside the country, there’s really no reason why you shouldn’t be able to access the streaming service. And if you feel like saving the PPV cost and using a cheaper streaming service, why not? A VPN gives users streaming freedom. You can choose a server in the country you’d like. The server will spoof your IP address and give you a new one that makes you appear as if you are located in the region of the server. This way, you can stream with freedom. There are hundreds of VPNs available, but most are not suitable for streaming. Some are slow, others insecure, and most are blocked by streaming services. This means that you need to analyze your options carefully. Thankfully, we have done the hard part for you. Below are our hand-picked best VPNs for streaming UFC 303. The selection is based on streaming capabilities, speeds, servers, features, privacy, and security. PureVPN is our pick as the best VPN to watch Jiri Prochazka vs Alex Pereira online. The VPN offers exceptional streaming capabilities and a friendly price of just $2.14 a month. The major highlight of the VPN is its dedicated streaming servers. PureVPN labels these according to various streaming services, so you can choose the one you want. One PureVPN subscription supports up to 10 simultaneous devices and comes with a 31-day money-back guarantee While we all wanted to see ‘The Notorious’ back in the cage, Jiri Prochazka vs Alex Pereira promises to be an unforgettable showdown with high stakes. If you’d like to catch the action live, you now know where to watch UFC 303. There are lots of options to choose from, regardless of your location. Whether it’s ESPN+ in the US, Discovery+ in the UK, or even Mola TV in Indonesia, all you need is a reliable streaming VPN to circumvent geo-restrictions. Enjoy the fight!
Jiří Prochazka
UFC 303: Pereira vs Prochazka Full Fight Card
Main Card
Preliminary Card
Early Preliminaries
How to Live Stream Pereira vs Prochazka from Anywhere
Top VPNs to Live Stream UFC 303 from Anywhere
VPN
Starting Price
Free Version
Unblocks
Servers
Full Review
PureVPN
$2.14/month
7-day free trial and a 31-day money-back guarantee
ESPN+, Discovery+, Mola TV, SONYLiv, Sling TV, Fubo TV, Netflix, Disney+, etc.
6,000+ servers in 65+ countries
PureVPN Review
ExpressVPN
$6.67/month
30-day free trial
ESPN+, Discovery+, Mola TV, SONYLiv, Sling TV, Fubo TV, Netflix, Disney+, etc.
3,000+ servers in 105 countries
ExpressVPN Review
NordVPN
$3.39/month
30-day free trial
ESPN+, Discovery+, Mola TV, SONYLiv, Sling TV, Fubo TV, Netflix, Disney+, etc.
6,400+ servers in 111 countries
NordVPN Review
Surfshark
$2.19/month
30-day free trial
ESPN+, Discovery+, Mola TV, SONYLiv, Sling TV, Fubo TV, Netflix, Disney+, etc.
3200+ servers in 100+ countries
Surfshark Review
Final thoughts
Our Editorial Process
After McGregor vs. Chandler was canceled, we also have a new co-main event. Pereira’s last challenger and former light heavyweight champion, Jamahal Hill, was set to face the surging Carlos Ulberg, but he was forced out with injury.
Featherweight contenders Brian Ortega and Diego Lopes have been drafted as the new co-main event. Ulberg is still in the card but has been bumped down a spot to face veteran Anthony Smith.
We also have a welterweight fight between Ireland’s Ian Machado Garry and Michael Page.
Here’s the full fight card.
UFC 303 is available in every region. However, that doesn’t mean it’s easy to access the fight as you may have traveled or simply prefer a cheaper international streaming service.
In that case, all you need is a VPN. Short for Virtual Private Networks, VPNs are nifty tools that help streaming fans break the internet barriers introduced by streaming services. If you have an account with ESPN+ and have traveled outside the country, there’s really no reason why you shouldn’t be able to access the streaming service. And if you feel like saving the PPV cost and using a cheaper streaming service, why not?
A VPN gives users streaming freedom. You can choose a server in the country you’d like. The server will spoof your IP address and give you a new one that makes you appear as if you are located in the region of the server. This way, you can stream with freedom.
There are hundreds of VPNs available, but most are not suitable for streaming. Some are slow, others insecure, and most are blocked by streaming services.
This means that you need to analyze your options carefully. Thankfully, we have done the hard part for you.
Below are our hand-picked best VPNs for streaming UFC 303. The selection is based on streaming capabilities, speeds, servers, features, privacy, and security.
PureVPN is our pick as the best VPN to watch Jiri Prochazka vs Alex Pereira online. The VPN offers exceptional streaming capabilities and a friendly price of just $2.14 a month.
The major highlight of the VPN is its dedicated streaming servers. PureVPN labels these according to various streaming services, so you can choose the one you want.
One PureVPN subscription supports up to 10 simultaneous devices and comes with a 31-day money-back guarantee
While we all wanted to see ‘The Notorious’ back in the cage, Jiri Prochazka vs Alex Pereira promises to be an unforgettable showdown with high stakes. If you’d like to catch the action live, you now know where to watch UFC 303.
There are lots of options to choose from, regardless of your location. Whether it’s ESPN+ in the US, Discovery+ in the UK, or even Mola TV in Indonesia, all you need is a reliable streaming VPN to circumvent geo-restrictions.
Enjoy the fight!
