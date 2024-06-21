Where to Watch Alex Pereira vs Jiří Prochazka 2 – UFC 303 Live

UFC 303 was initially meant to be the return of MMA’s biggest star, Connor McGregor. The Irishman was booked to face Michael Chandler, a huge rival of the Irish fighter. However, on Thursday, June 20, UFC President Dana White announced that the fight had been canceled due to a leg injury sustained by McGregor.

Since this is the UFC’s International Fight Week, Dana White had to book another big fight, and in stepped Alex Pereira and Jiří Prochazka. Pereira is the reigning light heavyweight champion, and he recently defended his title against Jamahal Hill at UFC 300 in April.

The Brazilian will step into the ring with a 17-day notice to defend against a familiar foe, former UFC light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka. The two already faced off at UFC 295 for the then-vacant UFC light heavyweight title. It was a striking clinic, with Pereira emerging victorious via a second-round TKO.

However, the result was met with significant claims of early stoppage, so Pereira vs Prochazka 2 presents an opportunity for the champion to end all debate. Or can Jiri Prochazka prove that he was just unlucky?

In this guide, we’ll show you several streaming services to watch Pereira vs Prochazka from anywhere. We’ll also tell you everything you need to know about the fight and look at some odds and predictions.

Key Fight Details:

Date : Saturday, June 29, 2024

: Saturday, June 29, 2024 Venue : T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas

: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas Main Card : 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT / 2 am GMT (Sunday)

: 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT / 2 am GMT (Sunday) Prelims : 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT / 12 am GMT (Sunday)

: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT / 12 am GMT (Sunday) Early Prelims: 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT / 10 pm GMT

Where Can You Watch UFC 303 Live?

There are various streaming services that will allow you to watch Pereira vs Prochazka 2. The one you choose will most likely be dependent on your location, but you don’t have to be limited by that.

If you’d like to access a streaming service from a different region, all you need is a reliable streaming VPN such as PureVPN. The VPN will change your IP address and give you access to any streaming service.

Below is a table showing different streaming services where you can watch the fight.

Streaming Service Cost (USD) 🇺🇸 ESPN+ $79.99 as a PPV 🇨🇦 Sportnet+ $51 as a PPV 🇬🇧 Discovery+ Premium $39.55 per month 🇮🇩 Mola TV $3 per month 🇦🇺 Main Event on Kayo Sports $40 as a PPV 🇮🇳 SONYLiv $3.6 per month 🇿🇦 DSTV Stream $21.00 per month 🌍 DSTV Stream $25.00 per month (approx) 🌍 STARZPLAY $11 per month

Watch Pereira vs Prochazka 2 via ESPN+

ESPN+ is the home of UFC-numbered events in the US. The streaming service will have the Pereira vs. Prochazka fight, which will cost $79.99. Before buying it, you’ll also need an active ESPN+ subscription, which costs $10.99 a month or $109.99 a year.

If you don’t have a subscription, there’s also an ESPN+ UFC 303 bundle for $134.99 Prochazka fight. However, since the region is the UFC’s main market, numbered events are usually packaged as Pay-per-Views (PPVs).

If you’d like to watch Pereira vs. Prochazka via the streaming platform outside the US, you can use PureVPN. The VPN provides a server dedicated to ESPN Plus, so you won’t have to struggle with trial and error.

Watch Pereira vs Prochazka 2 via Discovery+

UK fans can watch the UFC 303 main card on TNT Sports 1 without any extra payment. To stream the event, you can get Discovery+ Premium. This package offers TNT Sports, so you can enjoy UFC events and other premium sports content.

If you’d like to watch Pereira vs. Prochazka via the streaming platform outside the UK, you can use PureVPN, which has hundreds of servers in London and Manchester.

Watch Pereira vs Prochazka 2 via Mola TV

The cheapest way to watch Pereira vs Prochazka is through Mola TV. The streaming service is only available in Indonesia, Malaysia, and Singapore, but it can be accessed from anywhere using a VPN. A Mola TV monthly subscription costs just $3, and it gives access to a wide variety of sports.

UFC 303 Pereira vs Prochazka 2: Full Event Details

Here’s your guide to the big fight.

Main Event Preview: Pereira vs Prochazka

Pereira and Prochazka are two of the biggest names in the UFC, and they ranked highest in the division. Both have been quite impressive since joining the promotion, with Pereira being a two-division champion. And if Prochazka can beat the Brazilian, he’ll become a two-time UFC champion in only six matches.

The two have only lost once in the UFC, with Pereira finishing seven of nine wins by knockout and winning ten of his last eleven fights. On the other hand, Jiri Prochazka has an unbelievable 23 first-round wins, which gives this fight the potential to be an instant classic.

Both fighters enter the fight with a 17-day notice and the same amount of preparation, as Jiri Prochazka also fought at UFC 300.

Alex Pereira