Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어 Japanese 日本語 chinese 中文 vitenam Tiếng Việt
Home White House Might Probe into Microsoft-G42 Deal over Security Concerns
News

White House Might Probe into Microsoft-G42 Deal over Security Concerns

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.
  • The White House has been urged to look into Microsoft’s $1.5 billion investment in UAE-based AI company, G42.
  • The deal was announced back in April and even then authorities had their suspicions.
  • G42 is run by Peng Xiao, a Chinese businessman who is also the former CEO of Pegasus.
  • The company is believed to be well-connected with many other Chinese firms, and the Chinese military and intelligence.

The White House Might Be Probing Into Microsoft-G42 Deal

Microsoft’s $1.5 billion investment in UAE-based artificial intelligence (AI) company G42 has come under scrutiny. Two House committee chairs have sent a public letter to the White House to look into the deal and ensure that Microsoft is not using this as an opportunity to transfer sensitive technology to China.

The letter was penned by republican representatives Michael McCaul and John Moolenaar, chairmen of the House Foreign Affairs Committee and Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party.

”This deal may be one of the most consequential investments by a US technology firm in the Middle East in decades. Should this deal proceed further, we must be clear-eyed about the risks.” – Open Letter

They aren’t the only ones concerned about this deal. UAE’s AI minister has also admitted that China’s trying to get its hands on US technology is a very valid concern, especially given the current relationship between the two countries.

About the Deal

The deal was announced in April this year and immediately sparked controversies. US authorities are worried that G42 has had friendly ties with China. Here are a few more concerns:

  • The company works with US-blacklisted firms like Huawei
  • It is well-connected with many other Chinese firms,
  • It has a bunch of Chinese employees
  • It maintains ties with the Chinese military and intelligence.

Last but not least, G42 is run by Peng Xiao, a Chinese businessman who is also the former CEO of Pegasus.

The allegations were all denied by Xiao himself and several steps were taken to minimize the risk of Chinese influence.

  • An agreement was signed that required G42 to get rid of all Chinese gear and equipment
  • It is also required to cut ties with all Chinese entities
  • G42 must give up its stake in TikTok (which is owned by a Chinese company called ByteDance).
  • It also promised to safely develop whatever new technology it is working on
  • The company will need to seek permission if it needs to share any data with a government or military
  • Lastly, G42 will let Microsoft audit how its technology is used.

But despite all these precautions, it looks like these weren’t enough for the authorities to believe.

Microsoft’s Soft Spot For China

The reason why Microsoft is under so much scrutiny is because it’s known to have a soft spot for China. Owing to its huge population, China is a huge market, one that Microsoft doesn’t want to miss out on.

While other tech companies like Google are blocked (either completely or partially) in China, Microsoft continues to operate smoothly because it attends to everything the Chinese authorities ask of it.

For example, it has a separate version of Bing for China that shows censored results. This arrangement has received a lot of criticism from the industry but it doesn’t seem to bother Microsoft. So it’s natural for the authorities to believe that it’s willing to do anything to stay on the good side of China.

The Tech Report - Editorial ProcessOur Editorial Process

The Tech Report editorial policy is centered on providing helpful, accurate content that offers real value to our readers. We only work with experienced writers who have specific knowledge in the topics they cover, including latest developments in technology, online privacy, cryptocurrencies, software, and more. Our editorial policy ensures that each topic is researched and curated by our in-house editors. We maintain rigorous journalistic standards, and every article is 100% written by real authors.
Add Tech Report to your Google News feed

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post your Question

Leave a Reply

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi is an eager Tech Journalist and content writer for both B2B and B2C, with a focus on making the process of purchasing software easier for businesses and enhancing their online presence and SEO.

Krishi has a special skill set in writing about technology news, creating educational content on customer relationship management (CRM) software, and recommending project management tools that can help small businesses increase their revenue.

Alongside his writing and blogging work, Krishi's other hobbies include studying the financial markets and cricket.

Most Popular News

1 White House Might Probe into Microsoft-G42 Deal over Security Concerns
2 OpenAI Is Secretly Working on a New Reasoning Technology Codenamed Project Strawberry
3 CME Group Includes XRP Reference Rate In its US Derivatives Marketplace
4 Germany Bitcoin Wallet Stack Drops to 9,094 Tokens After Several Transfers
5 US SEC Softens Crypto Reporting Rules For Banks And Brokerages

Latest News

OpenAI Is Working on a New Reasoning Tech, Project Strawberry
News

OpenAI Is Secretly Working on a New Reasoning Technology Codenamed Project Strawberry

Krishi Chowdhary
CME Group Includes XRP Reference Rate In its US Derivatives Marketplace
Crypto News

CME Group Includes XRP Reference Rate In its US Derivatives Marketplace

Rida Fatima

CME Group, a leading global derivatives marketplace, is extending its derivatives marketplace in the US by adding XRP, the seventh-largest crypto asset. The group disclosed its plans to include the...

Germany Bitcoin Wallet Stack Drops to 9,094 Tokens After Several Transfers
Crypto News

Germany Bitcoin Wallet Stack Drops to 9,094 Tokens After Several Transfers

Rida Fatima

In just three weeks, the German government’s Bitcoin reserves have plunged to 9,094 BTC, a sharp decrease to merely 18% of their initial holdings. This rapid reduction follows a series...

US SEC Softens Crypto Reporting Rules For Banks And Brokerages
Crypto News

US SEC Softens Crypto Reporting Rules For Banks And Brokerages

Rida Fatima
Crypto Market Outlook: Bitcoin Steady at $57,000 Price Range as Altcoins Display Mixed Signals
Crypto News

Crypto Market Outlook: Bitcoin Steady at $57,000 Price Range as Altcoins Display Mixed Signals

Rida Fatima
Vital Shiba Inu Metric Tumbles as SHIB Retraces - Bearish Phase Ahead?
Crypto News

Vital Shiba Inu Metric Tumbles as SHIB Retraces – Bearish Phase Ahead?

Rida Fatima
US Spot Bitcoin ETFs Record Another Positive Daily Net Inflow Worth $78.93 Million
Crypto News

US Spot Bitcoin ETFs Record Another Positive Daily Net Inflow Worth $78.93 Million

Rida Fatima

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 The Tech Report Inc. All Rights Reserved.