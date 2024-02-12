Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어
Home WinStar Casino’s Mobile App Accidentally Exposed Customer Data
News

WinStar Casino’s Mobile App Accidentally Exposed Customer Data

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

WinStar Casino’s Mobile App Accidentally Exposed Customer Data

Popular casino app My WinStar—self-titled as the “world’s biggest casino”—was recently struck by a security lapse that led to the exposure of a database that contained their customers’ personal details. As of now, it’s unclear how many user’s details have been compromised.

The app belongs to an Oklahoma-based casino and resort called WinStar and is developed by a Nevada-based tech company called Dexiga. The app is used by the guests of the resort during their stay to access self-service options such as accessing their loyalty benefits, reward points, and casino winnings.

The leak was discovered by Anurag Sen, a security researcher with a knack for discovering accidental leaks and exposed sensitive data.

Further investigation revealed that the leaked database contained a lot of personal details such as the customer’s name, contact details, gender, home address, and even IP address.

The extent of damage is still unknown but it was found that some of the user’s date of birth were edited and replaced with asterisks. The rest of the information was not encrypted which shows that the leak might have happened recently.

How Did The Leak Happen?

Investigations so far have linked the initial source of the leak to Dexiga. It accidentally left one of its logging databases online without a password. So anyone who knew the database’s IP address could access WinStar’s customer files using just their browser; no fancy tools needed.

An internal user account and password that belongs to Dexiga founder Rajini Jayaseelan were also found in the exposed data, confirming the connection.

Luckily, the company was swift in taking action. As soon as they were notified about the exposure, the database was taken offline.

We are further investigating the incident, continue to monitor our IT systems, and will take necessary future actions accordingly.Dexiga

In an email statement, Jayaseelan said that they have secured the database now. But the exposure shouldn’t be a huge cause of concern as all the data in it was “publicly available information”. No confidential data was compromised.

Neither Jayaseelan nor Dexiga confirmed the exact date when the database was exposed so it’s hard to tell how long the leak went undetected. But we do know for a fact that up until January 26, the database was secure.

Speaking of the timeline behind the leak, the casino said that it all likely started in late January post a long migration.

The company has remained mum on many important questions. For instance, when asked whether they have the necessary tools to determine whether anyone else accessed the database while it was exposed, they didn’t give a clear answer.

It’s also unclear whether Dexiga notified WinStar and its customers about the leak. WinStar’s general manager, Jack Parkinson, was unavailable for comment.

This news comes at the heels of Chainalysis’s report stating that cyberattack extortions reached an all-time high at $1.1 billion last year. This goes on to show that the industry desperately needs better data management and security tools so that customer information isn’t so easily compromised.

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post my Question

Leave a Comment

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi is an eager Tech Journalist and content writer for both B2B and B2C, with a focus on making the process of purchasing software easier for businesses and enhancing their online presence and SEO. Krishi has a special skill set in writing about technology news, creating educational content on customer relationship management (CRM) software, and recommending project management tools that can help small businesses increase their revenue. Alongside his writing and blogging work, Krishi's other hobbies include studying the financial markets and cricket.

Most Popular News

1 Federal Judge Orders Elon Musk to Testify Again in SEC Probe on His Twitter Takeover
2 WinStar Casino’s Mobile App Accidentally Exposed Customer Data
3 20+ YouTube Video Shorts Statistics Worth Knowing in 2024
4 BlackRock And Fidelity Bitcoin ETFs Record The Biggest Debut On ETF Market In 30 Years
5 Ransomware Attack Payments Crossed $1.1 Billion in 2023

Latest News

Federal Judge Orders Elon Musk to Testify Again in The SEC Probe
News

Federal Judge Orders Elon Musk to Testify Again in SEC Probe on His Twitter Takeover

Krishi Chowdhary
YouTube Shorts Statistics
Statistics

20+ YouTube Video Shorts Statistics Worth Knowing in 2024

Jeff Beckman

According to studies, Gen Zs don’t fancy long intros. If you can’t capture their attention or pass your message quickly, they can swipe off the rest of your hard work...

BlackRock
Crypto News

BlackRock And Fidelity Bitcoin ETFs Record The Biggest Debut On ETF Market In 30 Years

Damien Fisher

Activities within the ETF market scaled higher following the SEC’s recent approval of spot Bitcoin ETFs. The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approved 11 spot BTC ETF applications on...

Ransomware Attack Payments Crossed $1.1 Billion in 2023
News

Ransomware Attack Payments Crossed $1.1 Billion in 2023

Krishi Chowdhary
Altman Plans To Raise $7 Trillion For His Upcoming AI Chip Project
News

Sam Altman Plans To Raise $7 Trillion For His Upcoming AI Chip Project

Krishi Chowdhary
Meta to Label AI-Generated Images On Social Media Platforms
News

Meta to Start Labeling AI-Generated Images on Facebook, Instagram, and Other Platforms

Krishi Chowdhary
VexTrio— a Network of 70,000 Compromised Sites Delivering Traffic To Scam Websites
News

Uncovered: VexTrio— a Network Of 70,000 Compromised Sites That Delivers Traffic To Scam Websites

Krishi Chowdhary

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.