Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어
Home X Accused of Using Sensitive Data for Ad Targeting in the EU
News

X Accused of Using Sensitive Data for Ad Targeting in the EU

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

X Accused of Using Sensitive Data for Ad Targeting in the EU

X, the Elon Musk-led social media company previously known as Twitter, now faces a new privacy complaint in the EU over its ad targeting practices. Filed by Austria-based privacy rights group noyb (none of your business), the complaint accuses the platform of flouting both GDPR guidelines and its own.

According to noyb, X unlawfully used sensitive user data for the targeting of advertisements from the EU’s Home Affairs directorate.

The EU Home Affairs account paid the company in September to promote a post in the Netherlands regarding the necessity of chat control legislation, the privacy rights group claims in its complaint.

X Used People’s Political Affiliations and Religious Beliefs to Target Them with Ads, noyb Claims

X’s own advertising terms and conditions prohibit the use of the audience’s religious beliefs and political affiliations for ad targeting on the platform. Similar guidelines are also enforced under the Digital Services Act (DSA) and the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Article 9 in the EU.

The unlawful exploitation of micro-targeting features on the platform led noyb to file a complaint against the EU Commission itself in November.

However, X allegedly went against them by unlawfully promoting advertisements by the EU Home Affairs account. The Home Affairs directorate has been pushing the controversial “chat control” legislation for a while now.

The legislation, if brought into effect, would legalize the scanning of devices and messages, including encrypted messages to detect Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM).

Naturally, the proposal has given rise to strong privacy concerns with privacy rights advocacy groups pushing back against it.

In its complaint filed with the Dutch data protection authority, noyb claims that the Home Affairs staffers have unlawfully used the tools offered by X to promote the controversial legislation in the Netherlands.

X used this specially protected data to determine whether people should or should not see an ad campaign by the EU Commission’s Directorate General for Migration and Home Affairs.noyb press release

The group is now following up with a complaint against X for allowing the unlawful practice and violating both GDPR and DSA guidelines, it said in the press release. It’s worth noting that the EU Commission is in charge of overseeing the enforcement of DSA on VLOPs (very large online platforms) such as X.

Especially in recent months, after the DSA came into effect for VLOPs, X has faced increased heat from the EU over allowing illegal content and disinformation regarding the Israel-Hamas war.

However, while the bloc has been ramping up its pressure on X for DSA compliance, it hasn’t asked X for a demonstration of its compliance with the regulation. However, this might not be too surprising considering that its Home Affairs directorate itself was allegedly flouting the same guidelines.

Implications of the noyb Complaint

Notably, the EU Commission stopped advertising on X just a day after noyb filed its initial complaint against the commission in September. Mentioning this, noyb data protection lawyer Felix Mikolasch called for enforcement against X to prevent the practice in the future by other users.

As of now, noyb seeks a thorough probe by the Dutch data protection officials. The non-profit group has also asked for X to be fined and prohibited from processing certain types of data for advertising purposes. If found guilty of violating GDPR article 9, X could be forced to pay a fine of up to €20 million or 4% of its yearly turnover — whichever is higher.

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post my Question

Leave a Comment

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post my Question

Leave a Comment

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi is an eager Tech Journalist and content writer for both B2B and B2C, with a focus on making the process of purchasing software easier for businesses and enhancing their online presence and SEO.

Krishi has a special skill set in writing about technology news, creating educational content on customer relationship management (CRM) software, and recommending project management tools that can help small businesses increase their revenue.

Alongside his writing and blogging work, Krishi's other hobbies include studying the financial markets and cricket.

Most Popular News

1 X Accused of Using Sensitive Data for Ad Targeting in the EU
2 BONK Gains Over 45% After Coinbase Confirms Its Listing
3 Chinese AI Startup 01.AI Seeks $200 Million in Funding
4 Ethereum (ETH) Signs on Green Candle Today. Time to Bag More Before Rally to $3,000?
5 Top Crypto Gainers on December 14 – BONK, INJ, And HNT

Latest News

BONK Gains Over 45% After Coinbase Confirms Its Listing
Crypto News

BONK Gains Over 45% After Coinbase Confirms Its Listing

Damien Fisher
Chinese AI Startup 01.AI Seeks $200 Million in Funding
News

Chinese AI Startup 01.AI Seeks $200 Million in Funding

Damien Fisher

Beijing-based artificial intelligence (AI) startup 01.AI is raising $200 million in a new funding round. This comes on the heels of the company hitting a $1 billion valuation last month...

Ethereum (ETH) Signs on Green Candle Today. Time to Bag More Before Rally to $3,000?
Crypto News

Ethereum (ETH) Signs on Green Candle Today. Time to Bag More Before Rally to $3,000?

Nick Dunn

Today, December 14, Ethereum is looking good, forming a green candle on its daily chart, a good sign for its price. According to top analysts, this may be the best...

Crypto
Crypto News

Top Crypto Gainers on December 14 – BONK, INJ, And HNT

Nick Dunn
UK Vulnerable to Catastrophic Cyberattacks, Warns Report
News

UK Vulnerable to Catastrophic Cyberattacks, Warns Parliament Committee Report

Krishi Chowdhary
Apple Rolls out Stolen Device Protection in New iPhone Update
News

Apple Rolls Out Stolen Device Protection in New iPhone Security Update

Krishi Chowdhary
Shiba Inu Lead Developer, Shytoshi Kusama Takes An All-Compassing Position In A Survey
Crypto News

Shiba Inu Lead Developer, Shytoshi Kusama Takes An All-Compassing Position In A Survey

Damien Fisher

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2023 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.