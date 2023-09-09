Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어
X Calls California’s New Content Moderation Law “Unconstitutional”, Sues Attorney General
News

X Calls California’s New Content Moderation Law “Unconstitutional”, Sues Attorney General

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist Author expertise
Updated:

X Calls California’s New Content Moderation Law Unconstitutional

X Corp, the parent company of X (formerly known as Twitter), filed a lawsuit against California’s Attorney General Robert Bonta over the state’s new content moderation law.

Slamming the law as “unconstitutional”, the Elon Musk-led company claimed it violates the right to free speech. The moderation law in question has been in effect since a year ago when Governor Gavin Newsom signed bill AB 587 into law.

According to it, social media companies are required to post their terms of service online and submit a semi-annual report to the attorney general that publicly discloses their content moderation practices.

X Corp’s Unwillingness to Disclose Its Moderation Practices

In its complaint, X Corp alleged that the content moderation law forces social media companies to “engage in a speech against their will, impermissibly interferes with the constitutionally-protected editorial judgments of companies such as X Corp., has both the purpose and likely effect of pressuring companies such as X Corp. to remove, demonetize, or deprioritize constitutionally-protected speech”.

The report should also disclose how the moderation rules are enforced and what users can do to understand relevant practices and challenge them if needed.

The content moderation practices that social media companies are required to outline in the report include how their automated moderation processes work, how different controversial content categories like “disinformation” and “hate speech” are defined, and how many pieces of content have been flagged and/or removed in each such category.

X Corp alleged that the law violates the state’s constitution and the First Amendment by forcing the company to moderate politically charged speech from its users. The lawsuit also claims that the content moderation law could impose an “undue burden” on social media companies.

Governor Newsom’s office, however, promoted the bill as a means to foster transparency from social networks. Following the lawsuit, one of his spokespersons shared a statement from last September, in which the governor had remarked that “California will not stand by as social media is weaponized to spread hate and disinformation that threaten our communities and foundational values as a country”.

This action brings much-needed transparency and accountability to the policies that shape the social media content we consume every day.Governor Newsom’s office

The statement went on to emphasize the Californians’ right to know how social media platforms are affecting the public discourse.

X Corp’s Falling Revenues: A Potential Reason Behind the Lawsuit

Elon Musk recently threatened to file a defamation lawsuit against the Anti-Defamation League, claiming that the X’s advertising revenues have been hit hard by the nonprofit organization’s reports on the rise of hate speech on the microblogging platform.

Last month, two brands advertising on X paused their ad spending after their advertisements were presented alongside an account promoting Nazism.

The company’s approach to content moderation is one of the many factors that have caused its revenues to plummet since Musk’s takeover. Publicly disclosing its content moderation practices could further hurt its revenues, which would explain why X Corp decided to sue the attorney general.

When asked about the lawsuit, Robert Bonta’s press office responded – “While we have not yet been served with the complaint, we will review it and respond in court”.

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi is an eager Tech Journalist and content writer for both B2B and B2C, with a focus on making the process of purchasing software easier for businesses and enhancing their online presence and SEO.

Krishi has a special skill set in writing about technology news, creating educational content on customer relationship management (CRM) software, and recommending project management tools that can help small businesses increase their revenue.

Alongside his writing and blogging work, Krishi's other hobbies include studying the financial markets and cricket.

Most Popular News

1 X Calls California’s New Content Moderation Law “Unconstitutional”, Sues Attorney General
2 New Google Policy Requires Political Advertisers to Clearly Disclose AI Content, Starting This November
3 AI Forecasts Shiba Inu’s New All-Time High by Next Year, 2024
4 XRP Price Prediction: XRP Price Consolidates While A New Token Attracts Investors
5 China Eyes To Develop a New Finance-Oriented AI Model

Latest News

New Google Policy Requires Political Advertisers to Clearly Disclose AI Content, Starting This November
News

New Google Policy Requires Political Advertisers to Clearly Disclose AI Content, Starting This November

Krishi Chowdhary
Shiba Inu’s
Crypto News

AI Forecasts Shiba Inu’s New All-Time High by Next Year, 2024

Damien Fisher

An AI application has revealed that Shiba Inu (SHIB), one of the popular meme tokens, could record a remarkable all-time high (ATH) in the coming year. This forecast creates a...

XRP
Crypto News

XRP Price Prediction: XRP Price Consolidates While A New Token Attracts Investors

Nick Dunn

XRP has been on a free fall after its sharp rally in July. The token recorded heightened volatility, quickly rising and falling at short intervals. However, some experts believe a...

AI
News

China Eyes To Develop a New Finance-Oriented AI Model

Damien Fisher
Spyware
News

Researchers Claim Emerging Flaw in Apple Devices Leads to Spyware Infection

Damien Fisher
Crypto
Crypto News

Top Crypto Gainers on September 8 – XDC, RNDR, And AAVE

Nick Dunn
Apple Loses $200 Billion After China Bans iPhones at Govt Offices
News

Apple Loses $200 Billion After China Reportedly Bans iPhones at Government Offices

Krishi Chowdhary

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website

© Copyright 2023 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.