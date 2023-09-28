Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어
X Could Become Profitable Next Year, Says CEO Yaccarino
News

X Could Become Profitable Next Year, Says CEO Yaccarino

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist Author expertise
Updated:

Elon Musk-owned social media platform X (formerly Twitter) is projected to be profitable in early 2024. The CEO of the platform, Linda Yaccarino, made the claims during an interview on Wednesday, September 27.

Interestingly, the interview, which covers different aspects of X, saw the CEO defending its progress under the ownership of Elon Musk.

X’s CEO Defends Company, Claims Profitable Is Set From 2024

CEO Yaccarino stated that Elon Musk-owned X is close to breaking all odds on its operational cash flow. The CEO said this on stage during Vox Media’s Code Conference in California, marking her 100 days in office as the company’s CEO.

Yaccarino took the helm of leadership of X in June this year. Notably, Musk has been the platform’s CEO following his acquisition of the platform in late 2022.

Meanwhile, CEO Yaccarino faced several questions spread on different aspects during the interview. These include restoring and strengthening X’s relationships with advertisers and measures regarding content moderation. 

Also, there were concerns about the level of control over the company and whether Musk granted her autonomy on X. In her response, Yaccarino praised X for its outstanding ambition, scope, and velocity of change that can’t be found anywhere else.

Also, the CEO shared her optimistic outlook about the company’s positive cash flow and anticipates profit in early 2024. Notably, advertising has been a major source of revenue for X (Twitter). However, advertising on the platform dropped drastically following Musk’s acquisition last year. 

Many believed that Musk installed Yaccarino, an ad veteran, to attract advertisers back to the platform. Further, the CEO was asked about third-party estimates indicating that X’s active app users plummeted to 25th position after Samsung’s clock app.

Yaccarino responded that the key metric for her time with X differs.  According to her, X has been “trending very, very positively.” But she didn’t provide any specifics.

Regarding questions on advertising, Yaccarino maintained that X has recorded positive outcomes as many advertisers are back. 

She stated:

“90% of the top 100 advertisers have returned to the platform in the last 12 weeks alone; about 1,500 have returned.”

On the issue of running the company, Yaccarino revealed that she discussed everything with Musk. These include the latest idea from Musk to start charging X users a monthly fee. On her part, Yaccarino is enthusiastic about Musk’s full participation in X’s production management.

X Unfavorable Changes Following Musk’s Acquisition

Following Musk’s takeover of X, the company has witnessed substantial changes.

Though Yaccarino mentioned the profitability of X from early 2024, the company is currently surrounded by many issues. X is facing some lawsuits regarding rent payments for its offices and a huge amount of money in severance to thousands of laid-off staff.

Also, several activist groups and researchers have reported the increased rate of hateful posts on X. Subsequently, the social media platform has lost many advertisers skeptical about interacting with unsuitable content.

In recent weeks, the focus on X has been on the increase of antisemitic content. Earlier this month, Musk had threatened to sue the Anti-Defamation League (a nonprofit organization that fights antisemitism). X owner claimed that the organization is responsible for up to a 60% drop in US ad revenue at the platform.

For now, it is still unclear how X’s profitability, projected to increase by 2024, will occur. But the CEO is hopeful the company will pull it off. 

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist

Damien Fisher is a seasoned crypto news writer with a relentless curiosity for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. With a career spanning over a decade, Damien has solidified his position as a trusted authority in the industry. Besides contributing insightful articles to TechReport, he also lends his expertise to reputable sites like Invezz and CryptoCoin.News. Through his work, Damien continues to provide valuable information to readers, keeping them informed about the latest developments and trends in the ever-evolving world of cryptocurrencies. His passion for the subject and dedication to accuracy make him a standout figure in the crypto news space.

Most Popular News

1 X Could Become Profitable Next Year, Says CEO Yaccarino
2 DarkBeam’s Alarming Data Breach Exposes 3.8 Billion Records
3 Cardano Price Prediction: ADA Struggles To Enter Uptrend – Will It Drop Further?
4 The 10 Most Influential Tech Innovations of the 21st Century
5 Key Color Psychology Facts And Statistics in 2023

Latest News

DarkBeam's
News

DarkBeam’s Alarming Data Breach Exposes 3.8 Billion Records

Damien Fisher
ADA
Crypto News

Cardano Price Prediction: ADA Struggles To Enter Uptrend – Will It Drop Further?

Nick Dunn

ADA’s price today, September 28, at 4:12 am EST is $0.24. The asset has slightly declined in the past 24 hours. ADA dropped from $0.25 on September 20 and now struggles...

Most Influential Tech Innovations
Statistics

The 10 Most Influential Tech Innovations of the 21st Century

Kate Sukhanova

The most influential tech innovations of our age have truly transformed how we live. We’ve previously written about the 20 gadgets that have changed our world – a surprising number of...

Color Psychology
Statistics

Key Color Psychology Facts And Statistics in 2023

Susan Laborde
OpenAI Allows ChatGPT To Access The Internet
News

OpenAI Allows ChatGPT To Access Internet, Ushering A New Era Of Accessing Knowledge

Krishi Chowdhary
Meta Set To Transform Visual Expression With Its AI Products
News

Meta Set To Transform Visual Expression With Image Editing and AI Stickers

Krishi Chowdhary
XRP
Crypto News

XRP Could Rally to $2 with “Steel Foundation” Formation, Seasoned Analyst Predicts

Damien Fisher

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website

© Copyright 2023 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.