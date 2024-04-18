Pakistan Bans X over Security Concerns – But The Ban Might Be Temporary

- Pakistan’s interior ministry submitted a written filing to the court this Wednesday confirming the rumors that it had banned X since February
- X’s non-compliance with the local laws was cited as one of the reasons
- Another reason is the arrest of former PM Imran Khan and the presence of other hostile elements on the platform that could destabilize the country
On Wednesday (April 17, 2024), Pakistan’s interior ministry confirmed the rumors and announced that it had temporarily blocked X (formerly known as Twitter) in the country over security concerns during national elections.
Users had complained of service disruption since 8th February, after the commencement of elections and after former prime minister Imran Khan’s party called a protest against his arrest.
However, the government didn’t make any official comment…up until now.
A lawyer and petitioner named Abdul Moiz Jafri informed that the Sindh High Court directed the government to withdraw the letter within one week, after which the court will make an appropriate decision.
Why Was X Banned in Pakistan?
In simple words, X/Twitter is neither registered in Pakistan nor has it signed any written agreement to comply with the local laws. It made no effort to establish a legal presence in the country or collaborate with the local government.
Apparently, these concerns were communicated to X and it showed no interest in solving the issue. So, according to the ministry, it called for regulatory steps that will ensure accountability and willingness to comply with the national laws.
Pakistan’s Hostile Political Situation
Apart from the issues with X, the political climate of Pakistan was also a matter of concern, which reportedly contributed to X’s Pakistan ban. As I mentioned, X was rarely available after the Imran Khan debacle. The former prime minister has been jailed on many counts, most of which came just a few days before the election.
In response, his party called for a protest and Imran called the 2022 election rigged and said that the military conspired with his opponent to throw him over.
On top of that, a report from Pakistan’s intelligence agency suggests that in addition to Imran Khan, there are many “hostile elements” on X who are trying to destabilize Pakistan and establish anarchy.
So, keeping these concerns in mind, the platform was banned as a safety measure. However, how effective this ban was remains a question.
X’s Similar Situation in Brazil
Interestingly, something very, very similar just recently transpired with X in Brazil—or at least it could have. Allow me to explain.
You see, after Elon Musk’s open defiance to comply with a Brazilian court order that asked X to ban certain “problematic” accounts, several people inside and outside the Brazilian government echoed the warning that if X continued to hold its stance, it would eventually be banned in Brazil.
However, perhaps it were the ban threats or perhaps that Elon Musk just ran out of energy to deal with another government breathing down X’s neck, but surprisingly enough, Twitter made a complete U-turn just around a week after the whole fiasco took place.
