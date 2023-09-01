Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어
X Updates Privacy Policy to Collect Biometric and Employment Information from Users
News

X Updates Privacy Policy to Collect Biometric and Employment Information from Users

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist Author expertise
Updated:

X to Collect Biometric and Employment Information from Users

X, formerly known as Twitter, will collect its users’ biometric and job data as per its new privacy policy, which is set to go into effect on September 29. B

oth types of data are now included under the “information we collect” in the updated privacy but aren’t collected under the current policy.

“Based on your consent, we may collect and use your biometric information for safety, security, and identification purposes”, the new policy reads.

Though the platform did not specify what kind of biometric data will be collected, it may potentially include fingerprints, retinal scans, keystroke patterns, and voice and facial recognition data.

All About the New Policy Update

The platform’s policy update comes as a part of several changes to the microblogging platform as it makes its way towards being an “everything app”.

X did not reveal anything about how it plans to go about collecting biometric data. However, the company did report that the biometrics are only for premium users, who will be given the option to add a new layer of verification by submitting their government ID and an image.

X may collect the said biometric data from both the ID and the submitted photo.

This will additionally help us tie, for those who choose, an account to a real person by processing their government-issued ID.X

It also went on to add that the biometrics would help X fight impersonation and make the platform more secure.

As for the collection of employment information, the policy says that X may collect personal data such as employment and educational history, job search activity, engagement, skills and abilities, and employment preferences.

The information would be used to recommend potential jobs, help employers find potential candidates, and, of course, carry out more targeted advertising.

Based on what the company states in the updated policy, it appears that the collection of employment information may be linked to a beta feature on the platform, which enables verified organizations to post job listings on their profiles. X, too, has opened an official @XHiring account for recruitment purposes.

X Sued for Wrongful Collection, Storage, and Use of Biometric Data

A class-action lawsuit was filed against the company in Cook County, Illinois, last year, accusing X of capturing, storing, and using the biometric data of Illinois residents without their consent.

The Elon Musk-owned company quietly updated its privacy policy to include new types of data among the ones collected by the platform.

According to the complaint, the company didn’t adequately inform individuals interacting with Twitter (knowingly or not) that it collects and stores biometric identifiers from every uploaded photograph that contains a face.

The case is based on the company’s licensing and use of Microsoft’s PhotoDNA software for years to moderate pornographic and other not-safe-for-work images on the platform.

The class action suit seeks $ 5,000 in compensation for every single reckless violation of BIPA [Illinois state’s Biometric Information Privacy Act]. The court also ordered X to store biometric information in accordance with Illinois’ state laws.

The pending litigation might potentially be a factor that led X to update its privacy policy to include the collection, storage, and use of biometric data.

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi is an eager Tech Journalist and content writer for both B2B and B2C, with a focus on making the process of purchasing software easier for businesses and enhancing their online presence and SEO.

Krishi has a special skill set in writing about technology news, creating educational content on customer relationship management (CRM) software, and recommending project management tools that can help small businesses increase their revenue.

Alongside his writing and blogging work, Krishi's other hobbies include studying the financial markets and cricket.

Most Popular News

1 X Updates Privacy Policy to Collect Biometric and Employment Information from Users
2 Apple Under Pressure From Child Safety Group to Revive Its Anti-CSAM iCloud Scanning Tool
3 65+ Entrepreneur Statistics You Need to Know in 2023
4 Key Robotics Industry Statistics to Understand in 2023
5 Privacy Activist Schrems Files Complaints Against Google-Owned Fitbit

Latest News

Child Safety Group Urges Apple to Revive Its Anti-CSAM Tool
News

Apple Under Pressure From Child Safety Group to Revive Its Anti-CSAM iCloud Scanning Tool

Krishi Chowdhary
Top Statistics
Statistics

65+ Entrepreneur Statistics You Need to Know in 2023

Jeff Beckman

In today’s world, achieving success as a business owner does not have one route or path. Most entrepreneurs affirm that the desire to have their own business and follow their...

Editor's Choice Robotics Industry Stats
Statistics

Key Robotics Industry Statistics to Understand in 2023

Susan Laborde

Robotics technology has been in use from as early as the 1930s when scientists made the first robot. The modern world robots are fast becoming a necessity of everyday life...

Fitbit
News

Privacy Activist Schrems Files Complaints Against Google-Owned Fitbit

Damien Fisher
Bitcoin
News

Bloomberg Analyst Suggests Bitcoin Bull Market Could Commence at $30k, Similar to How It Started at $12k in 2020

Damien Fisher
Microsoft
News

Microsoft to Unbundle Teams from Office to Evade EU Antitrust Fines

Damien Fisher
Crypto
Crypto News

Top Crypto Gainers on August 31 – MKR, DOGE, MNT, And GRT

Nick Dunn

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website

© Copyright 2023 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.