X Updates Privacy Policy to Collect Biometric and Employment Information from Users

X, formerly known as Twitter, will collect its users’ biometric and job data as per its new privacy policy, which is set to go into effect on September 29. B

oth types of data are now included under the “information we collect” in the updated privacy but aren’t collected under the current policy.

“Based on your consent, we may collect and use your biometric information for safety, security, and identification purposes”, the new policy reads.

Though the platform did not specify what kind of biometric data will be collected, it may potentially include fingerprints, retinal scans, keystroke patterns, and voice and facial recognition data.

The platform’s policy update comes as a part of several changes to the microblogging platform as it makes its way towards being an “everything app”.

X did not reveal anything about how it plans to go about collecting biometric data. However, the company did report that the biometrics are only for premium users, who will be given the option to add a new layer of verification by submitting their government ID and an image.

X may collect the said biometric data from both the ID and the submitted photo.

This will additionally help us tie, for those who choose, an account to a real person by processing their government-issued ID. X

It also went on to add that the biometrics would help X fight impersonation and make the platform more secure.

As for the collection of employment information, the policy says that X may collect personal data such as employment and educational history, job search activity, engagement, skills and abilities, and employment preferences.

The information would be used to recommend potential jobs, help employers find potential candidates, and, of course, carry out more targeted advertising.

Based on what the company states in the updated policy, it appears that the collection of employment information may be linked to a beta feature on the platform, which enables verified organizations to post job listings on their profiles. X, too, has opened an official @XHiring account for recruitment purposes.

X Sued for Wrongful Collection, Storage, and Use of Biometric Data

A class-action lawsuit was filed against the company in Cook County, Illinois, last year, accusing X of capturing, storing, and using the biometric data of Illinois residents without their consent.

The Elon Musk-owned company quietly updated its privacy policy to include new types of data among the ones collected by the platform.

According to the complaint, the company didn’t adequately inform individuals interacting with Twitter (knowingly or not) that it collects and stores biometric identifiers from every uploaded photograph that contains a face.

The case is based on the company’s licensing and use of Microsoft’s PhotoDNA software for years to moderate pornographic and other not-safe-for-work images on the platform.

The class action suit seeks $ 5,000 in compensation for every single reckless violation of BIPA [Illinois state’s Biometric Information Privacy Act]. The court also ordered X to store biometric information in accordance with Illinois’ state laws.

The pending litigation might potentially be a factor that led X to update its privacy policy to include the collection, storage, and use of biometric data.