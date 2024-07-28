Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어 Japanese 日本語 chinese 中文 vitenam Tiếng Việt
Home X Is Using User Data to Train Grok AI: Here’s How to Opt Out
News

X Is Using User Data to Train Grok AI: Here’s How to Opt Out

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

The Tech Report Why Trust Tech Report Arrow down

Tech Report is one of the oldest hardware, news, and tech review sites on the internet. We write helpful technology guides, unbiased product reviews, and report on the latest tech and crypto news. We maintain editorial independence and consider content quality and factual accuracy to be non-negotiable.

Close icon

  • X is using user data to train its AI bot Grok AI. This feature is turned on by default and you need to manually remove access if you don’t wish to share your data
  • The matter has also come to the attention of the Irish Data Protection Commission (DPC). The agency has reached out to X and is hoping to get a response by next week.
  • Unless X manages to provide a legal basis, this initiative will probably be canceled or at least paused for the moment.

X Is Using User Data to Train Grok AI: Here’s How to Opt Out

Elon Musk’s X quietly slipped in an update that allowed it to use user data in training its AI botGrokAI. Although users can choose to opt out of sharing their data (as per a post by X), the feature is turned on by default. So if a user is not aware of this change, they might unintentionally consent to sharing their data for AI training.

It’s important to note that only public accounts will be tracked. So if you want to avoid sharing your data, simply make your account private. But again, this is not an effective approach.

Users should have the freedom to decide whether they want to keep their accounts private or public without being forced to share their data.

This came under the attention of X’s European privacy watchdog, the Irish Data Protection Commission (DPC).

‘The DPC has been engaging with X on this matter for a number of months, with our latest interaction occurring as recently as yesterday. Therefore we are surprised by today’s developments.’ – DPC Deputy Commissioner Graham Doyle

The agency said that it’s quite surprised by this move and has raised questions about the same to X. They are hoping to hear back from the company by next week.

Can X Legally Use User Data to Train Its AI?

There’s no simple answer to this. In the EU, if a company wants to track user data, there needs to be a valid legal basis. But it’s not clear if X has one.

On the settings page, where you can opt in or out of data tracking, X explains that by enabling the feature you will be consenting to share your posts and interactions in order to help them improve your experience and train Grok AI.

The language here is very ambiguous. It’s not clear if your data will be used for improving user experience or AI training or both. So unless we have some clarity on what X intends to do with the data, it’s hard to say where this move stands legally.

Rest assured, the EU is very cautious about its people. So if X’s decision is actually hurting users in any way, it won’t be approved.

For example, a similar plan was proposed by Meta earlier this year. It wanted to use the data of Facebook and Instagram users in Europe for AI training. But following a few GDPR complaints, the initiative was paused last month.

How to Opt Out of Grok AI Training?

For those who want to opt out of data sharing, we have a quick guide for you:

  • Go to the Settings page on your X account
  • Select the “Privacy and safety” button.
  • Click on “Grok”
  • Uncheck the data sharing box.

If you have any conversation history with the bot, you can also delete it by clicking on the “Delete conversation history” button.

The Tech Report - Editorial ProcessOur Editorial Process

The Tech Report editorial policy is centered on providing helpful, accurate content that offers real value to our readers. We only work with experienced writers who have specific knowledge in the topics they cover, including latest developments in technology, online privacy, cryptocurrencies, software, and more. Our editorial policy ensures that each topic is researched and curated by our in-house editors. We maintain rigorous journalistic standards, and every article is 100% written by real authors.
Add Tech Report to your Google News feed

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post your Question

Leave a Reply

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi is an eager Tech Journalist and content writer for both B2B and B2C, with a focus on making the process of purchasing software easier for businesses and enhancing their online presence and SEO.

Krishi has a special skill set in writing about technology news, creating educational content on customer relationship management (CRM) software, and recommending project management tools that can help small businesses increase their revenue.

Alongside his writing and blogging work, Krishi's other hobbies include studying the financial markets and cricket.

Most Popular News

1 SearchGPT: OpenAI’s New Search Engine to Take on Google
2 X Is Using User Data to Train Grok AI: Here’s How to Opt Out
3 Crypto Analyst Identifies Reason Why XRP Price Fell Below $0.60
4 JPMorgan Chase Unveils an In-house AI-Powered Tool for Research Analysts
5 Bitfarms Undertake The Poison Pill to Lay off Riot Platforms Bid

Latest News

SearchGPT: OpenAI’s New Search Engine to Take on Google
News

SearchGPT: OpenAI’s New Search Engine to Take on Google

Krishi Chowdhary
Crypto Analyst Identifies Reason Why XRP Price Fell Below $0.60
Crypto News

Crypto Analyst Identifies Reason Why XRP Price Fell Below $0.60

Rida Fatima

XRP price declined yesterday, dropping below the $0.6 support level to $0.58 in 24-hour trading. The crypto asset price dropped from $0.62 to $0.58 within three hours, indicating seller pressure. Nevertheless,...

JPMorgan Chase Unveils an In-house AI-Powered Tool for Research Analysts
News

JPMorgan Chase Unveils an In-house AI-Powered Tool for Research Analysts

Rida Fatima

The American multinational finance company JPMorgan Chase has launched an AI-powered tool like the ChatGPT. This tool is meant to aid its researchers in increasing productivity. This JPMorgan AI product...

Bitfarms Undertake The Poison Pill to Lay off Riot Platforms Bid
Crypto News

Bitfarms Undertake The Poison Pill to Lay off Riot Platforms Bid

Rida Fatima
Coinbase Appoints Supreme Court Lawyer and Former US President’s Aide to The Board
Crypto News

Coinbase Appoints Supreme Court Lawyer and Former US President’s Aide to The Board

Rida Fatima
US Senator Warren Says Foreign Crypto Miners Threatens National Security
Crypto News

US Senator Warren Says Foreign Crypto Miners Threatens National Security

Rida Fatima
Senator Warren’s Anti-Crypto Legislation Faces Challenge as Republican Co-Author Pulls Out
Crypto News

Senator Warren’s Anti-Crypto Legislation Faces Challenge as Republican Co-Author Pulls Out

Rida Fatima

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 The Tech Report Inc. All Rights Reserved.