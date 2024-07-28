X Is Using User Data to Train Grok AI: Here’s How to Opt Out

Why Trust Tech Report Tech Report is one of the oldest hardware, news, and tech review sites on the internet. We write helpful technology guides, unbiased product reviews, and report on the latest tech and crypto news. We maintain editorial independence and consider content quality and factual accuracy to be non-negotiable.

The matter has also come to the attention of the Irish Data Protection Commission (DPC). The agency has reached out to X and is hoping to get a response by next week. Unless X manages to provide a legal basis, this initiative will probably be canceled or at least paused for the moment.

Elon Musk’s X quietly slipped in an update that allowed it to use user data in training its AI bot – GrokAI. Although users can choose to opt out of sharing their data (as per a post by X), the feature is turned on by default. So if a user is not aware of this change, they might unintentionally consent to sharing their data for AI training.

It’s important to note that only public accounts will be tracked. So if you want to avoid sharing your data, simply make your account private. But again, this is not an effective approach.

Users should have the freedom to decide whether they want to keep their accounts private or public without being forced to share their data.

This came under the attention of X’s European privacy watchdog, the Irish Data Protection Commission (DPC).

‘The DPC has been engaging with X on this matter for a number of months, with our latest interaction occurring as recently as yesterday. Therefore we are surprised by today’s developments.’ – DPC Deputy Commissioner Graham Doyle

The agency said that it’s quite surprised by this move and has raised questions about the same to X. They are hoping to hear back from the company by next week.

Can X Legally Use User Data to Train Its AI?

There’s no simple answer to this. In the EU, if a company wants to track user data, there needs to be a valid legal basis. But it’s not clear if X has one.

On the settings page, where you can opt in or out of data tracking, X explains that by enabling the feature you will be consenting to share your posts and interactions in order to help them improve your experience and train Grok AI.

The language here is very ambiguous. It’s not clear if your data will be used for improving user experience or AI training or both. So unless we have some clarity on what X intends to do with the data, it’s hard to say where this move stands legally.

Rest assured, the EU is very cautious about its people. So if X’s decision is actually hurting users in any way, it won’t be approved.

For example, a similar plan was proposed by Meta earlier this year. It wanted to use the data of Facebook and Instagram users in Europe for AI training. But following a few GDPR complaints, the initiative was paused last month.

How to Opt Out of Grok AI Training?

For those who want to opt out of data sharing, we have a quick guide for you:

Go to the Settings page on your X account

Select the "Privacy and safety" button.

Click on "Grok"

Uncheck the data sharing box.

If you have any conversation history with the bot, you can also delete it by clicking on the “Delete conversation history” button.