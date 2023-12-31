Countries
Close
English Português (PT/BR) 한국어
Home Xiaomi Launches Its First EV, Dreams Of Becoming Automobile Leader
News

Xiaomi Launches Its First EV, Dreams Of Becoming Automobile Leader

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

Xiaomi Launches Its First EV, Aims To Become Automobile Leader

Xiaomi, the fifth largest smartphone producer in China, launched its first Electric Vehicle — the SU7 on Thursday, officially entering China’s overcrowded automobile sector.

Xiaomi Chief Executive, Lei Jun, outlined the company’s ambitious plans in the automobile industry aiming to become as large as Tesla and Porsche. Jun aims to see Xiaomi in the world’s top 5 automobile manufacturers in the next 15 to 20 years.

In fact, in his 3-hour-long presentation, Jun compared Xiaomi’s latest SU7 with Porsche’s Taycan Turbo and Tesla’s Model S.

The company plans to launch two models of the car, one with a range of 668 km and the other with 800 km. For comparison, Tesla’s Model S offers a range of 650 km.

It’s a new starting point for Xiaomi, and I’m convinced that one day in the future, there will be Xiaomis running on every road of this world.Lei Jun

Xiaomi has planned to invest $10 billion in the automobile domain in 2021, which seems to have started bearing fruit.

Features of the SU7

Jun’s bold statement comes with solid SU7 features to back it up.

  • Xiaomi promises a state-of-the-art 800-volt fast charging, which can fully charge the SU7 battery in 15 minutes.
  • The car will be available in three colors as of now — Mineral Gray, Aqua Blue, and Verdant Green.
  • Xiaomi’s expertise in the smartphone domain gives it an edge on connectivity. The SU7 has the same OS as Xiaomi phones, promising seamless connectivity with all Xiaomi phones.
  • The SU7 boasts a 664 horsepower electric motor option, which beats Porsche Taycan’s 616 horsepower and Tesla’s 455 horsepower. Jun also said that the company will also introduce a more powerful “HyperEngine V8s” engine.
  • The car can go up to 100 km/hr in just 3 seconds.

Although Jun did not disclose the exact price of the car, he suggested that the price would be “a little bit high”. However, it will be worth all that the SU7 has to offer.

 

Xiaomi Follows Huawei’s Suit

Interestingly, Xiaomi’s SU7 launch comes just 2 days after Huawei unveiled its Aito M9, starting at $65,750. This six-seater luxury SUV boasts more screens than seats — so much so that it is being touted as “multimedia on wheels”.

The SU7 will be produced in Beijing with an annual capacity of 200,000 units.

Its adaptive matrix LED units can transform any surface into a 100-inch screen. It also comes with a 15.6-inch central infotainment screen, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, and a 16-inch front passenger screen along with a 75-inch head-up display.

The Aito M9 comes in two versions — one that is fully electric with a range of 630 km (391 miles), and a hybrid version with a turbocharged 1.5-liter generator.

These two promising EV launches open up new options for Chinese users beyond Tesla. However, with the economy struggling and car inventories rising, it remains to be seen how the market responds to these luxury cars.

Experts believe that the specifications and performance look promising on paper. Mark Rainford, an automobile expert, has predicted that Xiaomi’s SU7 will “sell well” in China.

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post my Question

Leave a Comment

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi is an eager Tech Journalist and content writer for both B2B and B2C, with a focus on making the process of purchasing software easier for businesses and enhancing their online presence and SEO. Krishi has a special skill set in writing about technology news, creating educational content on customer relationship management (CRM) software, and recommending project management tools that can help small businesses increase their revenue. Alongside his writing and blogging work, Krishi's other hobbies include studying the financial markets and cricket.

Most Popular News

1 LG Set To Launch An AI Robot That Can Watch Your Pets
2 Xiaomi Launches Its First EV, Dreams Of Becoming Automobile Leader
3 Elon Musk’s X Faces Content Moderation Backlash in California
4 $11 Billion Revenue Surge by Social Media Giants From Minors Sparks Urgent Calls for Regulation
5 BONK Value Rally Over 20% in One Day: Can It Witness A 300% Price Rally?

Latest News

LG Set To Launch An AI Robot That Can Watch Your Pets
News

LG Set To Launch An AI Robot That Can Watch Your Pets

Krishi Chowdhary
Elon Musk's X Faces Content Moderation Backlash in California
News

Elon Musk’s X Faces Content Moderation Backlash in California

Krishi Chowdhary

X, formerly known as Twitter, faced a setback in its attempt to overturn the content moderation law in California. This legislation makes it mandatory for social media companies to provide...

Social Media Giants Earn A Whopping $11 Billion from Minors
News

$11 Billion Revenue Surge by Social Media Giants From Minors Sparks Urgent Calls for Regulation

Krishi Chowdhary

In a disturbing development, social media giants collectively earned a staggering $11 billion in revenue from minors through advertisement last year, according to a study from Harvard T.H. Chan School...

BONK
Price Prediction

BONK Value Rally Over 20% in One Day: Can It Witness A 300% Price Rally?

Nick Dunn
South Korea Lawmakers Completed Nearly $100M Crypto Trades Over Past Three Years
Crypto News

South Korea Lawmakers Completed Nearly $100M Crypto Trades Over Past Three Years

Damien Fisher
Nvidia Introduces New Gaming Chip for China
News

Nvidia Introduces New Gaming Chip for China

Damien Fisher
OKX Crypto Exchange Reveals Plans Of Delisting Privacy Crypto Tokens in 2024
Crypto News

OKX Crypto Exchange Reveals Plans Of Delisting Privacy Crypto Tokens in 2024

Damien Fisher

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2023 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.