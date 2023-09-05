Countries
Xiaomi, Tencent, and Others Comply with China's New Rules on Mobile Apps
Xiaomi, Tencent, and Others Comply with China's New Rules on Mobile Apps

Beijing is set to oversee all Mobile Apps published in the People’s Republic of China. According to reports, the Chinese government introduced new guidelines for all mobile application publishers.

Notably, Xiaomi, Tencent, and other mobile application stores have started enforcing the new rules, as failure to do so could attract penalties.

Details on Beijing’s Mobile Apps Oversight

Reports show that Tencent Holdings, which runs most mobile applications stores in China, has taken necessary steps to ensure compliance with the new rules by app publishers.

The reports reveal that Tencent’s WeChat, one of China’s most used social media platforms, said the new mobile rules also apply to its mini-applications.

Any app publisher that does not meet the requirements as demanded by China’s new law will be prevented from launching novel applications. In addition, the reports reveal that Xiaomi, an electronics manufacturing company that produces mobile phones, has taken steps to comply with China’s new rules.

According to the reports, Beijing introduced the latest rules in August 2023 to enhance its ability to oversee and regulate mobile apps in the territory. However, the rules have triggered dismay across the mobile industry as most apps could be shut down.

Also, publishing new smartphone applications might become stressful in the region.

The recent China app rules mandate application publishers to file and submit business particulars to the government. All app stores in the country had the end of August as the deadline to establish filing systems to enable the government to oversee new mobile apps.

Android App Stores Confirmed Beijing’s Novel Law on Mobile Apps

Rich Bishop, the CEO of AppInChina, an application publishing company, stated that the  Android application stores have verified the novel law on mobile apps that demand app filings.

According to Bishop, these Android stores revealed that existing mobile apps must have app filings from March 31, 2023.

He also noted that the law forces all global apps within the app stores to either work with partners at the local levels or create a local body.

According to last week’s report, Android application stores belonging to OPPO, Xiaomi, Tencent, Vivo, and Huawei Technologies sent notices to app publishers.

The messages alerted the app publishers of a possible ban of new applications that needed more satisfying paperwork from being listed in their stores.  

Meanwhile, the CEO at AppInChina noted that Apple is yet to share how its application store will conform with China’s new mobile rules. Also, he said AppInChina is yet to check the status of the app filing as of August 4, 2023.

Reuters shared that Apple has not responded to requests to comment on its stance on the app filings. Also, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) delayed response to comment requests.

According to Huawei, MIIT has created a task force that will enforce the current mobile laws and map out time for discussion with participants within the concerned industry.

