XRP Set to Cross $0.54 Level Amid Strong Resistance in Dominance
XRP Set to Cross $0.54 Level Amid Strong Resistance in Dominance

Damien Fisher
Updated:

A recent analysis by prominent crypto pundit JD shows that XRP positions itself for a massive surge beyond the crucial threshold at $0.54. However, despite this optimistic outlook, overcoming resistance to market dominance remains a challenge. 

XRP must deploy a strategic approach that navigates through various hurdles to achieve its ambitious goals. Nonetheless, investors and traders anticipate significant moves from XRP in the coming days.

Analyst Forecasts Potential Parabolic Surge for XRP with On-chain Momentum

In his analysis, JD presented an optimistic outlook on the potential price movement of XRP. The analyst believes the coin has a high potential for a parabolic movement soon.

However, he advised that buyers (investors) must exercise patience for this potential movement to occur. According to JD, they (investors/buyers) need to allow XRP’s on-chain activity to develop without rushing to make hasty decisions.

Furthermore, the analyst points out specific characteristics of XRP’s recent price movements. This movement includes a blend of higher highs and lows in the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator.

Based on the observed trend, the analyst suggests that XRP is building momentum, which could lead to a substantial upward movement in the mid-term. 

XRP Finds Support at $0.54 on Long–Term Trendline: Potential for Sustained Rally

Based on the chart presented in JD’s analysis, the coin is hovering around the $0.54 level. Importantly, this setup forms part of a 7-year trendline on the XRP price movements. 

In addition to the 7-year trendline, another line on the chart represents a two-year trend. JD noted that XRP is currently rebounding or “bouncing off” this shorter-term trendline, which could lead to a prolonged price increase.

But remember that this optimism is contingent on the condition that the price point of $0.54 holds. Furthermore, since 2018, XRP’s price has notably increased, reaching its all-time high of $2.6 in Jan 2018. But, in the second quarter of 2021, the price declined to $1.7.

These two points represent significant levels in XRP’s price movement. Therefore, surpassing the $0.54 price level is expected to generate a strong momentum in the short term. Should XRP successfully break this level, the market could see a parabolic move.

Meanwhile, some factors could contribute to the anticipated rally. One key factor is the legal victories and improved standing of XRP in the United States. Interestingly, these legal wins have given XRP new legitimacy and confidence in the market.

In addition, JD claims that the Stock RSI indicator crossing the 20 mark is another factor that could influence this rally. According to JD, the Stock RSI indicator of XRP is currently at 8.49.

According to the analyst, XRP’s dominance (its influence or share in the overall cryptocurrency market) is facing a tough challenge. This challenge is illustrated by a marked line (the “yellow resistance line”) on JD’s chart.

Damien Fisher is a seasoned crypto news writer with a relentless curiosity for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. With a career spanning over a decade, Damien has solidified his position as a trusted authority in the industry. Besides contributing insightful articles to TechReport, he also lends his expertise to reputable sites like Invezz and CryptoCoin.News. Through his work, Damien continues to provide valuable information to readers, keeping them informed about the latest developments and trends in the ever-evolving world of cryptocurrencies. His passion for the subject and dedication to accuracy make him a standout figure in the crypto news space.

