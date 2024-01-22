YouTube Follows Netflix’s Footsteps to Not Launch a Dedicated App for Apple Vision Pro

After Netflix chose not to launch a dedicated Apple Vision Pro app, YouTube too has decided to follow suit.

A number of other app makers seem to be doing the same, or at least debating whether it’s worth releasing a native app for Apple’s new $3,500 mixed-reality headset.

We’re excited to see Vision Pro launch, and we’re supporting it by ensuring YouTube users have a great experience in Safari. YouTube spokesperson

While users can still watch both YouTube and Netflix on the Apple Vision Pro, they would have to do so using the respective web browser versions of the streaming services.

Which Apps Will Be Available on Vision Pro and Which Won’t? – All You Need to Know

With YouTube being the world’s most popular app for video sharing, it’s obvious that millions of users would be disappointed about having to use the Safari browser to access YouTube on their Vision Pro headsets.

The lack of an app would prevent users from accessing YouTube’s download component– a feature popularly used by flyers while traveling on planes.

Other popular apps that will likely be unavailable on the Vision Pro headset include Roku, YouTube Music, Bumble, Lyft, Snapchat, DoorDash, and more.

It’s worth noting that YouTube was one of the hand-picked apps that came pre-installed on Apple’s iPad. The mixed-reality headset from Apple will support more than a million iPad and iPhone apps from the App Store.

This will be presented as mini windows in the virtual space. However, developers have the option to opt out of it, and that’s exactly what Netflix and YouTube did.

While Netflix stated that it doesn’t have any intention to release an official Vision Pro App, YouTube didn’t rule out the possibility entirely.

The Google-owned video streaming giant said that it doesn’t have any “further plans to share at this time”, leaving open the possibility of offering a dedicated app for the headset in the future.

According to a survey, a host of other popular apps might not be released on Apple’s new special computing device.

These include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Threads, which shouldn’t be surprising considering they are all owned by Meta – Apple’s biggest rival in the VR headset market.

Spotify isn’t planning to launch a native app for Apple Vision Pro either and has also opted out of making its iPad version available on the Vision Pro store.

Once again, this isn’t a surprising development considering Spotify’s long-drawn feud with Apple over the latter’s hefty commission and anti-steering policy.

The music streaming service provider recently put the iOS maker on blast for charging a hefty 27% commission on purchases made outside of the Apple app store under a new policy change.

However, Apple confirmed that users can still use other key entertainment apps like ESPN, Amazon Prime Videos, Disney+, Paramount+, MUBI, and others to download and stream video content.

Why Are Netflix, YouTube, and Others Opting Out of Releasing Apps on Vision Pro?

YouTube did not specify a reason behind opting out of releasing a native Vision Pro app. However, the high price tag of the mixed-reality headset and the consequent relatively low projected demand is the most likely reason why app makers don’t seem very keen on it.

Netflix’s outdated app on Meta Quest is a clear indicator that the company isn’t as invested as others when it comes to mixed-reality headsets. While this might potentially change if Apple’s Vision Pro turns out to be a hit in the future, it remains a matter of speculation for now.