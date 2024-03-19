Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어
Home YouTube Launches a New Tool to Help Creators Label AI-Generated Content
News

YouTube Launches a New Tool to Help Creators Label AI-Generated Content

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.
  • YouTube’s new tool makes it mandatory for creators to disclose the use of AI-generated content in their videos
  • Content generated through YouTube’s native AI tools will also be disclosed to curb the spread of misinformation
  • Failing to do so repeatedly will invite penalties such as removal of content and suspension of account

YouTube Launches New Tool To Help Label AI-generated Content

YouTube released a tool that will help creators easily label the parts of their content that are generated by AI.

The initiative was first launched in November 2023 in an attempt to curb the spread of misinformation. Now, almost 5 months after the announcement, YouTube has come up with a tool that will actually help the creators with the labeling.

We’re introducing a new tool in Creator Studio requiring creators to disclose to viewers when realistic content – content a viewer could easily mistake for a real person, place, or event – is made with altered or synthetic media, including generative AI.YouTube

The process is quite simple. When you upload a video to the platform, you’ll get a checklist that’ll ask three important questions:

  • Did you create realistic-looking footage that didn’t actually happen?
  • Did you alter footage of a real incident?
  • Did you make a realistic video of a person saying or doing something they actually didn’t?

All that you’ll have to do is check the parameters that match your video and YouTube will attach the necessary labels automatically.

Any content that is generated using YouTube’s own AI tool, a feature that was rolled out last year in September, will also be labeled under this new rule. Maintaining full disclosure with your users about the use of AI content is mandatory under this new rule.

YouTube has confirmed that while it will give enough time to its creators to adjust to the new tool, failing to label your content repeatedly will lead to the following consequences:

  • Removal of content and/or account
  • Permanent suspension from the YouTube Partner Program that allows creators to monetize their videos

Meanwhile, videos that are not disclosed by the creator will still receive automated labeling from YouTube.

Read more: YouTube’s launch of Dream Track to use AI for musical cloning raises questions

What Type of Content Are Exempt from AI Disclosure?

Creators will only need to disclose the use of AI in content that might be mistaken to be real. If something clearly looks unrealistic, such as animation or a meme pasted on the video, creators won’t have to label it.

Similarly, if you are using AI just to create a script, search relevant audio, and generate ideas and captions, there’s no need to disclose anything.

Small and insignificant changes like adding a beauty filter, vintage effect, or transition with the help of AI will also not be labeled.

The same goes for content that has been edited solely on an AI-powered tool. As long as there’s no potential threat of misinformation, you are good to go.

Now, speaking of the nature of the labels, the good news is they will only appear on the expanded description of your video. So, you won’t have to worry about captions overlapping with your content.

But if it’s a sensitive topic related to health, news, finance, or elections, a more prominent label will be pasted directly over the video.

Once this tool is smoothly rolled out, YouTube said that it will work on updating its privacy policy so that users can request the removal of AI-generated content if it resembles them in any way. This will include the resemblance of face and voice as well.

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post your Question

Leave a Reply

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi is an eager Tech Journalist and content writer for both B2B and B2C, with a focus on making the process of purchasing software easier for businesses and enhancing their online presence and SEO. Krishi has a special skill set in writing about technology news, creating educational content on customer relationship management (CRM) software, and recommending project management tools that can help small businesses increase their revenue. Alongside his writing and blogging work, Krishi's other hobbies include studying the financial markets and cricket.

Most Popular News

1 Nvidia’s Project GR00T Will Soon Make the Era of Humanoid Robots a Reality
2 Apple to Join Hands with Google or OpenAI to License Its AI Tools
3 YouTube Launches a New Tool to Help Creators Label AI-Generated Content
4 Ripple Dumps 240 Million XRP Tokens Amid 17% Price Decline
5 Crypto Expert Draws Link Between Shiba Inu And Ethereum

Latest News

Nvidia’s GR00T Will Make The Era of Humanoid Robots A Reality 
News

Nvidia’s Project GR00T Will Soon Make the Era of Humanoid Robots a Reality

Krishi Chowdhary
Apple Might Join Hands with Google or OpenAI for Their AI Tech
News

Apple to Join Hands with Google or OpenAI to License Its AI Tools

Krishi Chowdhary

Apple is reportedly in talks with Google and OpenAI to license their AI chatbot for iPhones. The company is actively negotiating with both Gemini (by Google) and ChatGPT (by OpenAI)...

Ripple Dumps 240 Million XRP Tokens Amid 17% Price Decline
Crypto News

Ripple Dumps 240 Million XRP Tokens Amid 17% Price Decline

Damien Fisher

Popular crypto payment platform Ripple has released 240 million XRP tokens in its latest escrow unlock for March. This comes at a time when XRP’s price has declined significantly. Data from...

Crypto Expert Draws A Links Between Shiba Inu And Ethereum
Crypto News

Crypto Expert Draws Link Between Shiba Inu And Ethereum

Damien Fisher
The Lucrative FTX Bankruptcy Trade and Ongoing Legal Battle
Crypto News

The Lucrative FTX Bankruptcy Trade and Ongoing Legal Battle

Damien Fisher
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Set to Enter “Danger Zone” – Time to Back-Off or Bag More Coins?
Crypto News

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Set to Enter “Danger Zone” – Time to Back-Off or Bag More Coins?

Nick Dunn
SNB to Kick Off Rate Cut Cycle Sooner Than Expected
News

SNB to Kick-Start Rate Cut Cycle Sooner Than Expected

Damien Fisher

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.