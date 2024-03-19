YouTube Launches a New Tool to Help Creators Label AI-Generated Content

YouTube’s new tool makes it mandatory for creators to disclose the use of AI-generated content in their videos

YouTube released a tool that will help creators easily label the parts of their content that are generated by AI.

The initiative was first launched in November 2023 in an attempt to curb the spread of misinformation. Now, almost 5 months after the announcement, YouTube has come up with a tool that will actually help the creators with the labeling.

We’re introducing a new tool in Creator Studio requiring creators to disclose to viewers when realistic content – content a viewer could easily mistake for a real person, place, or event – is made with altered or synthetic media, including generative AI. YouTube

The process is quite simple. When you upload a video to the platform, you’ll get a checklist that’ll ask three important questions:

Did you create realistic-looking footage that didn’t actually happen?

Did you alter footage of a real incident?

Did you make a realistic video of a person saying or doing something they actually didn't?

All that you’ll have to do is check the parameters that match your video and YouTube will attach the necessary labels automatically.

Any content that is generated using YouTube’s own AI tool, a feature that was rolled out last year in September, will also be labeled under this new rule. Maintaining full disclosure with your users about the use of AI content is mandatory under this new rule.

YouTube has confirmed that while it will give enough time to its creators to adjust to the new tool, failing to label your content repeatedly will lead to the following consequences:

Removal of content and/or account

Removal of content and/or account Permanent suspension from the YouTube Partner Program that allows creators to monetize their videos

Meanwhile, videos that are not disclosed by the creator will still receive automated labeling from YouTube.

What Type of Content Are Exempt from AI Disclosure?

Creators will only need to disclose the use of AI in content that might be mistaken to be real. If something clearly looks unrealistic, such as animation or a meme pasted on the video, creators won’t have to label it.

Similarly, if you are using AI just to create a script, search relevant audio, and generate ideas and captions, there’s no need to disclose anything.

Small and insignificant changes like adding a beauty filter, vintage effect, or transition with the help of AI will also not be labeled.

The same goes for content that has been edited solely on an AI-powered tool. As long as there’s no potential threat of misinformation, you are good to go.

Now, speaking of the nature of the labels, the good news is they will only appear on the expanded description of your video. So, you won’t have to worry about captions overlapping with your content.

But if it’s a sensitive topic related to health, news, finance, or elections, a more prominent label will be pasted directly over the video.