Zoom All Set To Join Hands With Apple Vision Pro With Its Spatial Computing App

Krishi Chowdhary
Updated:
Zoom is gearing to step into mixed reality and carve out an indispensable place for itself in the industry with Apple’s Vision Pro—Apple’s first spatial computer. It launched its visionOS app on the same day that the Apple Vision Pro hit the market.

The Apple Vision Pro can be used to take spatial photos and videos so that you can relive your best moments all over again. However, that’s being humble, as you’ll also get a three-dimensional user interface with the ability to seamlessly blend digital content (such as app interfaces) with the physical world around you.

What Will The New Zoom App Do?

Zoom’s spatial computing app is expected to revolutionize the way teams connect and collaborate online.

For example, all of the participants will get a 3D representation, which will allow the other members to see their hands and facial movements easily. You’ll also be able to scale the app to your desired size (which will make it look like you’re in the same room as your colleague) and seamlessly blur the background. All these features are expected to roll out on February 2.

This is just the beginning, though—in a recent blog post, Zoom announced that it’s planning to add more features later this year.

This will include 3D object sharing which will allow users to share 3D files with their team members. So, if you’re designing a new product, you can share its 3D design with your team with ease.

On top of that, you’ll also be able to add up to 5 participants to the top of the meeting. Doing so will remove their background, adding a greater level of realism to the meeting. Finally, Zoom is also planning to add a chat app for the entire team, and that too, within the visionOS, to further improve team collaboration.

The coming together of Apple and Zoom is being considered a positive move by tech experts around the world. See for yourself:

…tools such as Zoom’s Vision Pro app will make Apple’s new headset more compelling, allowing users to engage with…productivity and collaboration applications…without having to switch devices.Raul Castanon, Senior research analyst at 451 Research

The Only Drawback 

While the new Zoom app seems to work like a dream, there’s one tiny drawback—there aren’t many third-party apps to connect with. As a business, you might want to have enough integration options to centralize your workflow. However, as of now, this doesn’t seem to affect sales.

Apple has already sold over 200,000 units which made its new headset-line a $700,000,000 business even before the units have been delivered.

It seems that the entire digital industry is amazed by this futuristic collaboration barring a few exceptions such as YouTube and Netflix. Netflix, for instance, believes that this feature isn’t very relevant to its users, which is why it has said that Netflix won’t launch a dedicated app for Apple Vision Pro. However, as it’s for every one of us to see, Zoom feels otherwise.

