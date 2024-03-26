Zoom Workplace Introduces New AI Features

Zoom Workplace: What’s In It For You?

Let’s take a quick look into what Zoom Workplace has to offer:

Access to AI Companion at no additional cost

Access to AI Companion at no additional cost A revamped Meetings tool

A revamped Meetings tool Better work management for hybrid employees

Better work management for hybrid employees Better collaboration with Teams Chats

Better collaboration with Teams Chats Ask AI Companion (to be added soon)

Now let’s take an in-depth look at the new updates:

AI Companion

Zoom is expanding its AI Companion to Zoom Phone, Team Chat, Events, and Contact Center. It will act as your virtual assistant across the app.

Meetings: AI Companion will help you quickly catch up with things discussed in the meeting without interrupting others. If you want to revisit the things discussed in the meeting later on, you can access the smart recordings and get a quick review through highlights, smart chapters, summaries, and next steps.

If you are the one leading the meeting, AI Companion will help you create a summary and share it over email and chat.

Team Chat: Starting from drafting responses based on previous messages to summarizing a long text, AI Companion can do it all. It can also schedule meetings based on your chats.

Zoom Phone: AI Companion can automatically prioritize your voicemails based on topic or intent and then create a list of tasks from those messages. Just like Meetings, call conversations and SMS threads can be summarized, too.

Others: Zoom’s AI Companion will also assist in generating replies to emails and writing content for events such as speaker bios, lobby announcements, and event descriptions. It also comes with a built-in AI image generator that you can use to create visuals for your campaigns.

Ask AI Companion

Ask AI Companion will be soon added to AI Companion and will be available at your fingertips across the platform. Simply put, it will make your virtual assistant (i.e. AI Companion) smarter.

For example, it can help you prepare for a meeting by pulling necessary information from meeting summaries and chats. You can set reminders through it so that you’re never late for a meeting, event, or commitment.

Plus, since it’ll have access to every document on the app, any question you ask regarding your work will be answered within seconds.

Zoom’s New Meetings Tab

Zoom Workplace will also introduce a new meetings tab where you will get a dedicated messaging space for pre-, during, and post-meeting conversations and the ability to continue chats outside the meeting.

It will also let you share multiple screens, documents, and whiteboards at the same time. Plus, a multi-speaker view that highlights the active speaker will make it easier to track the flow of the discussion.

Apart from the core technical features, the user interface has also been revamped. You will get access to include 4 new custom color themes and the ability to create custom virtual backgrounds that you can generate within a few seconds with text prompts.

Zoom Team Chat

Zoom’s biggest purpose is to simplify collaboration for everyone. So, it has added Team Chats in Zoom Workspace for free.

In the shared spaces, you can create separate channels for each conversation and share them with relevant members.

What’s more, the new Team Chat keeps everything organized. All your chat assets such as links, docs, whiteboards, and other resources will be available in a single view. Plus, since they are in one place, you can collaborate on these assets and chat simultaneously.

Hybrid Time Management

Since most workplaces today have adapted to a hybrid model, Zoom Workplace is trying to ensure you can manage both worlds.

Zoom Rooms will soon be adding smart name tags that will allow your remote workers to connect with your in-office team better.

Plus, to elevate the visual experience for everyone, its intelligent director technology will analyze multiple camera angles to select the best view for each participant.

For those inside the office, the platform provides a new tab named Workspaces. Here, you’ll find tools like Visitor Management (for client meetings), Workspace Reservation (for reserving a desk), and a wayfinding feature that will lead you to your workspace.

Other Notable Additions

Zoom Workplace has integrated with WorkVivo, an employee communication app that can be used to give shoutouts, create team spaces, conduct employee surveys, and broadcast important news.

In short, it’s a platform that gives your team a sense of belonging while helping the management maintain open communication with them.

Zoom is also trying to be more flexible by offering more integrations through APIs and SDKs – and for those who want simple, native integrations, over 2,500 unique options will be available in the Zoom Marketplace.

We don’t have an official release date yet but the company has confirmed they’ll be rolling out the features gradually over April and May.

While a lot of new interesting updates have been made, it’s important to note that some of them will be region-specific.