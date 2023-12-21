The Best Android Password Managers in 2023 — Top 10 Compared

Do You Need an Android Password Manager?

You might be thinking, ‘Do I really need a password manager?’ The short answer is yes, you do need one if you have online accounts with banks, government authorities, social media, or anything in between. Don’t believe us? We’ve listed some of the key reasons why password managers are essential in your day-to-day life:



Increased Security – Password managers use advanced encryption methods and various 2FA to store and protect your passwords from prying eyes. This shield your sensitive information from potential breaches and unauthorized access.

– Password managers use and various 2FA to store and protect your passwords from prying eyes. This shield your sensitive information from potential breaches and unauthorized access. Making Life Easier – With the majority of online accounts requiring some form of password or login details, it’s easy to fall into the trap of using simple, easy-to-guess passwords or, worse, reusing them. A password manager streamlines this process by generating and storing complex, unique passwords for each account , meaning you don’t need to remember them all individually.

– With the majority of online accounts requiring some form of password or login details, it’s easy to fall into the trap of using simple, easy-to-guess passwords or, worse, reusing them. A password manager streamlines this process by , meaning you don’t need to remember them all individually. Works Across Multiple Devices – Android password managers provide easy synchronization across multiple devices. Whether you’re using your smartphone, tablet, or even a computer, your passwords are safe and readily available .

– Android password managers provide easy synchronization across multiple devices. Whether you’re using your smartphone, tablet, or even a computer, . Password Creation – The ability to generate strong and random passwords is a key feature of password managers. This ensures that your passwords meet the highest security standards , reducing the risk of unauthorized access due to weak or easily guessable combinations. .

– The ability to generate strong and random passwords is a key feature of password managers. This ensures that , reducing the risk of unauthorized access due to weak or easily guessable combinations. . Biometric Login – Most popular Android password managers support biometric authentication methods such as fingerprint or facial recognition . This adds an extra layer of security while making it more convenient for you to access your accounts.

– Most popular Android password managers support biometric authentication methods such as . This adds an extra layer of security while making it more convenient for you to access your accounts. Secure Sharing – When collaboration requires sharing passwords or sensitive information, password managers often include secure sharing features. These tools ensure that shared data is encrypted and can be accessed only by authorized individuals. This is particularly useful for businesses who may need to frequently share passwords to access company apps and data.

Shortlist: The Best Password Apps for Android (2023)

Below is a quick glance at our picks for the best password apps for Android right now, with NordPass taking our number one spot. We’re about to jump into the full and detailed reviews of each provider, so stay tuned to find out how we ranked them.

Top 8 Best Android Password Managers Reviewed

We’ll kick things off with NordPass, our top pick for the best Android Password manager right now. In these reviews, we’ll test each product hands-on as we look to find out each of their strengths and weaknesses.

1. NordPass – Overall, The Best Password Manager for Android

NordPass is an excellent password manager for Android created by the same brains behind the ever-popular VPN and file security provider. This user-friendly app for Android boasts some cutting-edge features, like automatic backups if your device is lost or stolen and the latest XChaCha20 encryption for the ultimate security experience.

NordPass offers all the features you’d want to find in a password manager, including an excellent data breach scanner.

Nord’s data breach scanner scans the internet to find out if any of your passwords have been involved in a leak.

This means you can rapidly change any compromised password and avoid the loss of personal information.

When updating your passwords, there isn’t a one-click solution to mass update as you get with Dashlane. Still, the outstanding password generator can curate totally unique passwords that would take even the most advanced supercomputer millions of years to crack.

Alongside this, the Password Health Checker will scan all of your current passwords to ensure they’re up to scratch, not recycled, or easy to guess.

Best For Price Free version/trial? Cutting-Edge Encryption Starting from $1.24/month Free Plan for 1 Device

Additional Features

We’re also delighted to see that the excellent mobile apps are a mirror image of their desktop counterparts. This is something other providers often compromise on, giving you a watered-down experience of excellent software in place of a basic mobile offering. Not Nord – the app for Android includes all the features you’ll find on the PC apps.

You can scan credit cards and files and securely lock them in your password vault, which can only be accessed using either your master password or biometrics. NordPass allows you to use your fingerprint or Face ID to unlock or autofill your login details, plus there’s an additional 2FA option via text or email.

Better still, with one Premium subscription to NordPass, you can stay logged in on as many devices as you want, so all of them benefit from heightened security. Should you ever need to share any log in details with others, you can use the Secure Share setting to allow them access to certain credentials.

All of this is wrapped up in a highly user-friendly interface for Android, where all the features and settings are neatly laid out and easy to find, even for the least tech-savvy of you. Plus, if something should happen to you, you can set up the Emergency Access feature on Android to allow secure access for a chosen family member or friend.

So NordPass is the provider to beat, and we can’t rate it highly enough, but neither can its actual customers, as it ranked number one on our list of the best password managers according to Reddit users – and they know their stuff, too.

Pricing

We’re thrilled to see a decent free plan on offer from NordPass that offers a great way for those new to password managers to test the service and features without having to spend a single cent – but you will be limited to just one device.

For access to extra features like the data breach scanner and multiple devices, we’d recommend upgrading to the Premium or Family Plans, with the latter providing security for up to 6 devices of your choosing.

Pros Features industry-leading XChaCha20 encryption for the best security

Features industry-leading XChaCha20 encryption for the best security User-friendly and feature-packed Android app

User-friendly and feature-packed Android app Offers biometric authentication via Face ID or fingerprint

Offers biometric authentication via Face ID or fingerprint Allows you to scan documents and credit cards and then store them securely

Allows you to scan documents and credit cards and then store them securely Useful free plan to test the service on one device Cons The free version limits you to just one device

2. 1Password – Best for Remote Workers

1Password is another one of the major password manager providers out there, and for good reason. The popular app offers excellent overall security for all of your personal information, fair pricing, and an easy-to-use Android client.

But the security is where this top Android password manager truly shines. 1Password employs industry-leading encryption, much like NordPass, but instead of XChaCha20, it secures your account with a 34-character security code that scrambles your stored data.

You’re also protected by a zero-knowledge architecture, so not even 1Password can see your personal files or stored credentials.

We also enjoyed the excellent Travel Mode feature, which is a great addition for remote workers or frequent flyers. It allows you to remove certain personal vaults from the app when crossing borders in case your phone gets inspected by security services. This stops them from seeing anything too private and puts you in total control of your data.

Best For Price Free version/trial? Travel Mode for Working Remotely Starting from $2.99/month 14-Day Free Trial

Additional Features

There’s a useful Watchtower feature that spots any weak or compromised passwords. Part of the reason why 1Password is so reliable is that it gets the basics spot on.

But it also has a few tricks up its sleeves with its own unique offerings, including the excellent Privacy Cards.

Each card is locked to one merchant, and you decide how much you want to spend and how often. We found this to be incredibly useful and easy to use, plus it adds an extra layer of security with vital transactions.

Of course, you’ll get the usual suite of password manager features, including a reliable password generator, password sharing, and multiple vaults – all of which work exactly as you’d expect, and we ran into no issues with any of them.

All of these features extend from the mobile apps to the desktop ones, so there are no Lite versions or missing features to worry about.

Pricing

Price-wise, 1Password impresses with an affordable $2.99/month price tag. Sure, this isn’t as cheap as NordPass, but it’s still a fair price for a great Android password manager.

Sadly, there’s no free plan or money-back guarantee, which is a big loss. But you can try the Premium version for 14 days thanks to a free trial, so it’s not all bad.

Pros Excellent Travel Mode feature for remote workers or frequent flyers

Excellent Travel Mode feature for remote workers or frequent flyers Includes 1GB of encrypted style storage on all plans

Includes 1GB of encrypted style storage on all plans Privacy Cards are a great way to prevent financial fraud

Privacy Cards are a great way to prevent financial fraud User-friendly Android app

User-friendly Android app Offers a 14-day free trial Cons No free plan or money-back guarantee, only a free trial

3. Dashlane – Great for Mass-Updating Weak Passwords

Dashlane is a well-known password manager that offers dependable security features and solutions, like a built-in VPN and AES encryption to protect your credentials. Whilst it isn’t the cheapest password manager on the market, it also won’t break the bank.

Because this service uses a zero-trust architecture strategy, you can only access your data using a master password or your biometric data via Face ID or fingerprint. Plus, 2FA and 256-bit AES encryption make sure that nobody outside of your vault has even a remote possibility of decrypting it.

Security aside, Dashlane comes with some pretty impressive benefits to add value to the current deal, including a unique feature that allows you to mass update any passwords judged to be weak or compromised.

The Dashlane password changer offers to instantly enhance all of your passwords by ranking them from worst to best. A bit judgemental, but it does mean you don’t have to waste valuable time manually updating all your old passwords.

Best For Price Free version/trial? Mass Changing Weak Passwords Starting from $3.75/month Yes, Free Plan

Additional Features

We were really impressed with how fast and reliable the mass updater tool was on the Android app, and we’re amazed that not all password managers offer this. It’s a great way to regularly update your passwords to reduce the risk of any data breaches.

Dashlane’s generated passwords can be customized to meet certain requirements, but they will always feature a range of letters, numbers, and special characters.

Alongside this, there are features for taking secure notes where you can safely store cards, memberships, legal documents, medical files, and much more.

The downside is that you’re limited to 1GB of secure storage, as opposed to NordPass, which offers 3GB. This may seem like a lot, but if you use this feature for business and personal use, it can quickly add up.

The last standout feature we felt deserved a mention was the built-in VPN. Sure, it’s not as advanced as NordVPN, but as a built-in feature to a password manager, it’s reliable and gets the job done.

1Password’s VPN gives you access to around 20 different servers, some of which can be used for streaming and bypassing geo-locks, and of course, the improved security of your internet connection.

Pricing

In terms of pricing, we’re happy to report that Dashlane offers a free plan, but what you get access to is pretty limited. You can only store 25 passwords and use them on one device, but you can access the password generator and forms of 2FA.

However, if you want access to the built-in VPN, dark web monitoring, and encrypted file storage, you’ll have to upgrade to the Premium plan.

Pros Excellent password changer that can mass update any weak passwords

Excellent password changer that can mass update any weak passwords Useful dark web monitoring feature for identifying leaks

Useful dark web monitoring feature for identifying leaks Offers a built-in VPN for extra protection

Offers a built-in VPN for extra protection Supports biometric authentication via fingerprint or Face ID Cons No emergency access features

No emergency access features Above-average pricing for the premium plan

4. Keeper – The Best Choice for Secure Messaging

Keeper is one of the safest, most reliable password managers on the market, and it helps you create and save login credentials for all of your accounts. With perks like strong multi-factor authentication, a password review tool, a data breach scanner, and more, it delivers an excellent set of features.

It doesn’t skimp on security and offers a great experience across various platforms. All stored data is locked behind military-grade AES-256 encryption.

There’s even a slightly radical Self Destruct feature that, if turned on, will delete your entire vault of stored data after 5 incorrect password attempts.

Radical features aside, Keeper keeps things interesting with a range of unique offerings, including the fantastic secure messaging service KeeperChat. This allows you to easily share sensitive information in a secure manner with other Keeper users and works well on both Android and iOS devices – no more green/blue bubble drama.

Best For Price Free version/trial? Secure Messaging Starting from $1.46/month 30-Day Free Trial

Additional Features

Other notable features include the usual password generation tools, emergency access for a trusted person should something happen to you, plus the Trash Bin option, which allows you to recover previously deleted records.

The Android app delivers all of these features, as well as one called BreachWatch, which is basically their own take on a dark web monitor for compromised passwords. This feature will notify you as soon as one of your passwords or login details appears in a data breach, allowing you to update them accordingly.

Pricing

Keeper does offer a free plan, but it’s a pretty basic offering for just one device. There’s also a 30-day free trial to the Keeper Unlimited plan, where you can test out more premium features.

With prices starting from just $1.46/month and all the features mentioned above included, this is a great value-for-money Android password manager.

Pros Brilliant KeeperChat feature for secure password and file sharing

Brilliant KeeperChat feature for secure password and file sharing Supports multiple 2FA methods like email and text codes, as well as biometrics

Supports multiple 2FA methods like email and text codes, as well as biometrics Trash Bin feature means no login credentials are lost forever

Trash Bin feature means no login credentials are lost forever Offers a 30-day free trial to the Unlimited plan Cons Poor free plan

Poor free plan Some advanced features incur additional costs

5. RoboForm – The Best Free Password Manager

RoboForm has been around for a long time, yet it’s still consistently one of the top password managers for Android, even to this day. That says a lot about this provider and its ability to keep up-to-date with the crowd.

From offering unlimited logins to running password assessments, RoboForm can do it all.

However, the storage of unlimited passwords and login credentials is one area that caught our eye, which makes it a great choice for businesses that have a ton of different accounts that need to be kept secure.

For everyday users, the usual limits of around 10,000-25,000 passwords are more than enough, but it’s certainly a nice touch.

It’s got a useful Security Centre that houses the Password Assessment feature and a few other helpful options. From here, you can see a brief overview of your password statuses, informing you of any that need changing. Sadly, there’s no option to mass update the weak passwords like you get with Dashlane.

Best For Price Free version/trial? Unlimited Passwords on the Free Plan Starting from $1.39/month Yes, Free Plan

Additional Features

Aside from password assessment, there aren’t any other features that make this truly stand out amongst the crowd, and RoboForm is more ideally positioned for businesses or those of you who use Android devices.

The app is incredibly user-friendly and makes it easy to update passwords, generate unique ones, and store any cards, files, or login details securely.

You’ll also be able to scan the dark web to see if your details have appeared in data breaches, grant emergency access to a trusted person if something happens to you, and accurately autofill your details using biometrics on any website you want.

We found that autofill to be a huge time saver, and it worked pretty much every time we tried it out, so it’s incredibly reliable.

Pricing

The other area where RoboForm stakes its claim on our list is with its generous free plan. With it, you can store an unlimited number of passwords, which is fantastic when compared with the 25 you get with Dashlane.

You can even access the Form filling, multiple 2FA methods like email or biometrics, password assessment, emergency access, and much more – all without having to spend anything. .

If you upgrade to the RoboForm Premium plan, you can access Cloud Backup and Password Sync across any device you use this app on, but for many, the free tier is likely to be enough.

Pros Industry-leading free plan that allows for unlimited password storage

Industry-leading free plan that allows for unlimited password storage Excellent Android app with a good range of features and an intuitive interface

Excellent Android app with a good range of features and an intuitive interface Accurate and reliable autofill feature saves a lot of time

Accurate and reliable autofill feature saves a lot of time Seamless password syncing across all devices Cons Not as feature-packed as the likes of NordPass or Keeper

Not as feature-packed as the likes of NordPass or Keeper No live chat support on the free plan

6. Enpass – Useful Password Manager with a Built-in Authenticator

Enpass is another of the top password managers for Android, famed for its reliability and strong security. Whilst it doesn’t blow you away with a suite of advanced features, it gets the basics spot on and wraps it up in a user-friendly package suitable for all.

The ease of use is perhaps our favorite thing about Enpass, as it’s the perfect choice for those new to password managers. On the Android app, everything is neatly laid out and easy to find, and even the least tech-savvy of you will find it easy to navigate.

But part of the reason why it’s so user-friendly is down to the features on offer.

There isn’t really anything that stands out, like the secure messaging service Keeper offers or the XChaCha20 encryption you get with NordPass. Instead, you get a reliable autofill feature that works without any hiccups.

Best For Price Free version/trial? Using as an Authenticator for Other Apps Starting from $1.99/month Yes, Free Plan

Additional Features

Perhaps the most unique of all features is the Authenticator, which can be used in tandem with Google or Microsoft Authentication to access your vault or it can work as an authenticator for other important apps or websites you use.

This feature works really well on Android, and you’ll receive a prompt to approve a login via the Enpass app. It’s a quirk feature that you might not use often, but it’s certainly nice to have.

Alongside this, there’s the usual lineup of password manager-related features. There’s a decent password generator that lets you add a custom rule for passwords, such as a desired length – but this is more useful for businesses than anything else and can be used by IT departments to ensure good password security is being used.

Passwords will sync across any device you install Enpass on, so you can keep all your gadgets protected. Plus, you get a tool that tells you how strong or weak your passwords are, as is accustomed to most of these tools.

Pricing

Enpass does offer a free plan, but just as you get with NordPass, you’re limited to just 25 stored passwords, which is likely not enough. I tend to use a minimum of 40-50 passwords on a regular basis, some may use more, others less – but 25 is likely not to be enough.

Thankfully, the Individual plan costs just $1.99/month and lets you store an unlimited number if as you’re happy to stick to just one device.

Pros Low-cost plans and a decent free tier

Low-cost plans and a decent free tier User-friendly mobile apps

User-friendly mobile apps Reliable password generator

Reliable password generator Can be used as an authenticator for other apps and websites Cons No 2FA options, which is a big loss

No 2FA options, which is a big loss You can’t import passwords directly from your web browser

7. Password Boss – Best for Businesses

Password Boss is perhaps a lesser-known brand in the personal password manager world, as its primary focus does seem to be business-centric. But there’s a lot to like here, including a good range of features, strong security, and a powerful Android app.

It’s got a useful Secure Browser, which forms a safe space blocking any potential malware, plugins, or phishing scams for safe browsing on any website. This ensures that your sensitive online transactions, such as banking, stay private and reduces the risk of attacks.

Should you be subject to any attacks, you can wipe your database remotely, ensuring that snoopers can’t access your private data or stored login credentials.

Other security features include 2FA via email, text, or biometrics, emergency contacts for trusted people who can access your vault in an emergency, and 256-bit AES encryption.

Best For Price Free version/trial? Making Safer Payments via Secure Browser Starting from $29.99/year No

Additional Features

Security aside, the Android app allows for vast customization that can make finding specific login details a breeze. You can create multiple folders for work, business, or personal passwords, all from the intuitive dashboard. You’ll also be able to easily create unique passwords from here with the password generator, which allows for custom rules.

There are the typical password-sharing options, autofill to save time, cloud-sync across multiple devices, and a ton of valuable features for business – for more on that, check out our list of the best password managers for business.

Pricing

Password Boss doesn’t actively display prices on their website. Instead, it makes you download the software and then tells you it’s $29.99/year.

We’re not huge fans of this method, as it makes testing it out for a few weeks/months quite difficult, but at the end of the day, this is an excellent yearly price for a top password manager.

Pros User-friendly apps for all devices

User-friendly apps for all devices Secure Browser makes online transactions much safer

Secure Browser makes online transactions much safer Supports multiple methods of 2FA Cons Makes you download the app before telling you how much it costs

Makes you download the app before telling you how much it costs There’s a lack of import options, meaning many passwords will have to be added manually

8. Total Password – User-Friendly Password Manager for Android

Total Password is a relatively new offering from a company famed for its mobile security suite, TotalAV. It started as a browser-based extension but has since branched out into Android and iOS devices.

It offers a clean user interface, seamlessly syncing across all devices, and an excellent range of security features.

With Total Password, you can store an unlimited number of passwords and notes on your device, which is great for those of you with a ton of different accounts.

These then sync across to your other devices where the app is installed.

It’s got a great password generator tool that lets you create unique passwords up to 32 characters long, far more than any other provider we’ve tested on this list. The longer and more complex the password, the harder it is to crack, so we’re pleased to see this.

Best For Price Free version/trial? Syncing Passwords Across Devices Starting from $1.99/month No

Additional Features

Most of the features you get with Total Password are the basics of any good password manager, but the app feels incredibly quick and snappy especially the autofill. Whether it’s Facebook, your online banking, or anything else, it’s quick to prompt you and fill in where needed without any issues.

This is a testament to Total Password, as it finds itself on our list without offering anything out of the ordinary. Instead, it just cracks on with the basics and does them all without fuss.

Sure, you can choose which websites you want it to work with, receive breach alerts for compromised passwords, and remotely log out of your device – but these are all pretty standard.

But the mobile apps are a genuine delight to use, and you can tell that TotalAV has put a lot of thought and effort into making them as user-friendly as possible rather than just basic extensions of desktop clients.

We should also give an honorary mention to the customer support team, as the response times are fantastic, whether through live chat or tickets via email. There’s even a knowledge bank that contains useful guides for those who like to self-diagnose and fix things themselves.

Pricing

There’s no free plan or trial option for Total Password, and the best you get is a 30-day money-back guarantee once you sign up for the premium plan.

You can get Total Password as a standalone product for just $1.99/month, or you can opt for TotalAV Total Security and have it bundled in with a VPN, Ad Blocker, and much more, all for $49/year.

Pros Can be purchased in a bundle with Total Security, a VPN, Ad Blocker, and more

Can be purchased in a bundle with Total Security, a VPN, Ad Blocker, and more One of the most user-friendly Android password managers we’ve tested

One of the most user-friendly Android password managers we’ve tested Syncs password seamlessly across all of your devices Cons No password sharing feature as of now

No password sharing feature as of now No an independent audit as of yet

9. Norton – 100% Free Android Password Manager

Norton is one of the biggest names in the cybersecurity world, known for their excellent antivirus, VPN, and, now, password manager. Better still, you can get your hands on this excellent password manager for Android in the Norton 360 security package, saving you a ton of money.

However, it’s worth noting that, as a standalone product, it doesn’t have a huge amount of advanced features to shout about.

You do get a useful password generator that can craft unique login credentials up to 64 characters long – which is slightly better than most.

Aside from this, you get access to Norton’s security dashboard, a fancy name for the central hub that shows you important details like when a password was last changed, the safety score for each password, and so on. It’s simple to understand and looks great on the intuitive Android app.

Best For Price Free version/trial? Unlimited Syncing Across Devices Free 100% Free App

Additional Features

There’s also a Password Manager Wallet, which is exactly what it seems – a safe place to store any card details and then autofill them when you’re shopping online. It didn’t always prompt us to autofill, which meant occasionally adding them in manually. Not a huge issue, but a bit of a pain when it’s one of the few features on offer.

Overall, Norton finds itself on this list partly thanks to the excellent security you get with any Norton product and mainly because this is an entirely free password manager. So any downsides we identify should be taken with a pinch of salt, as it’s a great deal, however you look at it.

If you’re looking for an aesthetically pleasing, user-friendly password manager that will store all your login details safely, this is a great option for you. Even more so if you’re using any of the other Norton apps.

Pros Doesn’t cost anything, completely free to download and use

Doesn’t cost anything, completely free to download and use Can generate passwords up to 64 characters in length

Can generate passwords up to 64 characters in length Great Android app that’s very user-friendly

Great Android app that’s very user-friendly Reliable 256-bit AES encryption Cons Lacks any advanced or unique features like secure share

10. Kaspersky – Great for Storing Passwords and Photos

Kaspersky is another well-established player in the online security world, also known for its antivirus, VPN, and password management solutions. While their password manager for Android is pretty basic, there are enough features here to offer it a place on our list.

Most other password managers offer space for documents and cards, so the bonus of being able to secure videos and photos is great for most privacy-concerned individuals.

Notable features include the ability to not only safely secure any passwords in your vault, but also the safe storage of photos, cards, and documents.

There’s also a useful password audit tool that checks your current login details and identifies any weak passwords. It can’t mass update them like Dashlane, but it’s usually quite accurate. We found that it could easily identify passwords we’d doubled up on, and then you can use the password generator to create unique new ones.

Best For Price Free version/trial? Customized Folders $12.99/year Free Plan

Additional Features

To secure these new passwords, you’ll be able to use multiple methods of 2FA, including getting a code sent to a registered email or phone or using your device biometrics. These biometrics work fantastically as an extra layer of security for autofill, similar to using a Mac.

The Android app is really simple to use, although it’s not as easy on the eye as the likes of Total Password or NordPass. Even still, navigating it is easy enough, and you can access all of the main tools from the central dashboard.

There are even custom folders that allow you to arrange your passwords accordingly, making finding them at a later date nice and efficient.

Pricing

Pricewise, Kaspersky offers a free plan for all devices, including Android, so you can test it out before committing long-term. The downside – you can only store a maximum of 5 passwords.

If you need more, which you inevitably will, you can upgrade to remove any limits for just $15.99/year, which is excellent value for money, regardless of the number of features.

Pros Affordable plans for all budgets

Affordable plans for all budgets Basic but reliable features

Basic but reliable features Easy to navigate Android App Cons Limited options for sharing passwords

Limited options for sharing passwords Fewer premium features than other budget-friendly options like NordPass

How We Ranked the Best Android Password Storage Apps

To give a fair account of each provider, we ranked the best password managers for Android using strict criteria. We’ve outlined our methodology below so you can see how we picked up the top 10 list:

Features – We looked for password managers that go above and beyond the usual password generating and data breach scanning features, as most on this list offer this in some way. Instead, we gave top marks to those that had their own unique features, like KeeperChat or Dashlane’s mass password updating.

– We looked for password managers that go above and beyond the usual password generating and data breach scanning features, as most on this list offer this in some way. Instead, we gave top marks to those that had their own unique features, like KeeperChat or Dashlane’s mass password updating. Price – One of the most important factors we consider is the price. We don’t just go for the cheapest, as these don’t tend to be the best. Rather, we look for password managers that offer good value.

– One of the most important factors we consider is the price. We don’t just go for the cheapest, as these don’t tend to be the best. Rather, we look for password managers that offer good value. Free Plan – We like to see some sort of free plan for password managers, as this offers a good way for you to test the service out before committing. This also extends to any free trials or money-back guarantees that you can take advantage of.

– We like to see some sort of free plan for password managers, as this offers a good way for you to test the service out before committing. This also extends to any free trials or money-back guarantees that you can take advantage of. Security – Perhaps the most important of them all is the security measures in place by each password manager like NordPass offering the latest XChaCha20 encryption. Extra points for those that offer 2FA or biometrics sign-in.

– Perhaps the most important of them all is the security measures in place by each password manager like NordPass offering the latest XChaCha20 encryption. Extra points for those that offer 2FA or biometrics sign-in. User-Friendly – Password managers that offer user-friendly apps for Android, iOS, and desktop clients score high in our books. It’s likely that some of you may never have used a password manager before, so having easy-to-use apps with features at your fingertips is a huge plus for us.

Are Free Password Managers Safe & Worth Using?

As tempting as it may seem, free password managers, are likely to be too limited for you to use on a daily basis, mostly because it lets you store very few passwords. However, this isn’t the case for all of them, and some, like Norton, are entirely free to use without any such limitations.

Sure, it isn’t the most feature-packed password manager out there, but when you’re not spending a single cent on it – can you really complain?

There are some genuinely good free plans on offer, like those from NordPass or 1Password, but for everyday use, it may not be enough to get the job done.

That’s why we’d always recommend using a premium password manager from a reputable provider on this list, like NordPass. With them, you can store as many passwords, credit cards, and files as you wish. It can also help you stay informed of any potential leaks involving your credentials.

Best Android Password Apps – Takeaways

The best password managers for Android can help you take a big step towards securing your personal details online. Gone are the days when you needed to worry about compromised passwords due to them being weak – with the password managers on this list, that’s all taken care of.

Our top provider right now for the best Android password manager is NordPass. With it, you can use your biometrics to safely autofill any login details on websites or apps., Plus, you’re protected by the industry-leading XChaCha20 encryption.

You can try the free plan from NordPass today to get familiar with all of the features and how it works. From there, if you’re satisfied, the Premium plan costs just $1.24/month.

FAQs