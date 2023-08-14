The Best Password Manager for iPhone: Top 10 Ranked + Compared for 2023

The best password manager for iPhone stores your passwords in encrypted vaults away from the reach of hackers and prying individuals. You’ll only have to remember one master password, as logins to everything else, from your online accounts to your bank accounts, and even your media files will be managed by the PW manager.

That said, finding a top password manager that generates strong and unbreakable passwords and provides 360-degree protection is a tough task. We’ve done the legwork for you and prepared this guide with the 10 best password managers for iPhones. We compared the top contenders across criteria such as encryption, security add-ons, and price. Read on to find out why we rate NordPass, Norton, and Enpass so highly.

The Top 10 Best iPhone Password Managers Ranked

NordPass is our #1 password manager credit to its fantastic free forever plan, top-of-the-line encryption, and intuitive apps for every device. However, every password manager on our list packs a serious punch and has some unique offerings up its sleeves. Check them out:

NordPass – Best password manager for iOS and just about every other device. It comes with class-leading XChaCha20 encryption and the ability to create 6 logins with a single subscription. Norton – A great free iPhone password manager that allows you to use your biometrics to log in. The Auto Change functionality is a huge plus, as it allows you to change all your passwords with a simple click. Enpass – The best iPhone password manager for businesses. It’s great for safekeeping third-party and cloud storage, and it’s ideal for those looking for a PW manager that allows offline access to stored passwords. 1Password – An affordable solution with a unique travel mode for restricting unwanted access to sensitive data when you’re out and about. It’s equally adept at securely sharing data, thanks to the ‘Psst!’ feature. RoboForm – An easy-to-use password manager ideal for budget-conscious users. Despite being cheap, it offers phenomenal role-based access permissions and an in-built web browser. Keeper – Highly recommended for sharing your passwords with coworkers or family members, as it comes with a state-of-the-art messaging platform, KeeperChat, and the ability to generate time-based OTPs. Total Password – A popular antivirus-backed password manager for protection from malware and online threats. The PW manager is great for remotely signing out of all devices and deleting the browsing histories therein. Avira – A very dedicated password and privacy manager for iOS devices as it comes with a VPN plus blockers to deny Siri from reading your conversations. Automatic updates for iOS is the cherry on top. Dashlane – The best free password manager for iPhone. It delivers premium features free of charge, such as auto-filling web forms, 2FA, and live chat support, plus you can delete logins in bulk. Bitwarden – The cheapest password manager on our list with great device compatibility. From iOS and Windows to browser extensions and even Linux devices, it’s available everywhere.

The iCloud Keychain Vs. Third-Party PW Managers

iCloud Keychain is iOS’s native password manager that delivers a safe and secure way of storing your credentials. You get all the general elements of a PW manager to manage your data. That said, although its free nature is tempting, the iCloud password manager is limited in versatility – you can only use it on your specific Apple device.

It’s more convenient if all you need is a PW manager that secures your locally stored files and data. It has a basic yet practical interface, but it’s no match to the kind of efficiency that third-party password managers, like the ones we’ve listed for you, are known for.

With distinct features such as unlimited vaults, and the ability to share passwords with non-Apple users and onboard multiple users for family or business password storage needs, our password managers ensure you don’t miss out on any useful features.

Why Do I Need An iPhone Password Manager?

prevent security violations, you need a password manager for your iPhone. Despite what many think, iPhones aren’t immune to security breaches . These attacks put your personal data at risk, so to avoid exploitation of what’s yours and, you need a password manager for your iPhone.

PW managers safeguard your sensitive data as their sole purpose is to provide you with a secure environment to store your credentials. Here are some exceptional benefits highlighted for you:

Zero-Knowledge Architecture – Password managers provide the utmost privacy for all the important data on your iPhone. The zero-knowledge architecture ensures that only you have access to your vaults, and not even the company keeps a record of it.

Password managers provide the utmost privacy for all the important data on your iPhone. The zero-knowledge architecture ensures that only you have access to your vaults, and not even the company keeps a record of it. Password Generation – Password managers’ strong password generation tool helps you create passwords with letters, numbers, and characters, making them so complex that they can’t be breached.

Password managers’ strong password generation tool helps you create passwords with letters, numbers, and characters, making them so complex that they can’t be breached. Encryption – The encryption algorithm used by top iPhone password managers (namely AES-256 encryption — the same standard used by banks) converts your passwords into codes for extra safekeeping. These strings of code further make it impossible to crack.

– The encryption algorithm used by top iPhone password managers (namely AES-256 encryption — the same standard used by banks) converts your passwords into codes for extra safekeeping. These strings of code further make it impossible to crack. Unlimited Storage – Password managers allow you to store unlimited passwords and credentials, and almost all of them come with the ability to log into and sync with any number of devices.

Password managers allow you to store unlimited passwords and credentials, and almost all of them come with the ability to log into and sync with any number of devices. Speedy Accessibility – Logins become a breeze and can be done with just one click. Password managers will auto-fill forms, passwords, and credit card credentials for you to save you the time and hassle of doing it all manually every time.

The Top 10 Best iOS Password Managers Reviewed

It’s time we tell you everything about the top 10 password managers, from their best features, pricing, pros, and cons, so that you can zero in on the best one for your needs. Here we go.

1. NordPass – Overall, the Best Password Manager App for iPhone

NordPass tops our charts as the best password manager for iPhone in 2023. It employs the latest XChaCha20 encryption algorithm that converts passwords into codes, making them unreadable, which prevents data breaches or security violations.

Companies like Google and CloudFlare use XChaCha20 encryption to ensure secure connections worldwide, speaking volumes about how next-gen this tech truly is. NordPass also promises real-time notifications on iPhones as it monitors breaches.

Anytime your data is leaked, you’ll know right away. And what’s more, the zero-knowledge architecture guarantees that no one other than you will have access to your iOS NordPass vault.

Starting Price Users/Subscription Free Version Compatibility Money-Back Guarantee $1.79/month – 2-year plan 1 Free plan + a 30-day free trial Windows, macOS, Android, iOS, Chrome, Safari, Firefox, Opera, Edge 30 days

You get a free 30-day trial of any premium plan you want – no credit card needed – so you effortlessly get a taste of its efficiency before committing. In addition, it includes unlimited storage space for your passwords, unlike other password managers.

A standout feature of NordPass is that the Family plan allows you to create six separate vaults with just one subscription. Also, you’re permitted to have unlimited active sessions per account so that you can stay connected on multiple devices at once.

While you can easily access your password storage via NordPass’ website, you can also use the convenient mobile apps. They launch updates often to ensure the newest features are readily available too. The straightforward and simple design makes it very user-friendly, so you don’t have to scratch your head to find things.

Besides all that, it’s also available on major operating systems like Windows 10, macOS, Linux, and Chrome OS. Plus, it’s compatible with mainstream browsers. And to top it all off, NordPass has listened to its users and decreased its prices, making it an even more tempting option.

Pricing

The free plan is great for first-time password manager users, but those with advanced needs should opt for a paid plan:

Try it risk-free now with the 30-day free trial and the 30-day money-back guarantee on top of that.

Pros Class-leading XChaCha20 encryption

Class-leading XChaCha20 encryption A feature-loaded free plan for normal use

A feature-loaded free plan for normal use Create 6 accounts with just one subscription

Create 6 accounts with just one subscription Very easy to set up and use Cons The free plan allows you to use it on only one device

2. Norton – Free Password Manager With a Unique Auto Change Functionality

Norton Password Manager is your best option if you’re pinching for pennies and would like a free yet secure password manager for your iPhone. Unlike some heavyweights in the industry, Norton comes with a unique Auto Change functionality.

This allows you to change the passwords of all your online accounts with a simple click, which is extremely beneficial in scenarios where your passwords have been compromised, and you want to restore total security once again.

Despite being completely free and missing out on some class-leading features (owing to its free nature, of course), Norton Password Manager matches premium services such as NordPass in terms of device compatibility.

Starting Price Users/Subscription Free Version Compatibility Money-Back Guarantee A free plan only 1 Yes Windows, macOS, Android, iOS, Chrome, Safari, Firefox, Opera, Edge NA

You can use it on just about everything, including Android, iOS, Mac, Windows, and even popular browsers. We also give Norton full marks on user-friendliness thanks to its simple interface. The minimalistic color scheme on the iOS app makes it very easy on the eye.

The app retains all the functionalities of Norton’s browser extension plus a built-in private browser — and Norton makes unblocking your accounts seamless as it allows you to use your biometrics to log in — through iOS’s native FaceID and TouchID.

Biometrics include your fingerprints, facial features, and voice. Besides this, there’s also a nifty password vault auditor that pings you in case it finds that any of your passwords aren’t up to the mark in terms of reliability.

Pricing

Norton’s password manager is completely free from start to finish. There are no premium plans on offer.

Pros One of the best free password managers for iOS

One of the best free password managers for iOS Excellent device compatibility

Excellent device compatibility An intuitive password vault auditor

An intuitive password vault auditor A one-click process for changing passwords in bulk Cons No built-in TOTP authenticator

3. Enpass – Best Online Password Manager for Business and Protecting Third-party Storages

Enpass stands out as the best password manager for business use. Admin Console is a business-specific feature that allows you to manage the password management needs of multiple users in your organization.

You can use it to ensure they follow healthy password practices, and the simple dashboard is a huge plus. The security audit section analyzes an organization’s password health and prompts if they’re prone to security breaches.

This is extremely beneficial if you’re a business owner, as you’ll have the security of your entire company in control. Enpass is also one of the few password managers to be compatible with the Apple Watch. This is great for on-the-go usage, as you’ll get notifications when you’re away from your phone.

Starting Price Users/Subscription Free Version Compatibility Money-Back Guarantee $1.99/month – annual plan 1 Free plan + a 14-day free trial Windows, macOS, Android, iOS, Chrome, Safari, Firefox, Opera, Edge 30-day refund policy

Since Enpass encrypts and pools data locally in your iPhone, it’s also highly recommended if you’re looking for a password manager with offline access to your passwords. With routine checks, the app ensures that none of your passwords have been compromised.

Enpass does more than just protect your online accounts, though – you can also safeguard your third-party and cloud storage on services like Google Drive, Dropbox, and iCloud. Plus, the Keyfile feature – which generates a unique code – will act as your second password if you no longer remember the master password.

And beyond all this, we love Enpass’ premium plan – with just one subscription, you can use Enpass on all your devices, and what’s even more alluring is that Enpass is completely free for desktop users.

Pricing

All Enpass plans are nicely laid out, and you can select one depending on what features you want:

Take it for a test drive with the 14-day free trial and the generous month-long refund policy.

Pros Sync passwords across devices using third-party cloud storage solutions

Sync passwords across devices using third-party cloud storage solutions Best for businesses thanks to a company-wide auditor for passwords

Best for businesses thanks to a company-wide auditor for passwords Completely free for desktop users

Completely free for desktop users The password generator churns out strong passwords Cons The free plan lacks 2FA

4. 1Password – Affordable iPhone Password Manager with a Travel Mode

1Password ranks among the best password managers for iOS users after a more affordable option. Its membership includes a unique Watchtower security toolkit which notifies you of any security fault right away. On top of that, 1Password boasts Travel mode, which you can turn on while traveling worldwide.

This prevents any personal information (such as your banking details that aren’t required by security officials at airports or international borders) from going into the hands of anyone who doesn’t need to see it by simply deleting the sensitive data that you can recover later.

We also love Psst!, a special feature that allows you to securely share data from your 1Password vault with anyone. Not a 1Password subscriber? Good news – Psst! doesn’t discriminate, and you’ll still be able to receive the secured information.

Starting Price Users/Subscription Free Version Compatibility Money-Back Guarantee $2.99/month – 1-year plan 5 14-day free trial Windows, macOS, Android, iOS, Chrome, Safari, Firefox, Opera, Edge NA

You get both iOS and Android mobile apps that are simple to use, plus browser extensions for Chrome, Firefox, Edge, and Brave, and it’s also a great Safari password manager. That said, 1Password does lack a free plan.

However, as a new user, you’ll get a free 14-day trial, which is more than enough to gain clarity on whether you want to commit. It’s also worth noting that there’s no account recovery option, which, although a bit disappointing, shouldn’t pose a problem – just make sure you have your master password noted somewhere.

Overall, 1Password is an excellent choice as a password manager for your iPhone, be it for an individual, business, or family. It’s trusted by giants such as IBM, slack, INTERCOM, GitLab, and PagerDuty for good reason.

Pricing

Right from the basic plan, 1Password allows you to log in on any number of devices:

Although there’s no money-back guarantee, you can check out the service risk-free with the 14-day free trial.

Pros A unique Watchtower feature for immediate alerts on breaches

A unique Watchtower feature for immediate alerts on breaches Great for budget-conscious users

Great for budget-conscious users 14-day free trial

14-day free trial Excellent Travel mode for remote workers Cons No free plan

No free plan No recovery options

5. RoboForm – Easy to Use with Role-Based Access and an In-built Web Browser

RoboForm, the oldest password manager from the late 90s, is now better than ever, enhanced with new-age features for iPhone to give industry leaders a run for their money. You get role-based access permission, which ensures individuals can only see and access data within the preview of their respective roles.

For example, a sales manager in your company shouldn’t have access to your accounting software’s password. This maintains proper hierarchy and keeps the need-to-know basis alive, protecting you from leaks while allowing employees to jump in or out without disturbing the general data management.

Starting Price Users/Subscription Free Version Compatibility Money-Back Guarantee $1.99/month 5 Free plan Windows, macOS, Android, iOS, Chrome, Safari, Firefox, Opera, Edge 30 days

RoboForm’s password checker solution ensures that your password strength is unbreakable. Plus, it also has a great password generator, one that matches that of the leading providers. You now get multi-factor authentication, too, for an added layer of protection to your vaults.

With this, your account enjoys extra security because logging in would require secondary factors — OTP (One-Time Password) — that would be sent to your personal device via email/SMS. Note that MFA (multi-factor authentication) and 2FA (two-factor authentication) are similar yet different.

MFA entails two or more authentication factors, whereas 2FA is, well, two authentication factors. Evidently, 2FA falls within the scope of MFA, but the opposite is not true. There’s also an option for TOTP (Time-based One-time Passwords) authentication codes for login, which are even more secure.

RoboForm has an impressive free version for iPhone that provides you with all the necessary security tools. You can trust it with an infinite number of logins. Besides the password generator and auditing tool that recognizes weak passwords, RoboForm also can autofill web forms. Just one click is all you need.

Pricing

All RoboForm plans are very affordable and come with permission for 5 users:

Pros Role-based access perfect for businesses

Role-based access perfect for businesses A very handy free forever plan

A very handy free forever plan An independently audited no-logs policy

An independently audited no-logs policy Built-in browser for extra convenience Cons Live chat only on paid plans

6. Keeper – Ideal for Sharing Passwords as it comes with a Dedicated Messaging Platform

Keeper is an efficient, trustworthy, and one of the safest password managers for iPhones. Its free plan gives you everything but the ability to sync data across devices. If you want to avail of the sync service, you’re going to have to buy a plan — all of which are very budget-friendly.

The One-Time Share feature lets you share your data securely – you can forward links with a ticking time bomb, meaning the link will expire when the time’s up, which will be decided by you in advance. In case you forget to ‘unshare’ the files you’ve sent, Keeper will do it for you by restricting the receiver’s access.

A key iPhone feature that attracts us is the independent messaging program, KeeperChat – a feature that all other top PW managers lack. With class-leading security and your messages enjoying end-to-end encryption, KeeperChat allows you to send messages directly to your family members, friends, or co-workers.

Starting Price Users/Subscription Free Version Compatibility Money-Back Guarantee $2.04/month – annual billing 1 Free plan + a 30-day free trial Windows, macOS, Android, iOS, Chrome, Safari, Firefox, Opera, Edge NA

Keeper password manager saves not just your personal password data but also your photos and videos. Featuring a private media gallery, which guards your media files, and the fact that those photos and videos don’t show up on your camera roll is a huge thumbs up for security.

Your vault is safe and secure with FaceID access, too, which prevents the exploitation of your private data. If you’ve enabled Keeper’s Self-Destruct protection, 5 failed login attempts, and then all the data locally stored within the vaults will be deleted and gone forever.

This is a strict stipulation as the data loss is permanent, but with that said, it’s an option and not a necessity, and you can enable it if you want uncompromised security. There’s hardly anything to complain about.

Keeper ensures tight security with AES-256 encryption and also provides you with a clean interface – one that’s engaging and easy to navigate.

Pricing

At just a little more than $2 per month, you get access to biometric login functionalities:

Try Keeper without risking a penny, with the 30-day free trial.

Pros Native messaging platform – KeeperChat

Native messaging platform – KeeperChat Also secures your photos and videos

Also secures your photos and videos Fingerprint access provides complete peace of mind Cons A couple of browser extensions don’t support biometrics login

A couple of browser extensions don’t support biometrics login No syncing across devices on the free plan

7. Total Password – Offers Extra Security with a Built-in Antivirus and Remote Logout Feature

Total Password is more than just a password manager – TotalAV’s popular antivirus solution makes it a formidable solution for anyone looking for well-rounded security for their iPhone. It’s ideal for beginners who want a simple interface and a password manager that nails the basics.

A major benefit of TotalAV is real-time protection that scans all activity coming from you in real-time, including downloads and any website visits you make. It assures the prevention of any security menace to your iPhone and, thereby, your password vaults.

Starting Price Users/Subscription Free Version Compatibility Money-Back Guarantee $1.99/month 1 No Chrome, Safari, Firefox, Opera, Edge, Windows, Mac, iOS, Android 14 days

Another specific feature that largely benefits businesses is Total Password’s remote logout feature — giving you the means to wipe the browser history and data stored in any of its apps across all the devices you’re logged in with.

This will benefit you in scenarios such as when you leave your desktop unlocked, and you don’t want your colleagues or secretary to access sensitive personal or work files. With Total Password, deleting your data and making it inaccessible to anyone becomes a one-click process.

That said, Total Password is on par with leading PW managers, as it’s very well designed. Packed with the latest features like a password generator, AES-256 encryption, breach monitoring, and auto-fill website logins, it stands out as a strong security system for your iPhone.

What’s more, although Total Password doesn’t offer a free plan, its one-plan approach is perfect for first-time password manager users.

Pricing

Total Password keeps it simple with just one plan that comes with a 14-day money-back guarantee in case you find that it’s not for you:

Pros Backed by Total AV, one of the best antivirus software solutions

Backed by Total AV, one of the best antivirus software solutions Delete browsing history remotely for complete protection from invaders

Delete browsing history remotely for complete protection from invaders A single cost-effective plan

A single cost-effective plan Simple interface, ideal for beginners Cons No free plan

8. Avira – Heavily Geared towards iOS Users with a VPN as an Added Bonus

Avira is a very popular PW manager, heavily centered around providing iOS users with the best experience and security. It lets you onboard for free, and once the app grows on you (we’re certain that it will), you can always update to the more equipped paid plans.

While the free password generator churns out 8-character long passwords, the paid version can generate passwords of up to 30 characters that are even tougher to crack. And as a bonus, the app comes with a Virtual Private Network (VPN), which gives you an extra layer of security for surfing the web anonymously.

A VPN spoofs your real IP address and makes it impossible for ISPs, hackers, and prying governments from tracking your internet data. It also allows you to get past geo-restrictions on international streaming platforms for a worry-free binge session on platforms like Netflix.

Starting Price Users/Subscription Free Version Compatibility Money-Back Guarantee $1.99/month 1 A free plan Windows, macOS, Android, iOS, Chrome, Safari, Firefox, Opera, Edge 60 days

Besides all this, Avira has a privacy manager that restricts Siri from accessing your conversations. For even more security, there’s even an anti-theft feature that’ll help you in the event that your iPhone gets lost or stolen.

Tired of unwanted spam calls? Avira’s call blocker will take care of blocking calls that are potentially intrusive or the numbers blacklisted by you. On top of that, you get an iOS updater, so your operating system is always in line with the latest offerings by Apple.

One minor flaw with Avira is that it lacks some functions you’d find with other iOS PW managers, such as the autofill functionality for card details. It’s very sound in detecting malicious websites, so there’s no reason why it should hold back on offering seamless auto-save and auto-filling of card details.

That said, overall, considering the price point, Avira has a lot to love.

Pricing

Avira offers budget-friendly plans both on monthly and annual subscriptions:

It also offers a whopping 60-day money-back guarantee – try it risk-free before committing.

Pros Best password manager for Mac and iPhone

Best password manager for Mac and iPhone Comes with one of the best VPNs for anonymity and security on the internet

Comes with one of the best VPNs for anonymity and security on the internet Doesn’t let Siri access your conversations

Doesn’t let Siri access your conversations A great free plan Cons Lacks auto-filling of card details for online payments

9. Dashlane – Best Free Password Manager for iPhone

Dashlane is trusted with over 2.5 billion credentials, including that of 20,000 businesses, and has been the talk of the town for a decade owing to its reputation that’s backed by super reliable features.

Dashlane’s built-in tool, ‘Dark Web Monitoring, ’ acts as a barrier to major security threats. It scans nearly 20 billion records available on the dark web and warns you if any of the leaked data is related to your personal information.

Its iOS app comes with a fantastic dark mode, and there’s also support for voice commands which iOS users can benefit from to use the app hands-free. Dashlane is quite easily the best free password manager as its free offerings include features that other providers ask top dollar for.

Starting Price Users/Subscription Free Version Compatibility Money-Back Guarantee $2/seat/month Every seat costs $2 per month Free plan + a 30-day free trial Windows, macOS, Android, iOS, Chrome, Safari, Firefox, Opera, Edge 30-day refund policy

Functionalities like the detection of vulnerable passwords and suggestions to strengthen them, securely sharing your passwords, live chat support, and more are nowhere to be found in various other free versions on the market.

This US-patented password manager, like most of our top PW managers, uses strong military-grade AES-256-bit encryption. It has patents for its zero-knowledge architecture between multiple systems, user authentication process, and user data cyphering method, among others.

Hotspot Shield is one of the most popular VPNs out there, with easy-to-use apps for almost every device. A standout is the peer-to-peer support that makes it a force to reckon with as far as torrenting is concerned.

On the paid plans front, Dashlane isn’t the most pocket-friendly as it asks for an additional $2 for every user you want to onboard, but with its robust build and promising reliability, you may want to shell out.

Pricing

Dashlane follows a unique pricing model where it charges every seat separately. There’s also a completely free plan.

Dashlane offers a 30-day free trial plus a 30-day money-back guarantee, so make the most of them.

Pros Hotspot Shield VPN is an add-on — one of the best free VPNs

Hotspot Shield VPN is an add-on — one of the best free VPNs Dark web monitoring for complete privacy

Dark web monitoring for complete privacy A well-known and revered password manager

A well-known and revered password manager Strong AES-256-bit encryption Cons Not the most pocket-friendly

10. Bitwarden – Best Cheap Password Manager App for iPhone with Great Device Compatibility

Bitwarden has bagged itself a position on our list owing to its simple interface, intuitive design, and powerful iOS performance. It’s the cheapest password manager we’ve tried, and that’s in addition to its free forever plan, which is more than enough for covering basic password management needs.

Despite being cheap, Bitwarden is super secure thanks to its open-source platform — this means that you’re free to inspect its code at any time and assure yourself of its reliability and that it delivers exactly what it says on the tin.

Starting Price Users/Subscription Free Version Compatibility Money-Back Guarantee $10/year 6 Free plan + a 7-day free trial Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, iOS, Chrome, Firefox, Edge, Opera, Safari, Vivaldi, Brave, Tor 30-day refund policy

Beyond the usual, Bitwarden is also compatible with authentication services such as Yubikey and FIDO 2. They’ll be much appreciated by security obsessives, as they require a specific hardware element before they grant access. For context, 2FA is based on either OTPs or biometrics.

The device compatibility is fantastic – from popular browsers such as Chrome, Edge, and Safari to iOS, Windows, and even Linux; Bitwarden is available on every platform, making it ideal for beginners across the board.

There’s also emergency access for time-sensitive scenarios, such as when an employee has left, and you want access to a file whose confidentiality you entrusted with them. All in all, Bitwarden is great throughout, with a robust zero-knowledge policy and no shortage of any core features.

Pricing

Bitwarden is easily the cheapest on our list:

Thanks to the free plan, 7-day free trial, and 30-day refund policy, you can try it completely risk-free.

Pros Zero-knowledge architecture

Zero-knowledge architecture Compatible with every operating system and browser

Compatible with every operating system and browser The most affordable password manager for iPhone

The most affordable password manager for iPhone Offers extra authentication options such as Yubikey and FIDO 2 Cons The free plan lacks a lot of essential features, such as storage for encrypted files

The Best Password Manager Apps for iPhone Compared

Our table here summarizes the core offerings of all our top providers so that you can make a quick comparison:

Password Managers Starting Price Users/Subscription Free Version Compatibility Money-Back Guarantee NordPass $1.79/month – 2-year plan 1 Free plan + a 30-day free trial Windows, macOS, Android, iOS, Chrome, Safari, Firefox, Opera, Edge 30 days Norton A free plan only 1 Yes Windows, macOS, Android, iOS, Chrome, Safari, Firefox, Opera, Edge NA Enpass $1.99/month – annual plan 1 Free plan + a 14-day free trial Windows, macOS, Android, iOS, Chrome, Safari, Firefox, Opera, Edge 30-day refund policy 1Password $2.99/month – 1-year plan 5 14-day free trial Windows, macOS, Android, iOS, Chrome, Safari, Firefox, Opera, Edge NA RoboForm $1.99/month 5 Free plan Windows, macOS, Android, iOS, Chrome, Safari, Firefox, Opera, Edge 30 days Keeper $2.04/month – annual billing 1 Free plan + a 30-day free trial Windows, macOS, Android, iOS, Chrome, Safari, Firefox, Opera, Edge NA Total Password $1.99/month 1 No Chrome, Safari, Firefox, Opera, Edge, Windows, Mac, iOS, Android 14 days Avira $1.99/month 1 A free plan Windows, macOS, Android, iOS, Chrome, Safari, Firefox, Opera, Edge 60 days Dashlane $2/seat/month Every seat costs $2 per month Free plan + a 30-day free trial Windows, macOS, Android, iOS, Chrome, Safari, Firefox, Opera, Edge 30-day refund policy Bitwarden $10/year 6 Free plan + a 7-day free trial Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, iOS, Chrome, Firefox, Edge, Opera, Safari, Vivaldi, Brave, Tor 30-day refund policy

What’s the Best Free Password Manager for iPhone?

NordPass is our top pick for the best free password manager for iPhone. It gives you the ability to save unlimited passwords (and even credit card details and the like) and autofill web forms, besides offering import & export of passwords and automatic sync across devices.

Other PW managers also offer free versions, and although not as advanced as NordPass’ free version, they’re pretty decent, with basics such as 2FA and a password generator available in almost all of them. Check them out:

Free Password Manager Starting Price for Paid Plans Free Plan Limits 2FA on Free Plan NordPass $1.79/month – 2-year plan 1 device at a time Yes Norton A free plan only 1 device at a time Yes Enpass $1.99/month – annual plan Limited to 15 items on mobile No Keeper $24.49/year 1 mobile device only Yes Dashlane $2/seat/month 1 device at a time Yes

That said, any free plan is best suited for individuals, so if your needs expand and you want to protect multiple users with the same account, then NordPass becomes the ideal solution as it’s a lot cheaper than Dashlane and many others, and it doesn’t fall behind in terms of offerings if we’re talking about the higher-end plans.

How to Choose the Best Apple Password Manager for You

We ensured that every password manager on our list stands tall with unique selling points. But what you choose depends entirely upon what the needs are for your Apple device.

You could, for instance, need a solid family plan to secure multiple people’s data with one subscription, or you may be looking for a tool with added security features such as a VPN or antivirus. To make the process easier for you, we’ve created a list of key features that you should consider in order to meet your needs:

Pricing

Pricing is easily one of the most important factors. Although free options are aplenty, we recommend going for paid services as they’re more feature-rich and secure. For instance, scanning for data leaks and identifying old and weak passwords are features mostly offered in the premium plans.

And paid services don’t have to break your bank – services such as Bitwarden start for less than $1 per month. That said, some of the most comprehensive packages of NordPass and Keeper are well worth the price.

You can try the limited-time free trials offered by the providers (which give you access to all the premium functionalities, just as you’d have if you purchased them) to decide if they’re worth your bucks and commitment.

Features

All of our chosen best password managers nail the basics, such as auto-filling web forms, multi-factor authentication, and logins from multiple devices. However, if you’re on the lookout for a specific feature, choose a tool based on that.

For example, if the added security of a VPN or antivirus is something you’d want from a password manager package, tools such as Avira and Total Password will make more sense to you.

Device and Login Limits

The perfect password manager and the best plan within that will depend on your scope. If you want to protect multiple users with the same subscription, choose the higher-end plans of services as they allow the onboarding of more users.

Most basic plans are limited to individual use only, which will do the job for you if you want to cater to only your individual password management needs. That said, you can certainly log in to multiple devices on the basic plan of most of our providers.

The only condition is that you’ll have to log out from the first device before you can log in to the second one.

Security

Last but certainly not least is the security features offered by a password manager. We recommend going for services that offer multi-factor authentication, biometrics login, and a strong (and preferably proven) zero-knowledge architecture.

Also, make sure to consider the history of a password manager to check whether it has fallen prey to any hacks in the past, but you can rest assured that none of our top 10 providers have ever been hacked.

Conclusion | Which is the Best Password Manager for iPhone in 2023?

We’re certain that you now have everything you wanted and then some when you started digging for the best password managers for iOS. Our list covers diverse options – from providers with excellent free plans and next-gen encryption to class-leading tools with useful additions like a VPN to their service.

Irrespective of your individual needs, we’re confident that NordPass is the right pick for just about everyone. One subscription gives you the ability to create six separate accounts, making it ideal for families.

With the latest XChaCha20 encryption, a solid zero-knowledge policy, and a feature-packed free plan, there’s nothing to complain about. Try any of its premium plans risk-free for two months straight thanks to the 30-day free trial and month-long money-back guarantee.

