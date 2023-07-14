The Best Password Manager for Mac Devices: Top 9 Compared

The best password manager for Mac is the perfect tool to store all your credentials in one safe place to protect them from cybercriminals. It’ll be highly secure – more so than browsers – and it’ll be convenient, as you only have to remember one master password rather than countless others.

It should also be cross-compatible with Mac and iOS devices, come at a competitive price, include top-notch security features, store many passwords, and be intuitive. To help you find the best solution for your needs, we’ve evaluated many services and recommended the best password manager for Mac, which meets our strict criteria.

The Top 9 Mac Password Manager Solutions in 2023

Before we delve deep into our reviews, you can check the list below to see which password managers for Mac are our top picks and how they compare.

NordPass — Overall best password manager for Mac and iPhone with affordable plans, cross-platform compatibility, and security features like local encryption, two-factor authentication, and a zero-knowledge architecture. Norton Password Manager — Highly intuitive password manager from a reputable security provider of antivirus products. It’s free, uses standard encryption, and covers all the essential features. Enpass — Flexible PM tool that can keep your data offline. It has a robust desktop version, offers unlimited storage through several vaults, and comes with advanced features like emergency access. 1Password — Great option with strong security, great family plans, and expert support. Offers plans for both personal and commercial use. There’s no free option, but there are more features compared to most competitors. RoboForm — User-friendly tool with a seamless form-filling function. An impressive free version and budget-friendly plans are available, but it’s most notable for its password generator and one-click logins. Keeper — Secure password manager with an encrypted messenger and secure file storage of up to 100GB. The tool comes with discounts for students and certain professions and does efficient dark web monitoring and password auditing. Avira Password Manager — Robust tool with a streamlined interface and built-in two-factor authentication tool. It comes from one of the world’s top antivirus manufacturers and offers account breach alerts and website security checks. Bitwarden — Popular open-source password manager supporting an unlimited number of devices. You get that and more from the free version, but there are also paid plans with the tool’s unique authenticator tool and security reports. Dashlane — Feature-rich Mac password manager with a bulk password-changing feature and a built-in unlimited VPN. The free version is somewhat limited, but paid plans offer many features like dark web monitoring.

How Does a Password Manager for Mac Work?

Password managers are crucial for Mac users and anyone with multiple passwords. They store your credentials securely in one place and allow you to have a master password that you can use to access and manage the entire database.

A Mac password manager focuses on compatibility with macOS devices. Most password managers work across operating systems and browsers, but there are a few that aren’t made for Macs.

You might think that web browsers provide this feature, and you’d be correct to a point. Password managers operate similarly to password-storing features included with browsers, but they go further by offering more secure functionality. As a result, they are often impervious to even the best password-cracking tools.

More than that, they also:

Store information in an encrypted database

Synchronize passwords across devices

Show weak or duplicate passwords

Notify you if your passwords appear in a known data breach

Generate passwords and autofill online forms

Store other data, like credit card info and notes

Come with added security services like 2FA and biometrics

Does Mac Not Have a Built-In Password Manager?

Macs come with a password manager called iCloud Keychain. This Apple product works on iPhones, iPads, and Macs. It’s also compatible with Safari, prompting you to save a new password and autofill where needed.

However, it’s the same as most password managers that come with browsers. In other words, it isn’t as secure as standalone password manager tools and lacks additional security features and valuable services like password generators and secure password sharing.

Even though Keychain uses the gold standard in security – 256-bit AES encryption – it’s still part of your Apple device. So, if someone knows its passcode, Keychain’s robust encryption won’t do much, as they can still log in and get your passwords. With a dedicated password manager, this wouldn’t be possible because it uses separate passwords and added login features like two-factor authentication (2FA).

iCloud Keychain is also a Mac service, so it won’t sync passwords on other devices and browsers that aren’t supported by Apple. If you want to use Chrome, for instance, you won’t be able to sync the two services, and you’d have to copy your passwords manually.

Naturally, password managers are not impenetrable. However, they are much better than the alternative. In fact, you’re three times more likely to experience identity theft without a password manager.

The Best Apple Password Manager Solutions Reviewed

You’ve seen how Mac password managers work and why they’re necessary. If you’re unsure which one of our picks to get, keep reading to learn more about each service.

1. NordPass — Overall Best Password Manager for Mac and iPhone

NordPass is our top pick because it offers a great service where all your password management needs are met and then some, and it does so at a very affordable price. NordPass comes from the team behind NordVPN, one of the best VPNs in the world, which is backed by decades of experience.

In comparison to other password management programs, it stands out for its impressive free version, which lets you store unlimited passwords. You also get two-factor authentication and a password generator.

The product’s robust security is a big plus. The service uses local encryption, features a zero-knowledge architecture, and provides security monitoring, so you can stay safe from password hacks. Besides 2FA functionality that works with numerous third-party authentication apps, it also supports biometrics as a login method.

NordPass is a cross-platform password manager that works on most devices, so if you have an iPhone or another device that isn’t from Apple, you can still use it. It’s compatible with iOS, Android, macOS, Linux, and Windows.

It also works with most browsers via a simple extension. It’s available for Safari, Chrome, Opera, Firefox, Edge, and Brave – which covers almost all browser users.

When it comes to usability, NordPass delivers everything you might want from a password manager. It lets you store and manage passwords in unlimited quantities and has autosave and autofill capabilities.

You can also use it to store notes and credit cards, so you can keep your data secure in one place. It even lets you create secure password folders so you can, for example, separate your home from your work-related passwords. This, together with its affordable business plans, makes it one of the best enterprise password managers on the market.

Number of devices Number of passwords Compatibility Free version Starts at 6 Unlimited macOS, iOS, Windows, Android, Linux Safari, Chrome, Opera, Firefox, Edge, Brave Yes $2.19 per month

Pricing

NordPass has two sets of plans – Business and Personal & Family plans. Personal plans are very affordable – there’s a detailed free plan, a premium option for $2.19 per month, and a family plan that starts at $2.79.

The business section has two plans – Business which starts at $3.59 per user per month, with up to 250 users, and Enterprise, which offers custom terms and an unlimited number of users.

Pros XChaCha20 encryption

XChaCha20 encryption Data breach monitoring

Data breach monitoring Biometrics and 2FA

Biometrics and 2FA Free plan with unlimited passwords

Free plan with unlimited passwords Supports crypto payments

Supports crypto payments Stores notes and credit card info

Stores notes and credit card info Secure password-sharing feature Cons Free version limited to one device

Free version limited to one device Doesn’t store files

2. Norton Password Manager — Highly Intuitive Password Manager From a Reputable Security Company

Norton Password Manager is a simple, free password manager from one of the most reputable security companies in the world. You’ve likely heard of its Norton Antivirus product, and you probably won’t be surprised to hear that it earned a high spot on our best antivirus software list.

With this tool, Norton brings its security knowledge to bear for a password manager. You get various defenses, including a zero-knowledge policy, an industry-standard encryption method, and login methods like multi-factor authentication and biometrics.

Naturally, it offers many of the same features as other password management solutions, but at no cost. Norton also lets you store an unlimited number of passwords and comes with a password generator service and an automatic password changer.

However, bear in mind that some features are still in beta, like the Autochange Password service – so expect some bugs and occasional nuisances.

Passwords aren’t the only data it stores, and it can also hold credit card information, synchronized across devices. Norton supports many operating systems, including macOS, and it works as a browser extension on a wide range of browsers like Opera, Chrome, Firefox, and Vivaldi.

Norton Password Manager is highly intuitive and easy to use, so if you’re looking for a simple and free solution, this is likely the best choice. As a matter of fact, Norton is also one of the top antivirus solutions for Mac.

Number of devices Number of passwords Compatibility Free version Starts at 1 Unlimited macOS, iOS, Windows, Android Safari, Chrome, Firefox, Edge, Vivaldi Yes Free

Pricing

There’s no pricing information for Norton Password Manager because it’s a free tool.

Pros Useful Autochange Password feature

Useful Autochange Password feature Unlimited password storage

Unlimited password storage User-friendly interface

User-friendly interface Encrypted vault password storage

Encrypted vault password storage Completely free

Completely free Password generator Cons Doesn’t store files

Doesn’t store files No password-sharing option

No password-sharing option Some features still in beta

3. Enpass — Flexible Password Manager That Can Keep Your Data Offline

Enpass is a unique password manager that offers a lot of flexibility. It has strong encryption and security measures and works offline, as it stores data locally – though you can also use online storage methods.

There’s no automatic sync feature, but you can use almost any third-party cloud platform like iCloud or Dropbox to sync your data across devices. If you’re looking for an iCloud password manager, Enpass can be a great solution due to its versatility, even though it’s predominantly designed to work offline.

Even though it lacks some advanced features like embedded syncing, it has an impressive variety of options available. They include auto-save and autofill abilities, an embedded password generator, password sharing, biometric logins, data breach alerts, and even unlimited storage in numerous vaults.

Number of devices Number of passwords Compatibility Free version Starts at Unlimited Unlimited macOS, iOS, Windows, Android, Linux Safari, Chrome, Firefox, Edge, Opera Yes $1.99 per month

Pricing

Enpass comes with six different plans – three personal and three business plans. The cheapest is the Individual plan at $1.99 monthly and the Family plan at $2.99. It lets you add up to six members. One-time is certainly the most eye-catching, giving you lifetime access for a one-time payment of $99.99.

Business plans start as low as $2.99 per user per month with the Standard plan. The Starter plan is better suited for smaller companies where you only pay $9.99 per month for up to ten users. The last option is the Enterprise plan, costing $3.99 per user per month.

Pros Strong local encryption

Strong local encryption Lets you store locally or sync with cloud services

Lets you store locally or sync with cloud services Unlimited storage through various vaults

Unlimited storage through various vaults Robust password generator

Robust password generator Lifetime access option Cons No automatic syncing

No automatic syncing Fewer features on the free version

4. 1Password — Strong Password Manager With Robust Security

1Password is consistently ranked at the very top of the password-keeper niche not only because of its industry-leading security measures but also because of its features. The solution is cross-platform compatible, with the Mac password app having a unique sidebar, a so-called mini mode, and even a dark mode.

The PM offers vault auditing and breach monitoring through its Watchtower feature. You can recover your account in an emergency and even create multiple vaults, something other solutions rarely allow. Most offer one password vault, and those that do offer more rarely let you make them on your own.

Another standout feature is the Travel Mode which enables you to hide vaults of your choice, which is a great security feature when traveling. You can simply leave out only the necessary passwords, while the rest remain completely separate and fully protected while you’re on the road.

1Password uses the standard 256-bit AES encryption and goes the extra mile by offering 2FA logins and secret key encryption.

The company behind 1Password constantly adds new features to improve its services. For instance, it’s planning to start using biometric-based passkeys to limit reliance on passwords. Although it may seem counterintuitive, passkeys are actually considered safer than traditional password-based security.

Number of devices Number of passwords Compatibility Free version Starts at Unlimited Unlimited macOS, iOS, Windows, Android, Linux Safari, Chrome, Firefox, Edge, Brave, Opera No $2.99 per month

Pricing

1Password has five plans, the cheapest being the individual plan. It costs $2.99, which is higher than most competitors, but the price is warranted by the features 1Password offers.

The Families plan is $4.99 a month and supports up to five members. The Teams Starter Pack is perfect for smaller companies as it supports up to ten users for a flat rate of $19.95 monthly. The more robust Business plan is $7.99 per user per month, while there’s also a custom-priced Enterprise plan with dedicated support.

Pros Strong encryption and security features

Strong encryption and security features Unique Travel Mode

Unique Travel Mode Strong monitoring and auditing

Strong monitoring and auditing Can monitor the dark web for breaches

Can monitor the dark web for breaches Simple account recovery process

Simple account recovery process Seamless vault sharing Cons Overly simplistic mobile apps

Overly simplistic mobile apps No free version

5. RoboForm — User-Friendly Tool With a Seamless Form-Filling Function

RoboForm is a high-quality password manager for iPhone and Mac that takes form-filling to the next level. Unlike other managers, it doesn’t just fill in password and credit card fields but comes with seven templates for additional info like passports, business information, and vehicle registration data.

The functionality is quite powerful, and it rarely makes mistakes, even though it deals with complex data most other password managers ignore.

RoboForm also has standard features like password vault auditing, emergency access, bookmark storage, a password generator tool, and even safe password and note-sharing capabilities. You can use it to test the strength of your existing passwords and create new ones.

While it has quite a few features, it’s still very user-friendly and provides an entirely free plan with most of its features. The paid plans are affordable, making it an ideal solution for budget-minded buyers.

RoboForm uses 256-bit AES encryption and allows for 2FA logins. Security is high thanks to end-to-end encryption and the tool’s secure sharing capabilities. As a result, you will have fully protected passwords and credentials for your online accounts.

Number of devices Number of passwords Compatibility Free version Starts at Unlimited Unlimited macOS, iOS, Windows, Android, Linux Safari, Chrome, Firefox, Edge, Opera Yes $1.99 per month

Pricing

RoboForm offers four plans, one of which is free and allows you to store an unlimited number of passwords on one device.

The cheapest paid plan is Everywhere, which costs $1.99 per month and covers unlimited devices. The Family plan is $3.98 and includes up to five accounts.

The Business plan costs vary with the number of users and the number of years you’ve subscribed for. It starts at $29.95 a month for up to ten users. There’s also an option for custom pricing for enterprise-level organizations with over 1,000 users.

Pros Advanced form-filling feature

Advanced form-filling feature Seamless emergency access

Seamless emergency access Very user-friendly platform

Very user-friendly platform Robust free version

Robust free version Affordable paid plans

Affordable paid plans Local-only mode on paid plans Cons No live chat for free users

No live chat for free users No file storing option

6. Keeper — Secure Password Manager With an Encrypted Messenger

Keeper password manager is a highly secure tool often ranked among the safest in the business. Like many others, it comes with a zero-knowledge architecture, but it also has unique added security features that take safety to the next level.

BreachWatch is Keeper’s unique alert and monitoring feature that searches for data leaks on the dark web that include your information. The Cloud Security Vault also ensures all files are stored securely.

You can get up to 10 GB of storage on regular plans, but the manager tool supports up to 100 GB. High-quality security features like these are crucial as the entire tech ecosystem is becoming less secure each day.

A standout feature is KeeperChat, the unique encrypted messenger app Keeper offers to everyone looking to safeguard their messages and files. It comes with message retraction and self-destruct options you don’t always find in dedicated encrypted messenger tools.

Keeper also offers many standard online password manager tools, including biometric and 2FA logins, emergency access capabilities, and secure password sharing.

Keeper is also good at operating on different platforms and devices, so expect a seamless sync across your devices – especially if you’re using different browsers and devices outside of the Apple ecosystem.

Number of devices Number of passwords Compatibility Free version Starts at Unlimited Unlimited macOS, iOS, Windows, Android, Linux Chrome, Firefox, Edge, Opera No $2.92 per month

Pricing

Keeper offers several personal and business plans, including some discounts. There are two personal plans, Personal and Family. The former is $2.92 a month, and the latter is $6.25, covering up to five private vaults.

Companies can use the Business Starter plan, which is $2 per user per month for up to 10 users, but there is also the more robust Business plan, which is $3.75 per user per month. Enterprise-level businesses can also get custom prices.

As for deals, there’s a 50% discount for students and 30% off for military and health professionals.

Pros Unique alert and monitoring feature

Unique alert and monitoring feature 10–100 GB of secure folder storage

10–100 GB of secure folder storage Encrypted messenger tool KeeperChat

Encrypted messenger tool KeeperChat Very secure password-sharing capability

Very secure password-sharing capability Discounts for students and others

Discounts for students and others Great customer service Cons Somewhat pricey plans

Somewhat pricey plans No free version

7. Avira Password Manager — Secure Tool With a Streamlined UI and Built-in 2FA Authentication

Avira is a well-known online security company with several products, including a popular antivirus suite, a VPN, and a password manager tool.

The password manager features a streamlined and intuitive design optimized for use on the Mac. The manager is highly secure, features added options like account breach alerts and a password generator and performs periodic website security checks.

Avira Password Manager can automatically create highly secure passwords and has an option for automatic login for any of your accounts. It can also sync all of your saved passwords across devices and browsers.

In addition to passwords, it can also store various notes and credit card data. You can manually add that info when needed.

While Avira boasts many valuable features, it lacks some advanced ones. You won’t find emergency access capabilities, account recovery options, or password sharing. Thankfully, it compensates by offering a robust free plan with many useful options for a free password manager.

Number of devices Number of passwords Compatibility Free version Starts at Unlimited Unlimited macOS, iOS, Windows, Android Chrome, Firefox, Edge, Opera Yes $2.99 per month

Pricing

Besides a free plan, Avira Password Manager offers two paid options. The monthly plan is $2.99, while the annual plan is $31.99, with the same set of features provided for both.

Pros Built-in 2FA tool

Built-in 2FA tool Easy-to-use interface

Easy-to-use interface Comes from a well-known security company

Comes from a well-known security company Strong free plan

Strong free plan Performs website security checks Cons No autofill feature for web forms

8. Bitwarden — Popular Open-Source Password Manager Supporting Unlimited Devices

Bitwarden is a cross-platform password manager, with thought put into the Mac user experience. It’s one of the best open-source password manager tools on the market, making it perfect for developers who want to ensure their code is up to par.

This may have a slight impact on user experience for some, but it’s only marginal, and Bitwarden’s Mac app is intuitive and easy to navigate.

There’s no one-click auto-fill option, but the manager still offers auto-save and auto-fill capabilities. It can perform detailed password security audits and lets you store your data locally or with the help of cloud-based data sync.

The tool comes with 1 GB of encrypted storage and a password generator. It has password-sharing options, which can be very useful for companies and organizations. You also get emergency access options, so you don’t have to fear losing account access.

In addition, the free version supports an unlimited number of devices, which isn’t often the case.

Number of devices Number of passwords Compatibility Free version Starts at Unlimited Unlimited macOS, iOS, Windows, Android, Linux, Docker CLI managers Safari, Chrome, Firefox, Edge, Opera Yes Less than $1 per month

Pricing

Bitwarden lets you create a free account that covers an unlimited number of passwords and devices, while the paid Premium plan starts at barely a dollar a month. The Families plan is $3.33 and supports up to 6 users.

The tool also offers two business plans – the Teams Organization option priced at $3 per user per month and the Enterprise Organization plan at $5 per user per month. Additionally, you can contact the sales team to get a custom price if your organization has hundreds or thousands of users.

Pros Free account supports unlimited devices

Free account supports unlimited devices Completely open source

Completely open source Built-in authenticator

Built-in authenticator 2FA on all plans

2FA on all plans Detailed password security auditing Cons Unattractive UI

Unattractive UI Limited storage space

9. Dashlane — Feature-Rich Tool with Bulk Password Changing and Built-in Unlimited VPN

Dashlane is one of the oldest password managers on the market and is perfect for cross-platform usage as it’s made for all leading operating systems and has well-designed apps for each. It used to be completely desktop-based, but it now works primarily through browsers.

This tool has a bunch of useful features with its paid plans, including dark web monitoring and a built-in VPN with unlimited data. You can use it on a wide range of browsers, including Safari, Firefox, and Chrome. Dashlane also covers convenient features like unlimited password sharing, 2FA logins, and passkey authentication.

Dashlane also has a password generator that follows industry-leading guidelines and supports one-click auto-fill for various online forms. Besides passwords, it can store your medical and financial information.

The tool relies on 256-bit AES encryption and end-to-end encryption, but it also allows people to view its source code, so you can be certain that security is up to par. Plus, it’s trusted by more than 15 million people, which is a good sign.

Number of devices Number of passwords Compatibility Free version Starts at Unlimited Unlimited macOS, iOS, Windows, Android, Linux Safari, Chrome, Firefox, Edge Yes $2.75 per month

Pricing

Besides a limited free plan, Dashlane’s cheapest subscription is Advanced for $2.75 per month, and the Premium plan that’s $3.33 and comes with Dashlane’s VPN. There’s also the Friends & Family package for $4.99, which is more expensive than others but covers up to 10 members.

Businesses can pick one of three plans, with the basic one, Starter, being only $2 per user per month. As it’s limited to ten users, there’s also the Team plan, which is $5 per user per month. The most advanced option is the Business plan costing $8 per user per month.

Pros User-friendly Mac app

User-friendly Mac app Dark web monitoring

Dark web monitoring Built-in unlimited VPN

Built-in unlimited VPN Passkey authentication and 2FA

Passkey authentication and 2FA Unlimited secure password sharing Cons Expensive plans

Expensive plans Limited free plan

Comparison of the Market’s Top Password Managers for Mac

As a quick comparison guide, here’s a table with the main specifications for every tool:

Password manager Number of devices Number of passwords Compatibility Free version Starts at NordPass 6 Unlimited macOS, iOS, Windows, Android, Linux Safari, Chrome, Opera, Firefox, Edge, Brave Yes $2.19 per month Norton Password Manager 1 Unlimited macOS, iOS, Windows, Android Safari, Chrome, Firefox, Edge, Vivaldi Yes Free Enpass Unlimited Unlimited macOS, iOS, Windows, Android, Linux Safari, Chrome, Firefox, Edge, Opera Yes $1.99 per month 1Password Unlimited Unlimited macOS, iOS, Windows, Android, Linux Safari, Chrome, Firefox, Edge, Brave, Opera No $2.99 per month RoboForm Unlimited Unlimited macOS, iOS, Windows, Android, Linux Safari, Chrome, Firefox, Edge, Opera Yes $1.99 per month Keeper Unlimited Unlimited macOS, iOS, Windows, Android, Linux Chrome, Firefox, Edge, Opera No $2.92 per month Avira Password Manager Unlimited Unlimited macOS, iOS, Windows, Android Chrome, Firefox, Edge, Opera Yes $2.99 per month Bitwarden Unlimited Unlimited macOS, iOS, Windows, Android, Linux, Docker CLI managers Safari, Chrome, Firefox, Edge, Opera Yes Less than $1 per month Dashlane Unlimited Unlimited macOS, iOS, Windows, Android, Linux Safari, Chrome, Firefox, Edge Yes $2.75 per month

What’s the Best Free Password Manager for Mac?

The top free password manager tool for Mac is likely Norton because it offers a wide range of features at no cost. You get strong encryption, unlimited password storage, 2FA support, cross-platform syncing, and more.

However, that doesn’t mean it’s the best tool overall. Paid options are still better – notably NordPass. That’s because Norton has some untested features, so you need to be ready for bugs and other issues. It’s primarily created for paying Norton customers using the company’s 360 internet security packages.

Norton also lacks certain options, like password sharing and file storage, and it’s limited to one device. If you need more, it’s better to opt for a paid plan like the ones NordPass offers. That way, you’ll get a lot more for a price as low as $2 a month.

How to Choose the Best Mac Passwords Manager for You

If you’re ready to make a choice, you can either take the easy route by picking the overall best tool or do some research on your own. To do that, you need to look at the main features and aspects all Mac password managers share:

User and device limits — Unlimited is always the best number for both. If not, having a limited number of devices is acceptable as long as you can store an infinite number of passwords.

— Unlimited is always the best number for both. If not, having a limited number of devices is acceptable as long as you can store an infinite number of passwords. Encryption technology and security measures — Security is key with password managers. You should ensure the tool uses a 256-bit AES cipher, which is the standard, or even better, XChaCha, a next-generation encryption technology.

— Security is key with password managers. You should ensure the tool uses a 256-bit AES cipher, which is the standard, or even better, XChaCha, a next-generation encryption technology. Cross-platform compatibility — Even though you’re looking for a Mac password manager, it’s best to go for one that covers a wide range of devices and browsers so you can use a Chrome plugin, for example, or even one on an Android phone if you’re not an iPhone user.

— Even though you’re looking for a Mac password manager, it’s best to go for one that covers a wide range of devices and browsers so you can use a Chrome plugin, for example, or even one on an Android phone if you’re not an iPhone user. Key features — Most password storage tools have similar basic features, but there are a few that are unique to each service, so it’s worth looking into those. For instance, NordPass has great local encryption, while 1Password has Travel Mode, which lets you hide specific vaults.

— Most password storage tools have similar basic features, but there are a few that are unique to each service, so it’s worth looking into those. For instance, NordPass has great local encryption, while 1Password has Travel Mode, which lets you hide specific vaults. 2FA support — 2FA has been a staple security feature for online accounts for a while now, so it’s always great when a password manager supports this option through various third-party authentication apps.

— 2FA has been a staple security feature for online accounts for a while now, so it’s always great when a password manager supports this option through various third-party authentication apps. Prices and free version availability — Every password manager has several paid plans, and even though the price is typically low, if you need an individual or a family plan, consider what you get and what you pay for. It’s also important that the tool has a free version or a trial so you can test it out.

Conclusion – What Is the Best Password Manager for Mac in 2023?

Password managers are important for every type of Mac user, whether you’re buying for home use or a company. They offer more robust security features than standard browser keepers and make storing and accessing your passwords easy.

If you’re unsure of which one to use, we recommend the top pick for the best password manager for Mac – NordPass. Many other options are competitive in specific areas, but NordPass offers the best overall experience.

Password Manager Mac FAQs