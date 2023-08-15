The Best Password Manager Reddit Users Recommend: Top 10 Compared for 2023

Reddit is commonly referred to as the front page of the internet, and its users (Redditors), are well-known for their strict opinions on just about everything – including the best password managers.

We’ve scrolled through hundreds of threads, posts, and comments to determine what the best password manager Reddit users recommend is in 2023. In this article, we’ll review each of the recommendations put forward by Redditors, comparing their key features, overall security, unique offerings, and other key factors.

Top 10 Reddit Best Password Manager Recommendations

Below is a quick look at the top 10 list as chosen by Reddit users. We gathered this information by browsing threads, subreddits, and comments, and the list reflects the providers that garnered the best of these, starting with NordPass:

NordPass – Overall, the best password manager Redditors recommend, as it includes next-gen XChaCha20 encryption and 6 devices on one subscription Norton – The best ‘totally free’ password manager that features an excellent auto change option for changing passwords in one-click Enpass – A powerful password manager that can run offline from anywhere, so no internet connection is required 1Password – Great choice for remote workers and frequent flyers thanks to the useful Travel Mode feature Roboform – Budget-friendly password manager that excels at filling out complex forms with its advanced autofill feature Keeper – An excellent password manager that includes a secure messaging platform, KeeperChat Total Password – Easy-to-use PW manager that lets you create secure notes on any device, great for beginners Avira – A popular tool that includes a useful built-in authenticator for logging into popular apps like Dropbox and Gmail Dashlane – A useful tool that comes with a free VPN bundled in for extra security Bitwarden – Affordable open-source password manager that can be privately hosted

Can I Trust Reddit User Recommendations for Password Managers?

As dubious as it might sound, yes, you can trust Reddit users’ recommendations for anything tech, as they’re the average consumers, the people who actually buy these products and live with them on a daily basis.

Other reviews you read will often be paid promotions, like YouTubers who have sponsorship deals and will rant and rave about how good a product is, even though that’s what they’re being paid to do. However, Redditors will be brutally honest with their reviews, as they’re not being paid to tell you how great something is.

Instead, they’ll say what they liked and, often, what they really disliked. You should be careful, though, as some companies are lurking in the corners of Subreddits, writing strong reviews for products, including password managers – but some quick checks will show you that they’re actually linked to a product in some way.

Is There a Password Manager Redditors Don’t Recommend?

Redditors typically don’t endorse companies that have previously been hacked or exposed to data dumps. Such password managers put your online security at risk because your personal information might be hacked and exposed. Following are some password management options that Redditors have differing opinions of:

LastPass — One password manager with both positive and negative reviews is LastPass. Because of the hack (leaked source code), several commenters don’t endorse it. In fact, a new hack of the password manager occurred in 2022. However, because they’re open about the hack, some people prefer it. OneLogin — OneLogin has quite a few negative reviews, mainly due to the fact that it’s been known to be hacked. In truth, OneLogin was attacked in 2017, consumer information was exposed, and affected user data was kept in their US data centers, which isn’t a good sign.

Do I Even Need a Password Manager?

You should use a password manager as you won’t need to memorize your passwords, as it’ll keep track of them for you. In addition to creating and changing passwords for you with a single click, some password vaults can safely store additional forms of information, including credit card numbers.

Beyond this, sharing your data with loved ones and friends is safer when you use a password manager, especially when compared to writing down your login information in an email or on a message board that isn’t encrypted.

You must, of course, have faith in the organization that created your password manager, but thankfully, the majority of them have an impeccable reputation.

Reviews of the Top Reddit-Recommended Password Managers

Now it’s time to take a look at the top Reddit-recommended password managers. We’ll review their key features, pricing, and security and highlight what makes them stand out from the rest of the competition.

1. NordPass – Overall, the Top Password Manager Recommended by Reddit Users

Reddit users agree that NordPass is the greatest password manager app available. It employs a new-generation encryption technique and provides high-level security. Let’s examine the features that NordPass provides in greater detail.

There’s a bundle of security features aimed at making your life simpler, including the likes of a password generator, which essentially creates unique passwords for different sites that are near-impossible to crack.

NordPass also recognizes passwords stored in your browsers automatically, or they can be imported from a different password manager. It’s also really simple to share passwords via email across accounts and with non-users using the Secure Share feature.

What Reddit Users Love Most Starting Price Max Devices Per Subscription Free Version Compatibility Money-Back Guarantee The next-gen XChaCha20 Encryption $1.49/month 6 Yes Windows, macOS, Android, iOS, Chrome, Safari, Firefox, Opera, Edge 30 Days

Plus, to ensure no one is getting their hands on your passwords, NordPass supports multiple forms of 2FA, including codes via text or email and various authenticator apps from the likes of Google and Microsoft.

NordPass will even scan the dark web to see if any of your passwords have been compromised and leaked online. If they have, it’ll recommend unique new passwords with the excellent built-in generator tool.

Perhaps the standout feature that truly sets NordPass aside from its rivals is the introduction of the next-gen XChaCha20 encryption, which is virtually unbreakable, more secure, and much faster than the previous industry-standard AES.

Because of this no-nonsense approach to security, on top of boasting all the features you’d want in a PW manager, Reddit users agree that NordPass is the number one password management solution.

Pricing

With its generous “free forever” plan, NordPass offers a number of helpful features, including autofill passwords and limitless password storage. Here are all of your options:

The premium plan gives you access to the complete range of capabilities, including a Dark Web scanner and weak password detection, so if you want to get the most out of NordPass, we advise signing up for it. Overall, NordPass offers excellent value for money, plus you can try it risk-free with the 30-day guarantee.

A useful free plan for testing the service, and it includes autofill Includes a great password-sharing feature that’s safe and easy to use Cons You’re limited to one device on the free version

2. Norton – The Best Totally Free Password Manager

Norton Password Manager, unlike the majority of password managers that offer a restricted free version or a free trial, where you’ll eventually need to pay to access the greatest features, is a completely free security solution that easily competes with paid tools.

Even though it’s free, the firm best known for some of the best antivirus software still offers biometric login, strong security mechanisms, and cross-platform capabilities – so there’s a lot to love besides the price.

Norton Password Manager’s browser extension-based user interface is one that we really enjoyed, too. Sites are listed in a grid or list format, and everything is neatly arranged, so all of your personal information is kept structured with separate sections for logins, wallets, addresses, and notes.

What Reddit Users Love Most Starting Price Max Devices Per Subscription Free Version Compatibility Money-Back Guarantee The Autochange Feature Free 10 Yes Windows, macOS, Android, iOS, Chrome, Safari, Firefox, Opera, Edge N/A

You can view a list of your passwords along with their relative strength using the safety dashboard tool. To assist in creating strong passwords, there’s also a password generator that can create unique passwords.

And Norton not only saves your passwords but also provides you with some basic stats on them, identifying old, duplicate, and weak passwords that you should change. That said, one feature that Redditors raved about was the Autochange function. With it, you can easily mass-replace passwords with one click.

Thanks to this, all the procedures you’d typically need to follow to change the password are carried out automatically, saving you a huge amount of time. However, you don’t get access to a data breach scanner, so you can’t tell if your passwords have been compromised, it just suggests if they’re weak and easy to crack.

Overall, it’s one of the most user-friendly password managers, so those who aren’t extremely tech-savvy will find its user interface to be simple and easy to navigate.

Pricing

As is apparent from the review above, Norton is a totally free password management solution, so you don’t have to spend any cash to benefit from it. Often, it’s included in other Norton Bundles for their antivirus solution, so that can be another way you can get your hands on this.

Pros Completely free

Completely free Excellent Autochange feature to change weak passwords with one click

Excellent Autochange feature to change weak passwords with one click Simple-to-use interface, great for non-tech-savvy people

Simple-to-use interface, great for non-tech-savvy people Can be used on up to 10 separate devices Cons Not as many advanced features as others, like a dark web scanner

3. Enpass – Powerful Offline Password Manager

Enpass is a desktop password manager that works entirely offline and is available for Android, iOS, Windows, macOS, and Linux users. All of Enpass’s features, excluding breach monitoring and the ability to identify accounts that support 2FA, are available in the free edition.

In fact, the free plan even tags along with unlimited password storage. That said, the best aspect about using Enpass is undoubtedly the fact that none of your data is ever uploaded to the company’s servers. Instead, you get to decide where it’s saved.

Whether locally on your computer or in the cloud — Enpass is likely to be compatible with your preferred storage solution because it supports Dropbox, iCloud, Google Drive, and OneDrive, amongst several others.

What Reddit Users Love Most Starting Price Max Devices Per Subscription Free Version Compatibility Money-Back Guarantee It works offline + One-time fee plan $1.99/month 6 Yes Windows, macOS, Android, iOS, Linux, Chrome, Safari, Firefox, Opera, Edge 30 days

Enpass has also recently introduced an excellent recovery feature under the Enpass Hub for users who have forgotten their master password. It works by allowing authorized admins to review and approve password reset requests, making it one of the top business password solutions available.

Also new to the Enpass Hub is Vault Sharing, which offers an encrypted method for users to share passwords with colleagues, family members, or friends without the need to send unsecured texts or emails.

Plus, Enpass also includes several features that help you keep an eye on your passwords and make it simple to access them when you need to. Along with your account usernames and passwords, the platform will also save and automatically fill in your credit card and identification information.

Pricing

Enpass provides a variety of options for individual or business use, including family plans providing coverage across many devices. Contrary to NordPass, the free account only allows you to store up to 25 things on a single device.

Unlimited passwords are available when upgrading to the Individual subscription, but only on one device. With the Family tier, you can simultaneously install Enpass on up to 6 devices for more coverage. And, of course, Enpass is the only provider that lets you pay a one-time fee for life access.

Pros Excellent free plan to test the service

Excellent free plan to test the service Great new access recovery feature for those who forget their master password

Great new access recovery feature for those who forget their master password Works offline, so no internet connection is needed

Works offline, so no internet connection is needed Low-cost personal and business plans Cons No 2FA, which some Reddit users said was an issue

4. 1Password – Great Business Password Manager That Features a Travel Mode

1Password is another top password manager, as recommended by Reddit users. With it, you get Two-Factor Authentication (2FA), autosave, and autofill features, plus useful extras like secure notes and unlimited vaults, making it a great all-in-one package.

AES 256-bit encryption, used by banks and governments worldwide, is employed by 1Password to ensure your security. Whilst this is less impressive than the XChaCha20 used by NordPass, it’s still ultra-secure and reliable, hence its use in most of the top password managers.

The Vault settings in 1Password are particularly useful, and they’re subdivided within each 1Password account, letting you create multiple categories for specific data or serve as a filing system for various pieces of information. Forms, passwords, secure papers, credit cards, and other items can all be stored in the vault.

What Reddit Users Love Most Starting Price Max Devices Per Subscription Free Version Compatibility Money-Back Guarantee Travel Mode $2.99/month 5 No Windows, macOS, Android, iOS, Chrome, Safari, Firefox, Opera, Edge 30 Days

Additionally, your private data will be categorized, and you can grant users access to specific files as needed. On family and corporate plans, you can set up specific sharing preferences for every vault with other users.

However, the one feature that Reddit users were impressed by most was Travel Mode, a feature unique to 1Password. When traveling across certain borders, some customs officials will request access to your device, and with Travel Mode, you can select which vaults will be accessible to these officials.

All you need to do is select certain vaults that are safe for travel and others that are not. If your device is seized, they can’t access your sensitive information. This also serves as an extra layer to protect your information if your device is stolen while traveling.

On business plans, administrators can remotely configure these settings for team members.

Pricing

1Password offers a wide choice of plans for businesses, families, and individuals, but regrettably, none of them are free. Instead, all paid levels come with a 14-day free trial.

You can keep an unlimited number of passwords on one device if you choose the individual plan or on 5 devices if you choose the family plan. There are also two separate company plans, Teams and Company, that are paid per person per month and provide coverage for any staff members.

Pros Includes an excellent Travel Mode

Includes an excellent Travel Mode Offers a 14-day free trial for all paid plans

Offers a 14-day free trial for all paid plans Incredibly user-friendly, so great for password manager beginners

Incredibly user-friendly, so great for password manager beginners 1GB of encrypted file storage included on all paid plans Cons No free plan to test the service

5. RoboForm – Affordable Password Manager With Excellent Autofill Feature

RoboForm unquestionably has a wide enough feature set to handle any circumstance. Strong, well-known, and trustworthy encryption algorithms provide security, secure sharing options are on offer, and it combines a top-notch password generator with broad compatibility.

We particularly adore how RoboForm incorporates folders, allowing you to arrange passwords however you find most helpful. For instance, companies can easily make distinct files for personal and work-related passwords for seamless, categorized password management.

What Reddit Users Love Most Starting Price Max Devices Per Subscription Free Version Compatibility Money-Back Guarantee Autofill Forms $1.99/month 5 Yes Windows, macOS, Android, iOS, Chrome, Safari, Firefox, Opera, Edge 30 Days

RoboForm also offers a one-click login system, which saves you the time and hassle of typing in your email addresses and the long, unique passwords that the app generates for you – which it does very well. In fact, you can choose the desired length and whether any special characters are required, which is useful for IT admins.

Another potent RoboForm feature is password sharing – If you wish to lessen the chance that sensitive information may be disclosed outside of your firm, this function enables you to securely share encrypted passwords or credentials with other RoboForm users within your organization.

Beyond all this, in the event that something unexpected occurs to an employee, family member, or friend, RoboForm offers emergency access to a predetermined user. This means they can safely access your details in the event of an emergency – a very useful feature we’d like to see introduced on other top password managers.

Pricing

Although Roboform offers a great free plan, there are also outstanding paid plans available for both people and corporations. Roboform Everywhere is a good, cost-effective alternative for people seeking a personal account because it only covers one account.

In the event that you need more coverage, you can easily upgrade to the family plan, which can support up to 5 devices per subscription. If you’re willing to trust this supplier with your long-term future, there’s even an enormous 5-year plan that costs just $0.99/month.

Pros One of the best business password managers, as it includes file and password sharing

One of the best business password managers, as it includes file and password sharing Reddit users claim this is one of the best value-for-money providers

Reddit users claim this is one of the best value-for-money providers Excellent free plan Cons The interface is outdated compared to other top providers

6. Keeper – Reliable Password Manager With A Secure Messaging Platform

Keeper is a safe password manager that uses multiple layers of security to ensure the security of your logins and files, and as you’d expect, plans for individuals, families, and companies are offered.

Your login information and passwords are always secured thanks to Keeper’s use of end-to-end encryption to protect your data — this means that nobody, not even Keeper staff, will have access to text-based versions of your data.

Plus, even if Keeper experiences a data breach, MultiFactor Authentication (MFA), which involves a physical token or biometric login, will keep your data safe. Beyond this, like the majority of password managers, Keeper comes with a password generator that produces random, strong, and lengthy passwords for you.

What Reddit Users Love Most Starting Price Max Devices Per Subscription Free Version Compatibility Money-Back Guarantee Keeper Chat $2.92/month 5 Yes Windows, macOS, Android, iOS, Chrome, Safari, Firefox, Opera, Edge 30 Days

You can choose a password’s length and include elements like numbers, characters, and symbols, which makes it great for businesses, as IT departments can impose rules on password length to improve security.

There are a couple of standout features that really caught the eye of Redditors, too, including the secure messaging service, KeeperChat. This allows you to share files, passwords, or sensitive information between you and another Keeper user. It reduces the risk of data leaks or vital company information being stolen.

Another excellent feature is Keeper Concierge, which offers 24/7 support and one-on-one training with one of Keeper’s cybersecurity experts. This is more valuable to business clients, as they can train IT departments or staff on the best practices of using this tool – but it’ll cost you an extra $8.33/month billed annually.

Pricing

You can manage passwords without spending any money if you sign up for the free plan, which is only suitable for one device but should give you a good idea of what to anticipate from the main product.

However, it’s worth mentioning that features like the Keeper Concierge and Data Breach Scanner are paid extras, so this can lead to quite an expensive monthly bill.

Pros Offers an excellent secure messaging service, KeeperChat

Offers an excellent secure messaging service, KeeperChat The concierge service is great for business password security

The concierge service is great for business password security Useful emergency access feature Cons Only one device can be used on the free plan

7. Total Password – User-Friendly Password Manager

Total Password may be new to the market, but it has all the necessary functions, including password generation, auto-filling, and limitless password storage. Despite the lack of mobile apps, Total’s browser extensions offer the same functionality as mobile apps.

Users on all gadgets will enjoy the complete experience without missing out on any features. And as it’s from one of the best antivirus solutions for Windows and mobile, Total Password places a strong emphasis on security with Two-Factor Authentication, AES-256 encryption, a password generator, and breach alerts.

What Reddit Users Love Most Starting Price Max Devices Per Subscription Free Version Compatibility Money-Back Guarantee Secure Notes $1.99/month 1 No Chrome, Safari, Firefox, Opera, Edge 14 Days

The Total Password password generator is a useful tool for quickly creating uncrackable passwords, and you can select the length of the password, which can range from 4 to 32 characters, letting you choose the level of security you want on your accounts as far as passwords go.

You can also use your Total Password account on as many devices as you need, and it conveniently syncs devices automatically. This password manager also contains a notes section if you need to track any additional confidential information, such as your home network password, contact information, and addresses.

Although you can’t organize notes into distinct folders as you can with NordPass, you can sort them by color, too, which is a nice touch, and for added customization, you can also arrange them according to the creation date, creation date by notes, title, or content.

Pricing

Total Password only offers one plan at the time of writing, which is disappointing because there isn’t a free alternative or free trial. A 14-day money-back guarantee allows for a risk-free purchase, though.

Pros Reddit users appreciate the excellent live chat and support options

Reddit users appreciate the excellent live chat and support options Great password generator

Great password generator Useful secure notes section Cons No mobile apps are available at the time of writing

No mobile apps are available at the time of writing Lacks password-sharing options

8. Avira – Popular Password Manager With Built-in Authenticator

Avira’s password manager was created with both usability and security in mind, and it does a fantastic job of securely storing passwords by utilizing high-level encryption and additional security measures like Two-Factor Authentication (2FA).

Avira also provides consumers with a transparent password security status, outlining any that are outdated, reused, or compromised. This is unsurprising, considering that, like Total Password, Avira boasts one of the most popular and highly secure free antiviruses.

What Reddit Users Love Most Starting Price Max Devices Per Subscription Free Version Compatibility Money-Back Guarantee Built-in Authenticator $2.99/month 50 Yes Windows, macOS, Android, iOS, Chrome, Safari, Firefox, Opera, Edge 60 Days

Although Avira’s password manager isn’t the most flexible or feature-rich, non-technical users will find its easy setup process and user-friendly interface to be quite helpful. Additionally, its free plan comes with a respectable selection of services, such as file storage, limitless password storage, and multi-device syncing.

The Avira PW manager requires users to set their own “master password,” which is necessary to decrypt stored passwords and data, similar to the majority of password managers. That said, the alternatives for recovering your account with Avira are limited if you forget your master password.

Your password data recovery options include using the mobile app unlock options — fingerprint or facial recognition. What Reddit users do really like is the built-in mobile authenticator that comes with your subscription.

So, if you’re logging into popular websites like Facebook or Gmail, you can securely generate codes to the Avira authenticator and log in with ease.

Pricing

The Avira plan structure is rather simple. The Pro plan can be purchased on a monthly or annual basis, with the annual option generally turning out to be less expensive in the long term. It also comes with a sizable 60-day money-back guarantee.

Try the free plan to enjoy the same functionality you would on a paid plan, but only for one device.

Pros Includes an excellent built-in authenticator

Includes an excellent built-in authenticator Can be used on up to 50 devices with one subscription

Can be used on up to 50 devices with one subscription Offers a huge 60-day money-back guarantee Cons Can’t fill web forms out, unlike most other providers

Can’t fill web forms out, unlike most other providers Lacks any secure sharing features

9. Dashlane – Useful Password Manager That Comes With a Free VPN

Dashlane is a reputable password manager that protects your online personal and professional data. Your password vault is protected with Dashlane’s zero-knowledge architecture, end-to-end AES-256 encryption, and Two-Factor Authentication, making it one of the safest password managers.

Plans are available for various needs, including individuals, families, and of course, even corporations. The fantastic features offered by Dashlane include an unlimited password storage option, a secure password generator, form and payment autofill, and file sharing.

A virtual private network (VPN), which offers a more secure browsing experience, is included with all paying Dashlane accounts – something that pleased a large majority of Reddit users.

What Reddit Users Love Most Starting Price Max Devices Per Subscription Free Version Compatibility Money-Back Guarantee Built-in VPN $2.75/month 10 Yes Windows, macOS, Android, iOS, Chrome, Safari, Firefox, Opera, Edge 30 Days

Paid options also come with dark web monitoring services that notify you if any personal data relating to your email appears there. If a known security breach ever affects an account you save on the platform, personalized security notifications will let you know.

Dashlane also comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee for its personal and family plans but not for its business plans. You can still test the business plans risk-free for up to 500 employees with Dashlane’s 14-day free trial.

With a max storage capacity of 50 passwords and account access restricted to only one device, the free plan is limited. Still, it’s on par with the features you could expect from free plans offered by other easy-to-use password managers.

Pricing

Dashlane includes a useful free plan for individual usage, but the paid plans are a little more expensive than many of the others on this list, which also include more unique features.

There are options for businesses and families, should you need more than one person or device covered, and you get the option of a monthly or yearly subscription.

Pros Offers a built-in VPN for extra security

Offers a built-in VPN for extra security Great free plan for getting to grips with the platform

Great free plan for getting to grips with the platform Includes a 30-day guarantee for personal plans or a 14-day free trial for business users Cons More expensive than others, with fewer features

More expensive than others, with fewer features No longer features an emergency access option

10. Bitwarden – Powerful Open-Source Password Manager

Bitwarden is an open-source password manager, and one of the many reasons it’s one of the best for protecting your online data is the end-to-end encryption, safe password sharing, cross-platform compatibility, and configurable integrations.

Because Bitwarden uses zero-knowledge encryption to protect your data, not even Bitwarden employees can access the data you store, making it one of the best password keepers. Every item in your password vault is protected by AES 256-bit encryption, which is regarded as a nearly impenetrable method of data encryption.

What Reddit Users Love Most Starting Price Max Devices Per Subscription Free Version Compatibility Money-Back Guarantee It’s Open-Source $0.84/month 10 Yes Windows, macOS, Android, iOS, Chrome, Safari, Firefox, Opera, Edge 30 Days

You can also securely store notes, credit card numbers, and private or commercial information like addresses in your Bitwarden vault in addition to maintaining passwords and login information there as well.

But the feature that really drew applause from Reddit users was the fact that Bitwarden is open-source. It’s hosted on GitHub, and everyone is free to review, audit, and contribute to the Bitwarden code. This also means that you can host Bitwarden yourself on your own platform rather than the Bitwarden cloud.

That aside, Bitwarden has an active, loyal community, as is apparent with their help center, where you can find tons of useful guides, tips, and tricks from fellow Bitwarden users.

Pricing

As one of the most affordable password managers available, Bitwarden even offers a respectable free plan for up to one user. You can subscribe to premium for a more advanced product for just $10/year, which represents incredible value.

Bitwarden has great programs for families and businesses should you need extra devices or corporate-level password and file protection.

Pros Incredibly cheap plans

Incredibly cheap plans Reddit users love that Bitwarden is Open-Source

Reddit users love that Bitwarden is Open-Source Secure share is available on all plans, including the free one Cons The data is stored in a country that belongs to the 5-Eyes alliance

The data is stored in a country that belongs to the 5-Eyes alliance Limited free trial, as it’s only 7-days

Redditors Best Password Managers Compared

To help you visualize all the information from the reviews, we’ve created a useful table where you can compare the key factors like compatibility, pricing, and what Reddit users love the most about each one:

Provider What Reddit Users Love Most Starting Price Device Limit Free Version Compatibility Money-back Guarantee NordPass The next-gen XChaCha20 Encryption $1.49/month 5 Yes Windows, macOS, Android, iOS, Chrome, Safari, Firefox, Opera, Edge 30-days Norton The Autochange Feature Free 10 Yes Windows, macOS, Android, iOS, Chrome, Safari, Firefox, Opera, Edge N/A Enpass It works offline + One-time fee $1.99/month 6 Yes Windows, macOS, Android, iOS, Chrome, Safari, Firefox, Opera, Edge 30-days 1Password Travel Mode $2.99/month 5 No Windows, macOS, Android, iOS, Chrome, Safari, Firefox, Opera, Edge 30-days RoboForm Autofill Forms $1.99/month 5 No Windows, macOS, Android, iOS, Chrome, Safari, Firefox, Opera, Edge 30-days Keeper Keeper Chat $2.92/month 5 Yes Windows, macOS, Android, iOS, Chrome, Safari, Firefox, Opera, Edge No Total Password Secure Notes $1.99/month 1 No Chrome, Safari, Opera, and Edge 14-days Avira Built-in Authenticator $2.99/month 50 Yes Windows, macOS, Android, iOS, Chrome, Safari, Firefox, Opera, Edge 14-days for Monthly Plan, 30-Days for Annual Dashlane Built-in VPN $2.75/month 10 Yes Windows, macOS, Android, iOS, Chrome, Safari, Firefox, Opera, Edge 30-days Bitwarden Open-Source $0.83/month 6 Yes Windows, macOS, Android, iOS, Chrome, Safari, Firefox, Opera, Edge 30-days

What’s the Best Free Password Manager Reddit Users Recommend?

After scrolling through dozens of Subreddits, two password managers frequently pop up when you’re looking for the best free Reddit password manager, NordPass and Bitwarden. However, these only offer free plans, as opposed to being totally free, like Norton.

That being said, for personal use, both NordPass and Bitwarden do offer great free plans that can be used in everyday life by one person, but you should note that there are some limitations – for example, you don’t get access to features like a Data Breach Scanner or Password Audits.

Instead, we’d recommend trying a premium plan with NordPass, as this way, you can access all the top features and use it on more than just the one device the free plan allows for. It only costs $1.49/month if you opt for the two-year plan, and you can also rest assured knowing there’s a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Other Factors to Consider Before Choosing the Best Password Keeper for You

As the password manager market is so competitive, with thousands of providers craving your custom – it’s hard to know who to pick or what to look out for. To help you, we’ve compiled a list of some absolutes you should look for when picking the right provider for your needs:

Features — Every password manager is likely to include the basics, such as a password generator or audit tool. However, unique features are what make them – think NordPass’ XChaCha20 encryption or Bitwarden’s Open-Source platform . These are what really separate the good from the great.

Every password manager is likely to include the basics, such as a password generator or audit tool. However, unique features are what make them – think NordPass’ or Bitwarden’s . These are what really separate the good from the great. Device Limits — Depending on how many devices you have, this one is up for debate. Most of us will have a mobile and most likely a laptop, others will have tablets and second phones. Therefore, it’s important that your provider of choice allows you to use your subscription across multiple devices.

Depending on how many devices you have, this one is up for debate. Most of us will have a mobile and most likely a laptop, others will have tablets and second phones. Therefore, it’s important that your provider of choice allows you to use your subscription across multiple devices. Compatibility — Most password managers have apps for iOS and Android, as well as support for desktop browsers and PCs – but not all of them. For example, Total Password only works as a browser extension, which could be off-putting for some, so it’s worth checking what devices you can use.

Most password managers have as well as support for desktop browsers and PCs – but not all of them. For example, Total Password only works as a browser extension, which could be off-putting for some, so it’s worth checking what devices you can use. Pricing — This is another big one – as you should never pick based solely on the price, as you’re likely to get a below-average tool. Instead, you want to find a provider that has a solid set of features for a good price. There are excellent free plans, but we’d always recommend a premium plan for the best usability.

Conclusion | What is the Best Reddit Password Manager in 2023?

The best Reddit password managers will keep all of your personal passwords, credit cards, and much more safe when you’re online. By using one of these tools, you eliminate the risk of having compromised or weak passwords and, thus, having your details stolen.

Reddit users are famous for their opinions on just about everything, and you can always trust them as they don’t have any affiliate links – they’re just honest users sharing their thoughts and opinions.

So after exploring multiple Subreddits, threads, and comment sections, Reddit users suggest that NordPass is the top password manager right now, thanks to its industry-leading XChaCha20 encryption and excellent overall performance. Try it risk-free now with the free plan.

FAQ