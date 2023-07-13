The Best Password Manager in the UK: Top 10 Compared for 2023

The best password managers in the UK will save you the hassle of having to remember different logins while keeping your personal data and accounts secure against cyber threats. You can’t use the same password across all your accounts, as this would jeopardise your online safety should it get hacked, putting all your accounts at risk.

Thankfully, a good password manager stores all your details in a centralised location — plus any credit card details and other sensitive information. In this article, we review and compare the 10 best password managers in the UK, looking at important factors such as pricing, features, and security to help you make an informed decision.

Top 10 Best Password Management Solutions Ranked

Under scrutiny, here’s how each of the market’s top 10 best password management solutions in the UK fared in our ranking, with a short outline of why they made it on our list:

NordPass – £1.79/month — The best password manager overall in 2023, with advanced XChaCha20 encryption and a vulnerable password detector to help you stay safe. Norton – Free — A reliable and completely free password manager with easy-to-use apps and a robust auto-change feature for updating passwords in one click. Enpass –£1.62/month — Innovative password manager that works offline so you can keep protected no matter where you are. 1Password – £3.69/month — A premium option that includes unique features like travel mode that can help keep your credentials safe when on the go. RoboForm – £1.59/month — Trusted service with an excellent built-in web browser that can sync passwords across all of your devices. Keeper – £2.29/month — A top solution for businesses as it includes a secure communications service, KeeperChat, where you can share sensitive data securely. Total Password – £1.99/month — Budget-friendly password manager that can remotely sign you out and delete your browsing history from any device. Avira – £1.99/month A popular password manager with a built-in mobile authenticator for keeping your accounts safe. Dashlane – £2.89/month — A highly-rated solution that includes a built-in VPN, fast biometric logins, and dark web monitoring Bitwarden – £0.79/month — The cheapest PW manager with a feature-rich free version with secure password sharing.

How Does a Password Manager Work?

A password manager app stores your passwords across any device or browser you use, so you don’t have to remember them. The password manager will generate and remember your passwords for all of your online accounts once you log in using your “master” password.

You don’t even need to type your passwords in each time you log in because many password managers can automatically enter them into apps and websites using a feature called autofill. Others will allow you to take advantage of biometrics such as fingerprint and Face ID.

These features offer immense convenience because instead of typing in long email addresses and complex passwords, you can have the tool automatically input them or just use your biometric data for instant access.

Better still, they allow you to store sensitive information like credit cards and private documents in secure vaults, and you only have to remember one single password.

Key Benefits of Using a Password Manager

There are numerous positives that come with using a top password manager, aside from the glaringly obvious improved security. In case you were in doubt, we’ve compiled a short list of some of the key benefits of using a UK password manager:

Generate Strong Passwords — Unbreakable passwords can be instantly generated at the click of a button. Their strength comes from the stream of letters, numbers, and special characters used. Thankfully, you won’t have to remember these. You only need to remember one master password.

— Unbreakable passwords can be instantly generated at the click of a button. Their strength comes from the stream of letters, numbers, and special characters used. Thankfully, you won’t have to remember these. You only need to remember one master password. Faster Access — With auto-fill and biometric logins, users can have the username and password for each access point filled in for them automatically. This is particularly useful for businesses that have multiple users with different accounts across platforms.

— With auto-fill and biometric logins, users can have the username and password for each access point filled in for them automatically. This is particularly useful for businesses that have multiple users with different accounts across platforms. Store More — Password managers store more than just logins and passwords. For instance, most offer safe storage and access to credit card data or personal documents. You can even autofill your card details onto a website by using your master password or biometrics, saving a lot of time in the process.

— Password managers store more than just logins and passwords. For instance, most offer safe storage and access to credit card data or personal documents. You can even autofill your card details onto a website by using your master password or biometrics, saving a lot of time in the process. Update Your Passwords — PW management solutions make it simple to modify or reset passwords to keep your accounts safe with the built-in password generator. Some even offer the option to instantly reset your passwords with a single click of a button.

— PW management solutions make it simple to modify or reset passwords to keep your accounts safe with the built-in password generator. Some even offer the option to instantly reset your passwords with a single click of a button. Share Passwords — Passwords for joint accounts can be shared with family members, friends, or coworkers. Obviously, it’s not advised to reveal your personal passwords, but if you have shared accounts, a password manager gives you the ability to securely manage password access.

In-Depth Reviews of the Market’s Top UK Password Managers

Now it’s time to take a deeper look into the best password managers in the UK. In our reviews, we’ll look at what features stand out, if there’s a free plan, a money-back guarantee, what encryption is in place, and more to give you a complete overview of the good and any drawbacks you should know about each one.

1. NordPass – Overall, The Best Password Manager in The UK

NordPass leads the way as the top password manager in the UK for 2023 thanks to its excellent features and user-friendly interface. It’s the only one that includes advanced XChaCha20 encryption, which is used by tech giants like Google.

This cypher is considered the future of encryption because, for one, it’s around 3x faster than the AES-256 employed by most other password managers. Beyond this, NordPass offers phenomenal value for money and even offers a top-tier free plan that’s more than adequate for most.

The NordPass autofill feature is also noteworthy. It’ll fill out your personal data, such as your login credentials, on a number of forms for instant, secure access. Moreover, it also boasts a wide range of Two-Factor Authentication methods for extra security and a useful password generator to secure your accounts.

Free Plan Cheapest Plan Device Limit Free Trial & Money-back Guarantee Compatibility Top Features Yes 2-year plan – £1.79/month 6 14-day Free Trial Windows, macOS, Android, iOS, Chrome, Safari, Firefox, Opera, Edge 1. XChaCha20 encryption 2. Data Breach Scanner 3. Shared Items

On the free tier, you can use NordPass on as many devices as you’d like and store an infinite number of passwords, but the catch is that you’ll need to log into each one separately because only one device can access NordPass at once.

If you upgrade to a paid plan, NordPass offers the Shared Items feature, which enables you to safely share any entries from the aforementioned categories (passwords, credit card information, and notes) with others. So, if your companion has forgotten their Disney+ login, you can quickly re-log them in.

Premium also provides a web security breach check that evaluates the security of your current passwords and has the useful option of granting friends or family access to your passwords in case of an emergency. You can use NordPass simultaneously on 6 devices which, as you’ll see, isn’t the highest, but it’s also certainly not the lowest.

If you’re organising a party, a trip, or working on a project, it allows you to categorise your login information and notes into folders to keep them nearly organised and easily found. This, paired with its ease of use and incredibly affordable plans, are why ample individuals, families, and businesses opt for NordPass.

There are desktop apps for Windows, Mac, and Linux, mobile apps for Android, and extensions for Chrome, Firefox, Edge, and Opera. The Chrome extension will function well with any of the numerous variations that use the Chrome engine, including Vivaldi and Brave.

Pricing

Similar to the company’s VPN service, which is one of the top VPNs on the market, NordPass Premium’s pricing scales with the length of your subscription. The best value plans are the two-year options:

The freemium subscription will give you a solid overview of the tool’s capabilities. Scaling your plan is also dirt-cheap, considering the value the premium plans have to offer, and these include a 14-day trial. Try it free and see whether it’s your cup of tea.

Pros Great value plans for individuals or families

Great value plans for individuals or families Uses the industry-leading XChaCha20 encryption for bank-grade security

Uses the industry-leading XChaCha20 encryption for bank-grade security Offers a 14-day free trial and an excellent feature-rich free plan, including dark web monitoring

Offers a 14-day free trial and an excellent feature-rich free plan, including dark web monitoring Tons of useful security features like multi-factor authentication Cons Importing passwords via CSV data sometimes needs to be done manually

2. Norton Password Manager – Reliable and Completely Free Password Manager

Norton Password Manager is a completely free security solution that has no paid plan on offer — you get everything under one cost-free subscription, something that sets it aside from many other top providers out there.

Even though it’s free, you’ll still get cross-platform support for all popular devices and browsers, biometric login, and strong security standards from the business best known for creating one of the best antivirus products on the market.

The browser extension-based user interface is one that we really liked, as it offers a clean and intuitive way of navigating your passwords. Sites are listed in a grid or list format, and everything is well organised. Plus, all your personal information is categorised, with separate areas for logins, wallets, addresses, and notes.

Free Plan Cheapest Plan Device Limit Free Trial & Money-back Guarantee Compatibility Top Features Yes Free Plan 10 N/A Windows, macOS, Android, iOS, Chrome, Safari, Firefox, Opera, Edge 1. Autochange 2. Password Generator 3. Biometric Login

It’s one of the most user-friendly password managers. You can easily view your passwords along with their relative strength on the safety dashboard tool, where you also access important features like the password generator that can create impossible-to-crack passwords in a few clicks.

Furthermore, with the Autochange capability, you can replace the password that’s stored on a website with just one click. This is an incredibly convenient way to update old passwords in bulk — a process that would usually take hours. This is something that’s lacking with many of the providers on the market.

Besides this, the Norton Password Manager not only saves your passwords but also provides you with some basic stats on them, identifying old, duplicate, and weak passwords that you should change.

However, unlike with NordPass, there’s no way of knowing if your email or passwords have been exposed in a data breach. As one of the best antivirus solutions, we hope to see this added in the future. However, because it’s completely free, it’s hard to nitpick at flaws considering what’s already on offer.

Pros A totally and quite robust free product

A totally and quite robust free product Unique autochange feature to update all passwords in one-click

Unique autochange feature to update all passwords in one-click Incredibly simple to use

Incredibly simple to use Informs you of how secure your password is Cons Lacks premium features like a data breach scanner and two-factor authentication

3. Enpass – Intuitive Password Manager With 2FA for Extra Security

Enpass, unlike most password managers, adopts a unique strategy where you have the option to retain your passwords and other crucial information on your device or in a cloud storage service of your choosing because it’s not required to store them on a centralised server.

Naturally, everything is still secure and encrypted, but you have control over where your data is stored. Your options include Google Drive, OneDrive, iCloud, Dropbox, Box, Nextcloud, and WebDAV.

Moving on to the features, Enpass has a password generator, which creates strong passwords for your accounts, auto-fill, so you can save time typing in long emails and passwords, and Multi-Factor Authentication to further secure your personal accounts – all pretty standard for a good password manager.

Free Plan Cheapest Plan Device Limit Free Trial & Money-back Guarantee Compatibility Top Features Yes Individual -£1.62/month 25 Only on Business Plans Windows, macOS, Android, iOS, Chrome, Safari, Firefox, Opera, Edge 1. Safe Notes 2. Cloud Storage 3. Biometric Login

You also get biometric support should your device support it — which not all password managers offer — and this can be used to access the payment cards, IDs, and safe notes features, where you can store your most important details.

Plus, you can keep a variety of passwords, licenses, travel-related papers, and other items in Enpass’ additional folders. What users love most about Enpass is that its item forms are totally customisable, allowing you to add, remove, organise, and even make them multi-line.

The desktop version of Enpass’ free tier allows you to store an infinite number of passwords, while the mobile app can only sync up to 25. One downfall is that you need to subscribe to a paid plan in order for all of your passwords to sync to your phone.

Pricing

There are 3 main plan options for Enpass, aimed at either individual or family use, with the latter giving you access for 6 different family members. There’s also the neat option to make a one-off payment for a lifetime subscription, which we really like.

On top of this, Enpass also boasts business plans — in fact, it’s undoubtedly one of the best business password managers thanks to its affordable pricing, offline accessibility, and incredibly intuitive custom folder capabilities.

Pros You can store data on cloud services

You can store data on cloud services Decent free plan for desktop users

Decent free plan for desktop users Excellent vault organisation features

Excellent vault organisation features Incredibly user-friendly interface Cons Doesn’t offer Two-Factor Authentication

4. 1Password – Robust Password Manager with Useful Travel Mode Feature

1Password is a well-known password manager that has excellent apps for Windows, macOS, Android, and iOS. Unlike some, it offers Two-Factor Authentication alongside strong encryption to keep your logins safe — this includes a combination of your master password and a 128-bit key that’s unique to your account.

Besides this, there’s a password generator that can generate incredibly difficult log-ins, and as will all PW managers, you won’t have to remember them. However, unlike most, you can log in with just biometrics, saving you from having to type in email addresses and complex passwords.

Free Plan Cheapest Plan Device Limit Free Trial & Money-back Guarantee Compatibility Top Features No Premium – £3.69/month Unlimited 14-day Free Trial Windows, macOS, Android, iOS, Linux, Chrome, Safari, Firefox, Opera, Edge, Brave 1. Travel Mode 2. Autofill 3. Password Generator

Another unique feature you get is the collections area, where you can group specific vaults together, making it easy to switch between your personal and business accounts. There are also private and shared vaults, so you can grant others secure access to a subset of your passwords without disclosing your full list.

Travel Mode is perhaps the most interesting feature of 1Password. It works by momentarily deleting specific vaults from your device, so you can travel to locations where security personnel might force you to open it without revealing sensitive information — this is unique to 1Password, which makes it popular for businesses.

For further security, you get access to a setting called Watchtower, which basically scans the internet for any compromised passwords you might have – it’s essentially their version of a dark web monitor or data breach scanner. It’s incredibly accurate — it’ll even tell you what passwords are too simple or short, amongst others.

Pricing

Besides a 14-day free trial, 1Password has monthly and yearly plans for the following plans:

Premium — £3.69/month (annual)

Family — £6.49/month (annual) — Allows up to five users

Overall, the pricing is somewhat higher than some competitors, but it does boast some unique features not seen elsewhere, including the ability to use it on an unlimited number of devices. With the free trial, you can try it out risk-free before committing.

Pros Excellent Travel Mode feature for remote workers

Excellent Travel Mode feature for remote workers Reliable autofill feature that saves you time and effort

Reliable autofill feature that saves you time and effort Useful password generator

Useful password generator Can be used on an unlimited number of devices Cons Email support is only a 24/7 option, and response time is slow

5. RoboForm – Affordable Password Manager with Built-in Browser

RoboForm is one of the oldest password managers and has a stellar reputation for straightforward password security. One of the earliest widely used solutions to the password issue, it slid onto computers with ease and helped consumers save time every day.

Along with the standard password features, you have the option to safely store your credit card information for convenient online shopping, notes (these could be licence keys or other similar items), and your address and other details.

All of which can be automatically filled out for you on online forms.

Free Plan Cheapest Plan Device Limit Free Trial & Money-back Guarantee Compatibility Top Features Yes Everywhere – £1.59/month 5 30-day Free Trial Windows, macOS, Android, iOS, Linux, Chrome, Safari, Firefox, Opera, Edge, Brave 1. Built-in Browser 2. Autofill 3. Secure Share

The integrated browser is one intriguing feature of RoboForm. Besides auto-filling, you can create a new password right in the browser, which is useful if you need to rapidly update your account on a website. Although it may seem unnecessary, there are some situations in which having a browser within the app could be really helpful.

With a robust free plan, plus numerous paid options, RoboForm offers individuals, families, and businesses a convenient and secure means of storing passwords and data. Plus, the paid tier adds Multi-Factor Authentication, unlimited device syncing, and a secure online backup of your passwords.

Beyond this, a Premium subscription also gives you the option to share information with friends and family, as well as emergency access to your account in the event of incapacitation or other personal difficulty.

Pricing

Besides the forever free plan for one device, RoboForm offers these subscription options:

Everywhere — £13.25/year

— £13.25/year Family — £26.50/year — 5 users

When you sign up for the free tier, you automatically get a 30-day trial with the Everywhere plan, allowing you to test it out before choosing whether to upgrade. Plus, besides these, there’s a Business tier which allows for a much higher number of users (1,000+).

Pros Great form-filling feature

Great form-filling feature Useful built-in browser

Useful built-in browser Ample affordable plans

Ample affordable plans Excellent secure share features Cons Mobile apps are a little outdated

6. Keeper – Comes with a Secure Messaging Service, KeeperChat

Keeper is a fantastic, flexible password manager that’s great for individuals and even better for companies. Strong passwords are generated for you by the software, which also manages auto-fill and logins across platforms and on all of your devices.

One of the main features that make it popular for businesses is that it includes a sophisticated file-sharing feature that lets you store, access, and share data kept on the cloud — across devices, securely and easily.

Free Plan Cheapest Plan Device Limit Free Trial & Money-back Guarantee Compatibility Top Features Yes £2.29/month 5 14-day Free Trial Windows, macOS, Android, iOS, Linux, Chrome, Safari, Firefox, Opera, Edge, Brave 1.KeeperFill 2. KeeperChat 3. Two-factor Authentication

Numerous Two-Factor Authentication techniques are also supported, including SMS and Yubikey; plus, you can check the “health” of your passwords in the Security Audit area to see whether you need to update any of them right away.

Once the passwords are set up, you just need to activate KeeperFill, which is essentially autofill, and you’re ready to go. Passwords will be requested by apps and websites, and Keeper will automatically recover and add them for easy access to all of your accounts.

A useful bonus feature that’s exclusive to this provider is KeeperChat, a secure messaging service where private details can be shared and secured via tight encryption. This, paired with secure password sharing, makes Keeper the go-to solution for companies with remote workers.

Pricing

The cost is Keeper’s main drawback, as there’s no free tier option. A 14-day trial is available, but in order to continue using it, you must pay £24.99 annually or upgrade to the Family plan, which includes five accounts.

Additionally, you can purchase add-ons to increase Keeper’s feature list. These include BreachWatch (£14.99 per year), which scans the web for any security leaks related to your accounts, Secure File Storage (£6.99 for 10GB), and several more security-focused services.

Pros Easy-to-use interface

Easy-to-use interface Excellent secure communications feature, KeeperChat

Excellent secure communications feature, KeeperChat Tells you if any passwords are duplicated

Tells you if any passwords are duplicated The Autofill feature is lightning-fast Cons No biometric authentication in Edge and Chrome browsers

7. Total Password – Easy-to-use Password Manager, Great for Beginners

Total Password is a new player in this industry, but it’s supported by the solid security and online safety credentials of TotalAV, its parent company, a titan that has cemented its position as one of the top antivirus products available.

Previously, they included a password manager in the antiviral package they were offering, but Total Password is now sold separately. To begin with, you can securely access all of your passwords from anywhere in the world because all of your devices and passwords sync while you’re on the move.

Free Plan Cheapest Plan Device Limit Free Trial & Money-back Guarantee Compatibility Top Features Yes £1.99/month 1 14-day Free Trial Windows, macOS, Android, iOS, Chrome, Safari, Firefox, Opera, Edge 1. Mobile 2. Breach Alerts 3. Autofill

Besides detecting weak passwords, there’s a decent password generator that can suggest and create ultra-secure passwords. You also get an intriguing remote logout feature, which allows you to remotely sign out and delete any browsing history from any device you have Total Password on.

All passwords kept in the system are encrypted using industry-standard techniques, and for additional security, Total Password uses a Two-Factor Authentication to secure your accounts and data from potential hackers attempting to access it without authority.

One drawback is that Total Password currently only supports browsers, notably Chrome, Edge, Safari, and Opera. This makes it more useful as an add-on to the antivirus, as it doesn’t offer as much flexibility as other UK password managers.

Pricing

Total Password’s pricing is nice and straightforward:

There’s no free plan or free trial to test the service out, but there is a 14-day money-back guarantee should you not be satisfied.

Pros User-friendly interface

User-friendly interface Excellent remote logout feature to sign out of devices and clear browsing history

Excellent remote logout feature to sign out of devices and clear browsing history Reliable password generator

Reliable password generator Good data breach scanner for identifying weak passwords Cons No mobile apps are available

No mobile apps are available Doesn’t offer as many features as its rivals

8. Avira – Includes a Speedy Autofill Feature for Form Filling

Avira comes with a strong security profile and a variety of intriguing features like password sync that makes sure all of your passwords are secure across any device you own.

The software can create strong passwords and store them using the virtually impenetrable AES-256-bit encryption standard. As a result, you won’t need to be concerned about hackers or other nefarious individuals brute-forcing your password.

Free Plan Cheapest Plan Device Limit Free Trial & Money-back Guarantee Compatibility Top Features Yes Pro – £1.99/month 50 60-day Money-back Guarantee Windows, macOS, Android, iOS, Chrome, Safari, Firefox, Opera, Edge 1. Remote Logout 2. Breach Alerts 3. Autofill

Users of Avira Password Manager can additionally add notes to their passwords to retain additional information or to keep track of various passwords and their intended uses, particularly useful for the forgetful types. The option to sync passwords across devices makes it all the more practical.

Furthermore, online forms have an auto-fill feature, and Avira comes built-in with a mobile authenticator, so there’s no need to use a third-party app for this. The service also provides a browser extension for even more integration and convenience.

Overall, the Avira password manager is a solid tool, and there’s a free version. That said, the free version contains a lot of advertising to upsell to customers, which does impact the user experience. Thankfully, the premium plan is incredibly cheap, and it comes with one of the longest guarantees you’ll come across.

Pricing

Besides Avira Password Manager’s entry-level package that’s completely free, the pro version is available for a pretty small fee, and you can either pay monthly or annually, with the prices listed in the picture below, with the annual plan featuring a whopping 60-day money-back guarantee:

Pros Easy to use and set up

Easy to use and set up Good apps for all popular devices and browsers

Good apps for all popular devices and browsers Operates a zero-knowledge policy

Operates a zero-knowledge policy Includes a mobile authenticator Cons Tons of ads on the free version

9. Dashlane – Great Password Manager with Excellent Password Generator

Dashlane is a good password manager that provides apps and extensions for many popular platforms like Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS, plus some browser support, ensuring that your credentials are accessible on any device.

It’s simple to set up, and it’ll automatically fill in logins, payment information, and form fields. You only need to log in again every so often to make sure you remember the master password.

A notification centre notifies you of any possible security lapses on websites where you have an account and also searches the dark web to check whether the same information is being shared. If something is detected, you can use the built-in password generator to ensure it never happens again.

Free Plan Cheapest Plan Device Limit Free Trial & Money-back Guarantee Compatibility Top Features Yes Advanced – £2.89/month 50 30-day Premium Free trial Windows, macOS, Android, iOS, Chrome, Safari, Firefox, Opera, Edge 1. Payment Information Autofill 2. Secure Share 3. Password Generator

The passwords you create for websites can be absurdly complex because Dashlane will keep track of them for you. If you’d prefer, you can also use Face ID or your fingerprint if your device supports it.

In addition to passwords, Dashlane provides a digital wallet feature that can safely store your various payment methods and facilitates speedy checkout when purchasing online. This can be particularly useful for businesses that have a card for business expenses and may pass hands a few times.

There’s an ID section in the app, too, where you can save things like your driver’s license or other critical documents that you might need to quickly access, and you can add personal information to expedite filling out online forms.

Pricing

There are four different tiers from which to choose, including a free version available that allows you to use the secure sharing feature on one device and store an infinite number of passwords:

Free — 1 device

— 1 device Advanced — £2.89/month — Unlimited devices + dark web surveillance

— £2.89/month — Unlimited devices + dark web surveillance Premium — £3.29/month — Includes a VPN for safety online

— £3.29/month — Includes a VPN for safety online Friends & Family package — £4.95/month — Gives all the benefits of Premium but for up to 10 accounts

Pros Unlimited devices on the Advanced plan

Unlimited devices on the Advanced plan Decent free plan with features like secure share

Decent free plan with features like secure share Useful 30-day free trial of the premium plan

Useful 30-day free trial of the premium plan Good range of affordable plans Cons The free version limits you to just one device

10. Bitwarden – A Budget-Friendly Password Manager

Bitwarden differs from its competitors as its code is open source, so those who can read the code can examine the specifics of how it operates, providing significant assurance that it’s secure.

More good news, Bitwarden is free to use, but some of the more advanced features, like Two-Factor Authentication, are reserved for the more premium plans. However, all the essential features are included for free users.

This includes unlimited logins, syncing across an unlimited number of devices, and the secure share feature, which allows you to safely share login details. This is incredibly generous for a free version, so we can easily see why Bitwarden is popular.

Free Plan Cheapest Plan Device Limit Free Trial & Money-back Guarantee Compatibility Top Features Yes Premium – £0.79/month 6 7-day Family Free trial Windows, macOS, Android, iOS, Chrome, Safari, Firefox, Opera, Edge 1. Data Breach 2. Encrypted File Attachments 3. Two-factor Authentication

One feature we’d like to have seen in the free plan is the compromised password alerts that scour the internet and dark web to highlight any credentials that might have previously been stolen. That said, the Premium plan is remarkably affordable if you want more features.

This includes advanced Two-Factor Authentication so that you keep your passwords even safer, plus, there’s compatibility with authentication services like Yubikey and FIDO 2, which are useful but not essential.

In addition to browser extensions for Chrome, Firefox, Edge, Opera, and Safari, Bitwarden apps are available for Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, and iOS. All the apps are also nice and user-friendly, making them an ideal choice for beginners.

Pricing

Alongside the generous free plan, Bitwarden also has plans available for users who want more premium features like dark web monitoring and also a family plan to cover multiple devices and users:

Premium — £7.75/year — Includes the authenticator app

— £7.75/year — Includes the authenticator app Family plan — £30.95/year — Boasts all the same features, but up to 6 users

Pros Strong free forever plan with core features like secure share

Strong free forever plan with core features like secure share Fast and secure two-factor authentication

Fast and secure two-factor authentication Simple-to-use apps for all devices and browsers

Simple-to-use apps for all devices and browsers Affordable premium and family plans Cons Password importing feature can be temperamental

The Best PW Managers in the UK Compared

Below, we’ve compiled a useful table comparing all the data from the tables above, so you can quickly review the cheapest plans, which features are on offer, and more:

Provider Cheapest Plan Free Plan Device Limit Free Trial Compatibility Top Features NordPass £1.79/month Yes 6 14-day Free Trial Windows, macOS, Android, iOS, Chrome, Safari, Firefox, Opera, Edge 1. XChaCha20 encryption 2. Data Breach Scanner 3. Shared Items Norton Free Plan Yes 10 N/A Windows, macOS, Android, iOS, Chrome, Safari, Firefox, Opera, Edge 1. Autochange 2. Password Generator 3. Biometric Login Enpass Individual -£1.62/month Yes 25 Only on Business Plans Windows, macOS, Android, iOS, Chrome, Safari, Firefox, Opera, Edge 1. Safe Notes 2. Cloud Storage 3. Biometric Login 1Password Premium – £3.69/month No Unlimited 14-day Free Trial Windows, macOS, Android, iOS, Linux, Chrome, Safari, Firefox, Opera, Edge, Brave 1. Travel Mode 2. Autofill 3. Password Generator RoboForm Everywhere – £1.59/month Yes 5 30-day Free Trial Windows, macOS, Android, iOS, Linux, Chrome, Safari, Firefox, Opera, Edge, Brave 1. Built-in Browser 2. Autofill 3. Secure Share Keeper Premium – £2.29/month Yes 5 14-day Free Trial Windows, macOS, Android, iOS, Linux, Chrome, Safari, Firefox, Opera, Edge, Brave 1.KeeperFill 2. KeeperChat 3. Two-factor Authentication Total Password Premium -£1.99/month No 1 14-day Free Trial Windows, macOS, Android, iOS, Chrome, Safari, Firefox, Opera, Edge 1. Mobile 2. Breach Alerts 3. Autofill Avira Pro – £1.99/month Yes 50 60-day Money-back Guarantee Windows, macOS, Android, iOS, Chrome, Safari, Firefox, Opera, Edge 1. Remote Logout 2. Breach Alerts 3. Autofill Dashlane Advanced – £2.89/month Yes 50 30-day Premium Free trial Windows, macOS, Android, iOS, Chrome, Safari, Firefox, Opera, Edge 1. Payment Information Autofill 2. Secure Share 3. Password Generator Bitwarden Premium – £0.79/month Yes 6 7-day Family Free trial Windows, macOS, Android, iOS, Chrome, Safari, Firefox, Opera, Edge 1. Data Breach 2. Encrypted File Attachments 3. Two-factor Authentication

Are Free Password Managers Good?

Everybody loves a free product or service. But often, when we think of free products, we automatically assume there’s a catch, or perhaps it won’t be any good, as it’s free. It’s worth noting that for enterprise use, a free password manager isn’t likely to cut it.

That said, all the free plans on offer by providers on this list, such as NordPass, all deliver a top-notch service without the need to spend a penny. You even get a lot of the features you’d expect to find behind a paywall, such as being able to store an infinite number of passwords.

However, if you want the very best password manager experience, it’s always recommended that you opt for a premium plan. By upgrading, you get access to more advanced features like dark web monitors or secure sharing capabilities where you can safely share login credentials with family members or friends.

If you’re unsure, most on this list offer some sort of free trial or money-back guarantee on paid plans, so you can try before you buy. Plus, paid plans can cost as little as £1.99/month.

How to Choose the Best Password Manager for You

With the UK market jam-packed with a ton of different password manager providers, it’s hard to know who to pick and what features you should look for. To help, we’ve compiled a useful list of key components that all the best password managers should have:

Advanced Features: Most have similar features across the board, including password generators and an autofill feature. However, some offer unique features, like Keepers’s very own KeeperChat, a secure messaging service for secure communication. Choose a tool that has the features you’re looking for.

Most have similar features across the board, including password generators and an autofill feature. However, some offer unique features, like Keepers’s very own KeeperChat, a secure messaging service for secure communication. Choose a tool that has the features you’re looking for. Device Limits: Some providers will have generous device limits so you can use your password managers across any tech you might have, with some even offering an unlimited number on some devices. Look for a password manager that offers good value for money in this respect.

Some providers will have generous device limits so you can use your password managers across any tech you might have, with some even offering an unlimited number on some devices. Look for a password manager that offers good value for money in this respect. Compatibility: The best PW managers work across all major OS, including Android, iOS, Mac, and Windows, with many offering browser support too. It’s important to find a provider that has good coverage and strong clients across all these platforms.

The best PW managers work across all major OS, including Android, iOS, Mac, and Windows, with many offering browser support too. It’s important to find a provider that has good coverage and strong clients across all these platforms. Pricing: Each provider will have their own set prices, and some are perhaps unjustifiably more expensive than others, so it’s important to make sure you get a good price-to-feature ratio.

Each provider will have their own set prices, and some are perhaps unjustifiably more expensive than others, so it’s important to make sure you get a good price-to-feature ratio. Security: One of the more important factors is overall security, to ensure your passwords and personal data are safe. It would be wise to avoid providers who have been breached in the past and look for those that promote a zero-knowledge policy. Bonus points for biometric login and two-factor authentication support.

We’ve taken these factors into account when ranking our list of the best password managers in the UK. All of them have something unique to offer, with their own advantages and disadvantages depending on your specific needs and preferences. That said, none of the solutions listed here have ever been breached.

Conclusion | What’s the Best UK Password Manager in 2023?

It’s nearly impossible to remember all your login details for the hundreds or thousands of websites and accounts we now have, and it’s also not recommended to employ one password for all of them to fix this, as you may put yourself at risk of a hack.

Thankfully, the best password managers in the UK can help you with these issues, with our top provider, NordPass, particularly well adept. It can help you scan the dark web for compromised passwords, and it boasts the market’s best encryption standard for top-notch, unbreakable security.

Best of all, there’s an excellent free plan on offer for you to try the service out, and paid plans start from just £1.79/month for a two-year plan, which is incredibly good value for money. Try it now risk-free.

UK PW Manager FAQ