Keeper Password Manager Review 2023: Is Keeper Legit?

Our Keeper password manager review aims to dive deep into what’s one of the most popular security solutions on the market. Keeper is a secure and sturdy answer to all your password management needs and you’ll see in our review why you can trust it with all your sensitive documents, media files, and login credentials.

With that said, the fact remains that there are a plethora of PW managers claiming to be the best. However, not all of them let you transfer everything smoothly when switching PW managers, offer the compatibility you need, and otherwise.

As such, reading a full review of them is perhaps the only way to learn whether it’s the right solution for you, and as with any software service, Keeper has its flaws, which is why reading our detailed Keeper review is important. Let’s dive right in.

How Does Keeper Password Manager Work?

Keeper is one of the best password managers, and its basic functionality is similar to that of its peers. It manages your passwords for you and keeps them secured in a vault, which unlocks with a master password — the only password you’ll have to remember.

Maintaining powerful and foolproof passwords is a responsibility that comes with having multiple online accounts, including emails, social media accounts, and bank accounts, amongst others. It’s ideal to have a distinct password for every single one of these, and this is where Keeper will help you.

Keeper will a) generate strong passwords for you and b) negate the need to remember gazillions of passwords by giving you a master password to access your saved passwords. Additionally, you’ll get a private media gallery where your media files will enjoy strong protection as well.

Is Keeper a Good Password Manager? Key Pros and Cons

Choosing the right password manager for your passwords and other sensitive data is essential for foolproof protection. Let’s look at some of the major benefits and the few minor misses of the Keeper Password Manager:

Pros Strong AES 256-bit multi-layered encryption

Strong AES 256-bit multi-layered encryption It has never been hacked or breached

It has never been hacked or breached A reliable password generator that generates 20-character strong passwords

A reliable password generator that generates 20-character strong passwords Apps for iOS, Android, Windows, and Mac, plus it works on browsers too

Apps for iOS, Android, Windows, and Mac, plus it works on browsers too Zero-knowledge architecture, so there’s no data-logging

Zero-knowledge architecture, so there’s no data-logging User-friendly interface with tons of customization options

User-friendly interface with tons of customization options It undergoes regular penetration testing and security audits

It undergoes regular penetration testing and security audits Features such as KeeperChat are absent in every other PW manager

Features such as KeeperChat are absent in every other PW manager Affordable plans, including a free forever version Cons No money-back guarantee

No money-back guarantee Non-US customers face a slight delay in customer support

Non-US customers face a slight delay in customer support BreachWatch feature is a paid add-on

Keeper Vs. Other Top Password Managers

Let’s now take a look at how Keeper fairs against other top password managers:

Password Manager Free Version Top 3 Features Starting Price of Paid Plans Users on Starting Plan Compatibility Keeper Free plan + 30-day trial Dark web monitoring

24/7 customer support

Independent messaging program – KeeperChat $2/month – annual billing 1 Windows, macOS, Android, iOS, Chrome, Safari, Firefox, Opera, Edge NordPass Free plan + 30-day trial New-age XChaCha20 encryption

6 logins with just one subscription

Zero-knowledge architecture $1.79/month – 2-year plan 1 Windows, macOS, Android, iOS, Chrome, Safari, Firefox, Opera, Edge Norton Free forever Auto change functionality

Totally free forever with no paid plans

Built-in private browser A free plan only 1 Windows, macOS, Android, iOS, Chrome, Safari, Firefox, Opera, Edge Enpass Free plan + 14-day trial Business-specific features like Admin Console

Compatible with your Apple Watch

Free for desktop users $1.99/month – annual plan 1 Windows, macOS, Android, iOS, Chrome, Safari, Firefox, Opera, Edge, Apple Watch 1Password 14-day trial Watchtower security toolkit

Travel mode

Psst! to securely share your data $2.99/month – 1-year plan 5 Windows, macOS, Android, iOS, Chrome, Safari, Firefox, Opera, Edge

As you can see, Keeper is one of the most affordable password management solutions on the market — it’s on par with Enpass and only marginally behind NordPass in terms of pricing.

Keeper justifies the slightly higher price tag with features such as KeeperChat and BreachWatch — the former is a messaging platform that allows you to send private messages (including photos and videos) in an encrypted manner to your close contacts.

A similar feature is nowhere to be found in some of the best password managers, making Keeper our top choice for families and businesses on the lookout for a secure way to carry out internal communications.

And while NordPass, too, comes with dark web monitoring, Keeper has a fully dedicated service (BreachWatch) for it. It also comes with a very detailed vault, with the option to customize just about every entry (which makes it better than Dashlane and 1Password, which don’t come with as many options as Keeper).

And to top it off, beyond ample customization options, it scores full marks on user-friendliness too.

An In-Depth Look At Keeper’s Features

The main piece of the pie is here. This is where we’ll discuss the main offerings of Keeper and mention its way of handling user security to help you decide whether it’s secure and feature-rich enough for your needs.

BreachWatch

Keeper’s ultimate feature, BreachWatch, scans over a billion records on the dark web to reassure you that none of your personal data has leaked. If, unfortunately, it does find any of your details on the dark web, you’ll be notified right away.

The dark web is a mischievous part of the internet, only accessible via the Tor browser, where important data — often overlooked — is stolen and sold for profit by hackers. Keeper BreachWatch ensures that your personal data isn’t compromised by performing regular scans of the dark web.

BreachWatch is a must-have for businesses — you can monitor employee credentials on the dark web, and this is a huge plus when your organization is big on avoiding data exploitation online, as it should be.

On top of that, BreachWatch also scans for malware-infected devices that can put your personal data and credentials at risk. The early detection of such damaging software will counteract any attacks on the system.

However, a slight downside is that BreachWatch is only available as a paid-on, and it’s not included in any of the plans — this isn’t the case with providers like NordPass, which comes with dark web scans in both its Premium and Family plans.

Keeper’s BreachWatch costs $20/user/year, so if you’re signing up for the Family plan, you’ll have to pay an additional $100 to get it.

KeeperChat

Keeper is the only password manager to offer a messaging program — KeeperChat. Although it’s not available to users of the free plan, paying customers can chat with friends, family members, or colleagues via end-to-end encrypted messages.

KeeperChat also gets Keeper’s much sought-after zero-logging policy, offering peace of mind that not even Keeper employees will have access to your messages.

Keeper stores all your private messages held on KeeperChat in a secure vault, and the fact that it comes with a self-destruct option shows Keeper’s commitment to out-and-out security.

Similar to Instagram, KeeperChat, too, comes with the ability to “unsend” or retract your sent messages which is a nice addition for formal conversations where you wouldn’t want to put a wrong step forward. That’s not it, though.

You can also use KeeperChat to send sensitive photos and videos, which are then directly saved to your phone’s private gallery – and not on your camera roll. Plus, you can also create group chats on KeeperChat, which makes it a viable alternative to WhatsApp and even business messaging platforms.

Zero-Knowledge Architecture

With Keeper’s zero-knowledge architecture, your data is encrypted and decrypted locally, and nobody other than the user will have the ability to decrypt a vault. This feature prevents the company’s servers from accessing your information, keeping it private to you alone.

As such, data breaches become irrelevant, thanks to Keeper’s zero-knowledge architecture. This is because the company’s servers don’t store information as plain text, meaning it’s not humanly readable — the secret keys to decrypting such data are only available on the user’s device.

Besides this, Keeper ensures foolproof security with strict internal security measures and recurring third-party audits. Plus, all its apps undergo penetration testing four times a year — testers include the NCC Group and Cybertest, which are both reliable names in the cybersecurity segment.

Protection of Data in Transit

Keeper ensures top-notch encryption for both data-at-rest and data in transit. So, when you’re sending any piece of information to another user, it’ll be sent in an encrypted manner and will be decrypted only upon reaching the target device.

It’s worth noting that Keeper uses 256-bit symmetric encryption for data on the device and Transport Layer Security (TLS) for encrypting data in transit, making it virtually impossible for malicious users to intercept data in transit and the chances of any replay attacks or man-in-the-middle attacks are near-zero.

A replay attack is when an attacker eavesdrops on a sent message and then later resends it. For instance, when an employee sends an encrypted message requesting a payment be made, an attacker who has eavesdropped on this can resend the message at another point of time in the future for profiteering.

Two-Factor Authentication

Two-factor authentication is an additional layer of security for your password vaults, online accounts, and the like. Simply put, it’s a form of second password that’s needed to access a resource (for instance, your PW manager’s vault), and the crux is that it’s only generated after the main password is correctly entered.

So, even if someone gets their hands on your main password, they’ll still need to pass through the secondary authentication factor, which in all likelihood, will only be delivered to you on your phone.

Keeper takes 2FA up a notch by offering logins via One-Time Passwords (TOTPs), wherein you get a multi-digit code only valid for a particular amount of time (often 15-30 seconds).

It’s within this time period that you have to enter it to gain successful entry into your vault, bank account, or anything else protected with 2FA. Keeper gives you the following options to activate 2FA and receive TOTPs:

SMS

RSA SecurID

Google Authenticator

Duo Security

Keeper-compatible wearables like Android Wear or Apple Watch

This is by far more than leading competitors, including NordPass, so if you’re after options, Keeper is a leader in the space for this.

KeeperFill

KeeperFill is a labor-saving feature by Keeper that fills up your credentials for logging into an online account or on web forms so that you don’t have to a) spend time entering your details when you can log in with just a click and b) keep track of your passwords.

Unlike a browser’s built-in auto-filling feature that only works with that particular browser (your saved credentials on Safari won’t auto-fill on Chrome and vice versa), KeeperFill doesn’t discriminate between browsers and apps, and it’s overall a very convenient feature that’ll save you a lot of time.

This is especially true if you’re someone with tons of online accounts. The auto-submit is a nice addition as well, as it goes a step further to automatically submit the auto-filled credentials to log you in.

A key feature of KeeperFill is that it allows you to set a log-out timer, meaning when you’re not using your device anymore, Keeper will automatically log out, granting added protection to your passwords and other details.

This is a significant advantage over browser password managers that have no such functionality and stay logged in until you manually turn them off. What’s more, it’s not just your login information that Keeper can auto-fill.

Details such as addresses, payment cards, and even 2FA codes can also be accessed by KeeperFill to make your life easier.

Master Password

The master password, as the name suggests, is the password to your main vault. In layman’s terms, it’s a single password that’ll give you access to your other passwords stored within the vault.

We like how Keeper gives you the liberty to keep your master password simple and, as per your liking — there are no non-negotiable terms such as minimum use of a special character, lower/upper case character, and so on.

However, it’s important you make sure that your master password isn’t similar to any of your previous passwords and that it’s very unpredictable. This is to ensure that only you have access to your encrypted vault.

Don’t worry, as you’ll have plenty of assistance in creating a strong master password. Keeper’s password strength meter will indicate in real time how capable your password is, depending on its complexity and length.

Speaking of the password vault, Keeper’s is very user-friendly, with tons of customization and sorting options, including the ability to create unlimited folders and change view layouts.

It also comes with pre-defined record types, including passports, software licenses, health insurance, IDs, and memberships, amongst others, meaning organization freaks like us will have a fun time using Keeper.

Secure File Storage

Alongside passwords, Keeper is also adept at storing and safeguarding your (or your business’s or employees’) media files and other sensitive pieces of information. All of it is encrypted using military-grade AES-256 encryption keys that are generated locally, preventing any sort of third-party access to your stored data.

It’s incredibly hands-on and simple to use Keeper Secure File Storage — all you have to do is simply drag and drop the documents you want to safeguard straight into the Web Vault or the desktop app.

On top of that, you can sync your files across multiple devices with the application. And if you want to share any of the stored files with someone who’s not a Keeper user, you can do so via the one-time share feature — a rarity in password manager apps.

Concierge Service

Keeper Concierge is a unique offering that tags along with its 24/7 priority support and allows you to connect with an in-house Keeper cybersecurity expert who will give you one-on-one guidance and training on how to make the most of the software.

It’s worth noting that Keeper Concierge is a paid add-on, and you’ll have to shell out $8.33 per month (or $99 annually) for it.

While this is worth splurging on for large businesses with lots of employees who need an explanation of the operations of the software, small businesses or subscribers of the Personal/Family plans won’t find much value in it as there won’t be too many features that would need explanation.

Keeper Password Managers’ Compatibility

Keeper password manager works seamlessly with almost every device type thanks to their compatible and tailor-made apps for smartphones, personal desktops, and tablets. It’s also equally smooth to operate on browser extensions like Safari, Chrome, Opera, Edge, Firefox, Internet Explorer, and even Brave.

Keeper Desktop is a specially designed desktop application for macOS, Windows, and Linux, and you can also install it via Keeper’s official website. Here are the supported versions of the most common device types:

Device Version iOS 13+ Android 9+ Windows 7 / 8 / 10+ Mac OS Current Version – 2 Linux Fedora, CentOS, Debian, Red Hat, Mint, Ubuntu

It’s worth noting that Keeper’s compatibility is better than industry leaders such as NordPass and 1Password, especially for iOS and Windows — NordPass supports iOS devices 15.0 and up and Windows versions 10 and up. And 1Password, on the other hand, is also smooth sailing with only Windows 10 and above.

That said, Keeper is slightly behind when it comes to support for older Android versions, with NordPass supporting Android versions 8.0 and those above it, but given that Android 13 is pretty much the norm, this shouldn’t be much of a concern.

Overall, it’s easily one of the best iPhone PW managers and its compatibility with all other major operating systems is more generous than most — meaning that you’ll have no issue syncing your passwords and data across every device you own — an equally beneficial capability for businesses.

How Much Does Keeper Cost?

Keeper PW manager is a delight for those on a budget and provides convenient plans for just about everybody, from individuals, families, businesses, and everything in between. There’s lots on offer, so you can choose a plan that best suits your purpose. First up are the Personal and Family plans:

Although the Personal plan is the most basic of the lot, it’s filled with loads of features which makes it more than enough for most individual users. It doesn’t come with sharing abilities, so groups and businesses will be better off with the Family plan.

The family plan, besides offering the ability to share records and manage permissions, also comes with a whopping 10GB of Secure File Storage as a free add-on, which otherwise is a separate paid service offered by Keeper.

In addition to these two plans, Keeper offers three business-specific plans:

Business Starter — Convenient for teams with up to 10 people. It comes with an encrypted vault for every user, and there are also security audits and activity reporting to keep your entire team’s privacy in check.

— Convenient for teams with up to 10 people. It comes with an encrypted vault for every user, and there are also security audits and activity reporting to keep your entire team’s privacy in check. Business — Best for small to medium-sized businesses. As one of the best password managers for businesses, Keeper comes with an advanced organizational structure and includes basic Two-Factor Authentication, share admin, delegated administration, and much more.

Best for small to medium-sized businesses. As one of the best password managers for businesses, Keeper comes with an advanced organizational structure and includes basic Two-Factor Authentication, share admin, delegated administration, and much more. Enterprise — Comes with custom pricing. It contains the best that Keeper offers and is tailor-made for large organizations with ever-expanding needs. Here, you’ll get profound features like advanced two-factor authentication (DUO & RSA) and developer APIs, amongst ample more, including SCIM provisioning.

Overall, Keeper has done well to remain extremely competitively priced, as NordPass is only a few cents cheaper, and Enpass costs pretty much the same. And the good news keeps coming, as Keeper offers 50% off for students.

All you have to do is verify your student status with Student Beans, and you’ll be eligible for this whopping discount. Besides this, Keeper also offers 30% off to First Responders, Nurses, Doctors, Hospital Employees, and Military personnel.

As easy as it is to purchase a plan, Keeper has also ensured a smooth cancellation process. In case you want to axe your plan, you’re free to do so whenever. However, a catch here is that Keeper doesn’t come with a money-back guarantee.

That said, the free plan, along with the generous 30-day free trial, means that there’s ample room for you to try it on for size risk-free before committing.

Is Keeper Password Manager Free?

Keeper’s free version is available for a single mobile device, and you’ll enjoy all the essentials that make up a password manager, including unlimited password storage, password generation, two-factor authentication, and identity and payment storage.

With all that said, a Keeper paid plan is much better than the free version since there’s a lot that the free plan misses out on — the most notable being TOTPs (time-based one-time passwords), folder and record sharing, multi-device sync, auto-filling passwords, and emergency access.

However, the best part is that you’ll still be able to try the aforementioned premium features without putting money on the line, thanks to the 30-day trial. Any premium plan you sign up for will allow you to cancel your subscription within the first month, meaning in case the service isn’t for you, you’ll walk away unscathed.

Is Keeper Password Manager Safe?

Keeper uses military-grade AES-256 encryption that encrypts and decrypts data locally on your device (despite the fact that all files and passwords are stored in Keeper’s cloud server), which denies access to your stored files to any third party, including Keeper employees.

The platform is as secure as a PW manager can get, thanks to regular security audits, in addition to it being SOC 2 Type 2 compliant. This means that it’s trusted by the AICPA (Association of International Certified Professional Accountants) to handle consumer data.

There’s also a nifty account recovery option that’s enabled by default for new accounts. What Keeper does better is give you the option to create the security question, and doesn’t limit you to a set of pre-decided questions.

While we’ve already talked about Keeper’s immaculate 2FA powered by TOTPs (Time-Based One-Time Passwords), it’s worth noting that setting up is a breeze as well. All you have to do is open a saved record and click on “Add Two-Factor Code.” You’ll then see a QR code – scan it, and that’s pretty much it.

Keeper is better than services like 1Password when it comes to sharing files with users who don’t have an account with the PW manager in question. While 1Password and other leading competitors require the recipient to have an account on the platform, Keeper’s One-Time Share feature places no such restrictions.

You’ll get a link to send to the recipient, with the option to decide for how long the link will be valid (it can range from 1 hour to 90 days). Security remains intact since the recipient will only be able to view the shared information once, and it has to be within your chosen timeframe.

The ease of importing passwords, an offline mode where you can edit and play around with vault items, and the liberty to add files and photos to each vault entry are all nice additions that add to Keeper’s security and intuitiveness.

Overall though, the fact that Keeper has never been hacked or breached is a testament to its security and reliability, making it a go-to choice for privacy-focused individuals and businesses alike.

A Look at Keeper Password Manager Reviews

With a fantastic 4.9/5 rating on the App Store, a 4.6/5 rating on Google Play Store, and a healthy 4.1/5 rating on Trustpilot, the public opinion about Keeper Password Manager is there for everyone to see — it’s impressive, secure, and offers superb value for money.

In fact, it’s also one of the best password managers Reddit users recommend. Many reviews applaud Keeper’s auto-filling capabilities and how simple it makes your day-to-day life by eliminating the need to remember a lot of passwords.

Many users have also praised Keeper’s usability for businesses, with particular emphasis on the ability to share 2FA-enabled accounts with your partners and colleagues.

With all that said, there’s certainly room for a few improvements — like the slightly annoying auto-fill prompt. The prompt asks to save login credentials, even if they’re already saved in the vault.

Overall, there’s really nothing major to nitpick about, and the best part is that Keeper’s friendly 24/7 support will quickly resolve any issues you run into, and it’s constantly being improved and worked on.

How to Use Keeper Password Manager

Our step-by-step guide will help you know the ins and outs of how to use the Keeper Password Manager:

Step 1 — Get Started with Keeper Password Manager

To get started, you first need to create an account on Keeper’s website. Alternatively, you can install the application and create an account there.

Step 2 — Create a Master Password

You’ll be required to set up a strong master password — the only password that you’ll need to remember. It’s recommended to use at least 12 characters for a strong password.

Step 3 — Set Up Your Personal Vault

Once you’re done setting up an account, you can then proceed to create your personalized vault. Your private data will be stored here.

Step 4 — Add Passwords

Adding a password to your vault is simple, just press the “Add Record” button and enter the website whose password you’re saving, then follow it up with the username and password. You’ll also find an option to enable biometric login, which uses fingerprint or facial recognition for enhanced protection.

Step 5 — Enable BreachWatch

BreachWatch is a feature similar to what you’d find with the best antiviruses. It executes dark web monitoring to immediately notify you if a piece of sensitive information belonging to you, your family members, or your employees is spilled on the dark web. To use this, click on the BreachWatch option to toggle it on.

And that’s pretty much it. You’ve made yourself an account on Keeper and learned how to use it. You can now store all your confidential information in your Keeper vault. It’s worth noting that other features, such as KeeperFill and KeeperChat, are all easily accessible using the menu button present on all Keeper apps.

Conclusion | Is Keeper Worth it?

Keeper is a worthy password manager that brings you ample security tools like KeeperChat, BreachWatch, KeeperFill, and Secure File Storage. Thanks to class-leading encryption and a rock-solid zero-knowledge architecture, it’s neck-and-neck with the big names in the industry and its affordability is the cherry on top.

While its auto-fill pop-up can be a bit of an inconvenience, and the much sought-after BreachWatch feature is available only as a paid add-on, Keeper is an incredibly solid option for individuals, families, and businesses, so whether these are going to be deal breakers is up to your hands-on testing.

Unsure? Try a premium plan and experience the full service with the 30-day free trial, meaning you won’t spend a single penny in the unlikely scenario that it fails to impress you.

Keeper Password Manager FAQs