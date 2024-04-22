How to Turn Off Google Chrome Password Manager? 5 Easy Steps

What is Google Chrome’s Password Manager?

The Google Chrome password manager is a security service built into the Chrome browser to help you store all your passwords in one place, auto-fill forms, generate strong passwords, and sync credentials across every device where you’ve signed into Chrome.

Google has offered password management facilities for a while now. Way back in 2015, it launched a feature called ‘Smart Lock for Passwords,’ which was essentially a password storage and auto-fill service for Chrome and Android users.

Over the years, it has introduced other functionalities like the default password manager on Android phones, a basic ‘Passwords’ section inside Chrome settings, and password management in your Google account, which you can access at passwords.google.com.

Since 2022, the company has been working towards consolidating all of these identity and access tools scattered across the Google ecosystem. It announced a consolidated look and feel for the Google password manager that works across Chrome and Android.

That’s what we talk about when we refer to the Google Chrome Password Manager and how to disable it. It’s a repository of all the credentials you’ve ever saved to Google, from any device, along with a few Chrome-based tools for password security.

How Google Password Manager Works

The Google password manager backs up all the passwords you type in on Chrome or your Android phone to Google Cloud, where it’s encrypted. This information is auto-filled into the website the next time you visit and try to log in, saving you the effort of remembering passwords.

The old ‘Passwords’ section in your Chrome settings was far simpler than the current Chrome password manager. It was a simple password repository where you could retrieve or delete passwords, subject to another layer of authentication on your device.

Now, you can find the tool by clicking on the three-dot menu button at the top right of your Chrome window and navigating to ‘Passwords and auto-fill.’ Importantly, it’s now a separate tool from Google’s secure storage for your card details and personal information, which can also be auto-filled.

First, you need to understand what exactly the Chrome password manager does to understand how it works and then how to turn it off.

1. Create and Save Passwords

The Google Chrome password manager will list all the passwords you’ve ever saved. When you click on an item to view more details, it’ll ask you to complete biometric verification or enter your device PIN. This reveals all the information associated with a particular credential.

2. Password Security Checks

The Chrome password manager will run an online scan to see if any of your passwords match leaked or breached data. It’ll also tell you if you have reused passwords or if any of your passwords are weak enough to be vulnerable to a cyber attack.

3. Import and Export

Using the Chrome password manager, you can import credentials from a different app into Google. Let’s say you have a CSV file containing all your passwords. The Chrome-based tool lets you upload it in just a few clicks. Similarly, you can download a CSV file containing all the passwords in Chrome.

4. Blacklists

This is a list of websites where you’ve declined to ever save a password. You can use the Chrome password manager to remove websites and apps from the blacklist. That way, next time when you visit the page, it’ll prompt you to save the password to Google.

What are the Benefits of Using a Password Manager

While you might be wondering how to turn off the Google Chrome password manager, it’s not a good idea to disable the password management features on your device entirely.

That’s because these apps don’t just help you store your login credentials, but they also ensure that they remain encrypted and safe from prying eyes. The key benefits of a password manager include:

1. Convenient and Secure Vault Storage

Paid password management platforms allow you to store your passwords in a digital vault hosted on the cloud. You can access your data from any location on any device. Business users can even choose the geographic location where they want to keep their passwords – such as the EU GDPR jurisdiction.

The vault will be end-to-end encrypted, so even the password management company will not know what’s in it. You can also securely save other data, such as your payment methods, contact information, and plain text notes.

Remember that the Chrome password manager does not have a vault and only lists your passwords and user credentials. This is a big reason why some users disable it and switch to a different platform.

2. Easy but Secure Password Sharing

Another reason to use a password manager is that it lets you share passwords from within the platform without resorting to unsecured channels like email. For example, in NordPass, you can click on the three-dot menu button next to any item in your vault and share it using a secure link.

3. No Need to Create Passwords in the First Place

Password managers are compatible with the latest innovations in authentication systems and passkeys. A passkey is a cryptographic token that helps you unlock your online accounts without having to create, remember, or use a password.

It’s a digital credential that works using the biometric authentication system on your device. Apps like NordPass, 1Password, and Dashlane all support passkeys. You can enjoy this benefit even if you decide not to disable your Google password manager since Chrome, too, has a passkey capability.

4. One Password Manager for Your Entire Family

A massive plus of using a paid password manager is that you can add multiple family members to your account. This lets you create a centralized repository of passwords that everyone can use – for example, your home Wi-Fi, the security code for your house, authentication codes for your family’s checking account, and so on.

Each family member will also get their own secure vault where they can store their private information and login details. On the other hand, if you stick to Chrome’s built-in password manager, there’s no way to include your friends, roommates, or family members.

Key Features of Password Managers

The global password management market is worth several billions of dollars ($2.4+ billion, to be exact), and there are many popular platforms like NordPass, 1Password, and Dashlane. All of these platforms have their unique selling points and capabilities, but they do have a few core features in common:

Secure encryption : The data you save is encrypted both in motion and at rest so that it is always indecipherable. Most password management companies (not Google) follow zero-knowledge architecture, which means even they don’t know your passwords.

: The data you save is encrypted both in motion and at rest so that it is always indecipherable. Most password management companies (not Google) follow zero-knowledge architecture, which means even they don’t know your passwords. Auto-fill : This is an automation feature that automatically fills in your passwords and user IDs into the login fields by matching your credentials with the website or app. Some platforms even let you auto-fill your contact details into online forms.

: This is an automation feature that automatically fills in your passwords and user IDs into the login fields by matching your credentials with the website or app. Some platforms even let you auto-fill your contact details into online forms. Master password : The master password or the master key helps lock your vault. You’ll have to enter this password every time you open the platform for added security. If you lose the master password, you’ll have to enter a recovery code – otherwise, there’s no way to access your vault.

: The master password or the master key helps lock your vault. You’ll have to enter this password every time you open the platform for added security. If you lose the master password, you’ll have to enter a recovery code – otherwise, there’s no way to access your vault. Cross-device compatibility : Password managers work with all major devices and operating systems, including Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, and iOS. You can use one account across multiple environments and even add it to your browser as an extension.

: Password managers work with all major devices and operating systems, including Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, and iOS. You can use one account across multiple environments and even add it to your browser as an extension. Password generator : In addition to saving your passwords, these tools can also generate strong, randomized alphanumeric combinations that are nearly impossible to break. You’ll also find this feature in the Google Chrome password manager.

: In addition to saving your passwords, these tools can also generate strong, randomized alphanumeric combinations that are nearly impossible to break. You’ll also find this feature in the Google Chrome password manager. Multi-factor authentication : The password manager will enforce an additional layer of verification for better security. This could be biometrics and/or USB-based verification, as in NordPass, where your physical flash drive acts as a hardware key.

: The password manager will enforce an additional layer of verification for better security. This could be biometrics and/or USB-based verification, as in NordPass, where your physical flash drive acts as a hardware key. Regulatory compliance: All password managers are compliant with security and privacy laws like GDPR, ISO 27001, and SOC 2 Type 2. Business-facing platforms may even support HIPAA compliance to protect the credentials of those working in healthcare.

If you’re considering moving on from Chrome’s built-in password system, these are the core features to look for. You can also check if the platform offers secure storage, in-app data transfers, automated password resets, and emergency access.

Pros and Cons of Chrome’s Password Manager: Should You Disable it?

Now that you know what exactly password managers are capable of, you might be thinking that the Google password manager just doesn’t cut it. Indeed, it lacks many of the features found in paid password managers and may not support your advanced credentialing needs. Here’s why:

Pros 100% free forever

100% free forever Tightly integrated with the Google ecosystem

Tightly integrated with the Google ecosystem Minimalistic design and easy to use

Minimalistic design and easy to use Turned on by default, no setup efforts

Turned on by default, no setup efforts Also available on iOS Cons No clarity on the encryption or architecture Google uses

No clarity on the encryption or architecture Google uses Susceptible to browser-based attacks

Susceptible to browser-based attacks Not possible to use it on other browsers like Safari

Not possible to use it on other browsers like Safari Lacks important features like sharing and storage

Lacks important features like sharing and storage Google email leak puts your passwords at risk

Google email leak puts your passwords at risk Lack of prompt support; no access to security experts

Based on these pros and cons, if you decide to migrate from the Chrome password manager, the process is simple. You can export all your passwords in a CSV file and upload it to a new password management platform so that you don’t lose any data, but first, you have to deactivate the password management service.

How to Turn Off Google Chrome Password Manager

If you’re wondering how to disable the Google password manager, the good news is that it’s a really simple process. However, it will mean that your passwords and usernames will no longer be auto-filled into Google websites and apps.

Either you’ve decided to manually remember and type in passwords, or you have switched to an alternative password manager. Make sure you have a backup plan in mind when you turn off the Chrome password manager – otherwise, it can make your web browsing experience extremely inconvenient.

Importantly, the Chrome password manager is turned on by default. When you sign into Chrome using your Google account, it will automatically start asking you to save your passwords and usernames. To turn off this feature of the Google Chrome password manager, follow these simple steps:

1. Open the Three Dots Menu

The first step is to open the main menu of options at the top right corner of Google Chrome. Right on top of your Chrome window, you’ll find your profile icon and the ‘Bookmarks’ icon, with the three-dot button nestled right next to them. Click on the button and proceed to the next step.

2. Navigate to the Passwords Section

Once you open the menu, the first section of the list of options comprises tab and window shortcuts. The second section is where you’ll find your browsing data, including passwords. Hover on top of the ‘Passwords and auto-fill’ option (indicated by the key icon) for about a second.

3. Click on Google Password Manager

Under ‘Passwords and auto-fill,’ you’ll find three options – ‘Google Password Manager,’ ‘Payment methods,’ and ‘Addresses and more.’ Click on the first option.

Importantly, even though you’re accessing this feature from a browser, it’s called the Google password manager and not the Chrome password manager. Google is trying to unify these experiences and make password management more consistent across different environments.

4. Open Password Manager Settings

By now, you’ve opened the Chrome password manager, and you’re all set to turn it on. To do this, head to the left navigation pane, where you’ll find three options – passwords, checkup, and settings. The tool will open the ‘Passwords’ section by default; click on the last option, ‘Settings’, indicated by the gear icon.

5. Turn Off Chrome Password Manager

The settings section of the app contains several tools like blacklists, import/export, desktop shortcuts, and Windows Hello integration. Scroll up to the top of the window. Right below the ‘Search passwords’ bar, you’ll find the ‘Offer to save passwords’ option. Toggle this off.

That’s it! You’ve successfully turned off your Chrome password manager.

Bear in mind that the setting may not universally apply to every device where you’ve installed Chrome. For instance, if you’ve disabled the password manager on your home PC, you may want to repeat the same steps on your work laptop as well.

How Do You Delete Google Password Manager?

Turning off the Chrome password manager doesn’t automatically delete the tool from your system. This is because it’s baked into the Google environment, and if you own a Google account or an Android phone, you’ll be able to access the password manager by default.

There’s no way to delete it since it’s not an app you have downloaded and installed.

What you can do, however, is to delete all your passwords from Chrome and then disable the password manager so it can’t save any new credentials. The steps to do this are simple but slightly different from using the password manager:

Open the three-dot menu from Chrome.

Click on the ‘Clear browsing data..’ option. You could also use the Ctrl+Shift+Del shortcut.

A pop-up window opens, click on the ‘Advanced’ tab.

From the list of items you want to delete, select the ‘Passwords and other sign-in data’ checkbox.

Click on the ‘Clear data’ button.

This removes all your saved passwords from Chrome, even though it doesn’t delete the tool entirely.

If you’re unsure about exiting the Google password management ecosystem, we recommend that you first export your passwords to a CSV file, delete your data from Chrome, and then turn off the Google Chrome password manager—all the while signed into your Google account—to implement these changes across your entire Google presence.

Google Chrome Password Manager Alternatives

Chrome’s own password manager is a convenient and hassle-free way to store your credentials. However, there are several reasons why you might want to switch to an alternative.

Google doesn’t reveal its encryption standards, which means you never know exactly how your passwords will be protected. It doesn’t have any advanced features like password sharing or emergency access. And unless you’re a paying customer, there’s no assurance of prompt support.

That’s precisely why many of us look for ways to turn off Google Chrome password manager and switch to a better alternative. Here are some of the best options you can explore:

Best Android Password Manager Starting Price Security Key Features NordPass $1.69/month for two years (free plan available) XChaCha20 encryption algorithm – Secure password sharing

– Email masking

– Data breach alerts 1Password $2.99/month AES 256-bit encryption – Dual key encryption

– Powerful business solution

– Developer APIs Dashlane $4.99/month (includes VPN) Argon2 algorithm – Real-time phishing alerts

Dark web monitoring

– Unlimited devices

All of these password managers have significantly more features than Chrome – however, while these password managers are compatible with Android, you won’t enjoy default backups to your Google account.

Final Thoughts

The Chrome password manager is one of the first tools you’ll probably use to store passwords. It’s conveniently placed, turned on by default, and perfectly competent at handling basic password needs.

Its primary job is to save you from remembering hundreds of passwords – but it doesn’t do much else.

You’ll have to share passwords in person or via unsecured digital channels. The storage is limited to a bare-bones list of credentials. And, most importantly, you have no clarity on how Google encrypts these passwords, which can be a big problem if you access sensitive resources regularly.

That’s why, with time, you’ll probably ask yourself how to turn off the Google Chrome password manager and graduate to something better. Luckily, security companies like NordPass, 1Password, and Dashlane offer increasingly powerful password tools at very competitive rates.

FAQs