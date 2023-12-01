Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어
Home Apecoin Price Prediction: APE Shows Green Today – Is $2 Mark On Sight?
Price Prediction

Apecoin Price Prediction: APE Shows Green Today – Is $2 Mark On Sight?

Nick Dunn Crypto Journalist Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

Today, November 30, Apecoin (APE) is seeing positive growth, as indicated by the green candle in its price. At 7:45 a.m. EST, ApeCoin is trading around $1.63.

Enthusiasts are optimistic about the possibility of Apecoin reaching $2, reflecting positive sentiment in the market. Considering the price growth and excitement, there’s a possibility of the coin reaching the mark.

But if the present sentiment isn’t sustained, it might be difficult.

Recent Apecoin Price Action

Until now, APE hasn’t offered much for those hoping to make quick money this year from the crypto market. Its price has been going down steadily since the beginning of the year.

However, things took a turn in November when momentum shifted. The market movement changed, and the bullish investors became active.

They attempted to reverse the downward trend and push the price upward. This shift has sparked renewed interest and optimism among investors. Looking at CoinMarketCap, Apecoin has gone up by more than 17% in the last month. 

In recent weeks, it’s still doing well and showing positive momentum, going up by more than 12%. 

Even in the last 24 hours, the buyers are still in charge, pushing the price up by 4.4%. All these movements suggest that the buyers are strong in the market, and there’s a lot of interest in buying.

As a result, the upcoming BTC halving could positively influence the price of Apecoin (APE). 

Apecoin Price Prediction: Bullish Signals and Key Indicators Point to Potential Upside Movement

Apecoin (APE) is currently in an interesting position as it sits above both the 100- and 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) indicators. These SMA lines marked in blue and yellow act as robust support levels. 

This implies that the coin is bullish in the shorter time frames. Meanwhile, the 200-day (red line) is above the APE/USDT trading pair. According to the chart, there has been an attempt to breach, but it was unsuccessful due to the bearish sentiment.

Impressively, the coin is now retracing back toward this level. The 200-day SMA is critical, and the coin’s movement around it could be significant. Examining the chart, there’s an observation of a bullish flag pattern, indicating a potential upward trend. Breaking through this level might signal a bullish sentiment in the market.

 The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator adds to this positive outlook. It’s currently above the signal line, and the histogram bars display a green color, indicating upward momentum.

Investors and traders alike should keep a close eye on the market to see whether Apecoin can successfully breach the 200-day SMA.

If it manages to do so, it could signify a strong bullish trend, especially considering the support from the 100- and 50-day SMAs and the bullish flag pattern. However, the market is highly volatile, and caution is always advisable in cryptocurrency trading.

APE’s Team Shared Recent Update – Will This Affect APE’s Price?

Yesterday, November 29, Apecoin shared on the X platform about what’s happening inside Apecoin’s ecosystem and Governance Working Group (GWG). The first insight was based on the Apecoin Improvement Proposal (AIPs).

The team shared that the community should prepare to vote for three significant AIPs this week. This proposal could potentially shape the future of Apecoin. In addition, today, there’ll be an election for Stewards overseeing Metaverse and MarComms.

Notably, every vote will play a crucial role in deciding who leads these aspects of Apecoin’s ecosystem. These community-driven initiatives and elections hold the potential to impact the native coin, Apecoin, significantly. 

If the future plans turn out to be good, more investors will be attracted, potentially increasing demand. Ultimately, the decisions made through AIPs and the selection of stewards can influence the direction, policies, and overall health of the Apecoin ecosystem.

As always, traders should not depend on this to buy tokens, as the crypto market is never stable. But diversify your portfolio with an assortment of assets, including those on presale like TG.Casino might be a good move.

Apecoin Potential Alternative – TG.Casino

A cool new company in the web3 world, TG.Casino, is getting a lot of attention from investors. The project made over $1.3 million in its presale, selling a special token called $TGC. 

People are eager to buy these tokens, and the price is expected to go up by 10% in less than 8 hours.

TG.Casino wants to sell 40% of all their tokens in this presale, aiming to get at least $5 million due to people’s excitement about the GambleFi industry, TG.Casino is already doing well, and the presale might sell out quickly.

TG.Casino: Live and Thriving in Web3 – A Game-Changer in Crypto Presales

>>>Visit TG.Casino Presale<<<

TG.Casino is different from other presales because the team already has their main product up and running. Most presales make investors wait for months to see if the team can deliver on their promises.

But TG.Casino is already live and creating a lot of excitement in the web3 world.

A popular crypto influencer, cheat coiner.eth tried TG.Casino and shared it with followers. TG.Casino is integrated into the messaging app Telegram with over a billion users. This could bring in a million new users to the web3 space.

Even though the presale isn’t finished yet, TG.Casino has added the token to its main gambling platform. Users betting with the token get a nice 25% cashback on their losses, paid weekly.

Although the presale started a few weeks ago, almost half of the funds came in the first week as more people got excited about the project. 

With investors being able to use $TGC tokens in TG. Casino, get cashback on losses, and benefit from staking; the protocol might raise funds even faster from now on. Notably, investors can still buy the token using USDT or ETH at a low rate of $0.17. Also, they can visit the project’s official website to learn more.

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post my Question

Leave a Comment

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post my Question

Leave a Comment

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Nick Dunn Crypto Journalist

Nick Dunn Crypto Journalist

Nick Dunn holds a Bachelor's in Business Administration, complementing his expertise in the cryptocurrency space with strong writing, communication, leadership, and management skills. As a passionate crypto news writer, he contributes to TechReport and DailyHODL, providing valuable insights to readers and staying ahead in the ever-changing world of cryptocurrencies.

Most Popular News

1 Apecoin Price Prediction: APE Shows Green Today – Is $2 Mark On Sight?
2 Top Crypto Gainers on November 30 – IOTA, THETA, And INJ
3 Sam Altman Says Microsoft Will Take Non-Voting, Observer Role on OpenAI’s Board
4 Key Meta Statistics You Must Know – 2023 Figures
5 Top African Countries Offering the Best Quality of Life

Latest News

Top Crypto Gainers on November 30 - IOTA, THETA, And INJ
Crypto News

Top Crypto Gainers on November 30 – IOTA, THETA, And INJ

Nick Dunn
Sam Altman Says Microsoft Will Take Non-Voting, Observer Role on OpenAI’s Board
News

Sam Altman Says Microsoft Will Take Non-Voting, Observer Role on OpenAI’s Board

Damien Fisher

Microsoft is set to assume a non-voting observer position on OpenAI’s board, as announced by CEO Sam Altman. This strategic move allows Microsoft’s representative to actively participate in OpenAI’s board meetings...

Top Meta Inc. Statistics 2023
Statistics

Key Meta Statistics You Must Know – 2023 Figures

Jeff Beckman

When Mark Zuckerberg first dreamed up Facebook from his Harvard dorm room back in 2004, he probably didn’t imagine it would balloon into a mega-tech empire spanning the globe. But...

Top African Countries Offering the Best Quality of Life
Statistics

Top African Countries Offering the Best Quality of Life

Kate Sukhanova
Google Strikes Deal with Canada to Avert News Blackout
News

Google Strikes Deal with Canada to Avert News Blackout

Krishi Chowdhary
Custom OpenAI Chatbots Leak Secrets, Pose Privacy Threats
News

Custom OpenAI Chatbots Leak Secrets, Pose Privacy Threats

Krishi Chowdhary
Crypto
Crypto News

Top Crypto Gainers on November 29 – SEI, LUNC, And RUNE

Nick Dunn

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2023 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.