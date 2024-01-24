Countries
Close
English Português (PT/BR) 한국어
Home Danger as ADA Break $0.46 Support Level – Is There Any Hope for A Rebound?
Price Prediction

Danger as ADA Break $0.46 Support Level – Is There Any Hope for A Rebound?

Nick Dunn Crypto Journalist Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

Cardano ADA faces trouble as it breaks the $0.46 support level after a substantial downturn. The token has lost over 13% in the past week and now trades at $0.46, with a 6.5% decline in the last 24 hours.

To many, now might be the best time to accumulate more ADA coins before the bulls return.

Moreover, even though ADA is down today, the longer timeframe still signals bullish. The following analysis could provide hints on possible ADA trajectories in the coming days.

ADA Price Update: Recent Drops and Hopes for a Turnaround

ADA has formed a descending channel from continuous drop over the past few weeks. The bulls showed strong efforts to change the trend but met challenges. On December 28, ADA tried to break out from the descending channel but lacked momentum.

As a result, it dropped sharply from $0.67 to $0.47 in just a few days, marking a 42% decrease. By January 09, the market changed direction after addressing some imbalances, and ADA briefly rose to $0.6. Unfortunately, Cardano (ADA) then experienced a gradual decline.

According to CoinMarketCap, ADA has seen a 24% decrease in the past month, with bears maintaining control over the last seven days, resulting in a 15.88% drop. As of 7:40 a.m. EST, ADA is currently trading at $0.45, reflecting a more than 7.48% decline in the past 24 hours. 

The trading volume surged to over $515 million, indicating increased token exchanges.

ADA Price Analysis: What Happens Next After Cardano’s Recent Volatility?

As mentioned earlier, ADA is in a downward-sloping channel, which has been holding it for the past few weeks. This pattern indicates that short-term weakness still weighs on Cardano (ADA).

Unfortunately, Cardano now trades under its 50 moving average, which suggests bullish momentum is lacking to shift the tide upwards.

The RSI is 37, near the oversold region, additionally indicating that Cardano became undervalued. At this point, buyers might step in to capitalize on the low prices, adding momentum to ADA, which could facilitate a rebound.

This excessive sell-off suggests that, at some point, the price will likely go up again.

Overall, conflicting indicators make Cardano’s outlook uncertain. But the oversold levels suggest upside potential in the coming days. If Cardano breaks its channel upward and convincingly reclaims the 50-day average, it will confirm bulls have resumed control for a fresh uptrend.

But buyers need to act fast, or the bears may persist, dragging prices lower for now.

Crypto Analyst Made Bullish Projection for ADA

Despite the prevailing challenges, there is still optimism for ADA’s potential rise in the upcoming week. Crypto trader Martinez recently dropped a bullish outlook for Cardano ($ADA) in an X post

The chartist notes Cardano ($ADA) is currently in a consolidation phase, which mirrors its movement in 2020 before its groundbreaking 2,900% surge to a $3.09 all-time high. Martinez believes a repeat of the 2020 market structure might trigger a resumption in ADA’s uptrend.  

If the pattern continues, ADA’s price could rocket higher. Martinez’s primary target is $.80 initially, but he expects a temporary pullback to $0.60 before the ascent. After that, Martinez sees potential for ADA to then rally up toward the coveted $7 level.

Major Holders Continue to Move Large ADA Despite Price Drop

The  Cardano network recently saw a massive spike in large transactions, with over 27 billion ADA moved from one place to another, according to data site IntoTheBlock.

These giant transfers suggest that big investors and institutions are moving funds, a move that signals positive investor sentiment as more people feel confident in the Cardano network.

While the broader crypto market slowed down after the recent ETF buzz, ongoing network transactions suggest ADA might pick up soon as demand rises.

Cardano Top Alternative to Consider – SpongeV2

Sponge V2, the upgraded version of the famous meme coin Sponge (SPONGE), aims to consolidate the success of the original SPONGE coin, which hit $100 million in market cap within a short time in 2023. 

Sponge V2 introduces utility with features like staking and play-to-earn options, making it more exciting than the original version. 

Sponge V2 Presale – Affordable Entry, Lucrative Rewards, and Unique Features Await

>>>Visit Sponge V2 Presale<<<

Sponge V2 is currently in its presale stage, offering early investors the opportunity to secure the token before the official launch. Right now, the price is just $0.000824, opening up an accessible window for early investors to earn massive returns later.

The presence of staking rewards and gaming features will not only add credibility to the project but also draw the attention of gaming lovers beyond the crypto-verse. 

Building on the success of Sponge V1, Sponge V2 anticipates significant growth, especially considering past presales’ positive market outcomes.

With 150 billion tokens allocated for play-to-earn incentives, game development, marketing, staking rewards, bridged SPONGE tokens, and CEX liquidity, Sponge V2 introduces a free and premium play-to-earn game. 

Players can earn SPONGEV2 tokens and climb the leaderboard. With these distinctive features, Sponge V2 aims to surpass other meme tokens like Pepe. To become part of this project, visit the official page and purchase the token using ETH, USDT, or Card.

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post my Question

Leave a Comment

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Nick Dunn Crypto Journalist

Nick Dunn Crypto Journalist

Nick Dunn holds a Bachelor's in Business Administration, complementing his expertise in the cryptocurrency space with strong writing, communication, leadership, and management skills. As a passionate crypto news writer, he contributes to TechReport and DailyHODL, providing valuable insights to readers and staying ahead in the ever-changing world of cryptocurrencies.

Most Popular News

1 Danger as ADA Break $0.46 Support Level – Is There Any Hope for A Rebound?
2 China Regulator Erases Draft Video Game Rules, Raising Company Shares
3 Crypto Exchange Bitvavo Moves About 4.2 Trillion SHIB ss Price Falls to $0.0000089
4 Mr. Beast Posts Video On X, Streams In A Whopping $250,000
5 Apple Fortifies iPhones With Stolen Device Protection to Thwart Thieves

Latest News

China Regulator Erases Draft Video Game Rules, Raising Company Shares
News

China Regulator Erases Draft Video Game Rules, Raising Company Shares

Damien Fisher
Crypto Exchange Bitvavo Moves About 4.2 Trillion SHIB ss Price Falls to $0.0000089
Crypto News

Crypto Exchange Bitvavo Moves About 4.2 Trillion SHIB ss Price Falls to $0.0000089

Damien Fisher

The crypto market is still battling with bearish pressure as most assets record significant price declines. Among these, Shiba Inu has slipped off the $0.0000090 level while struggling to prevent...

Mr. Beast Posts Video On X, Streams In $250,000
News

Mr. Beast Posts Video On X, Streams In A Whopping $250,000

Krishi Chowdhary

YouTube sensation Mr. Beast raked in an astounding $263,655 as advertisement revenue from a single video he posted on X. However, the situation is a bit more nuanced than the...

Apple Fortifies iPhones with Stolen Device Protection
News

Apple Fortifies iPhones With Stolen Device Protection to Thwart Thieves

Krishi Chowdhary
Person using AI to improve organizational process, AI-generated image
Community Contributions

How to Determine If an AI Tool Is Worth the Money

Renee Johnson
OpenAI
News

OpenAI and Arizona State University Agree to Implement ChatGPT

Damien Fisher
FDJ Makes $2.8 Billion Offer for Kindred to Form New Gaming Powerhouse
News

FDJ Makes $2.8 Billion Offer for Kindred to Form New Gaming Powerhouse

Damien Fisher

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.