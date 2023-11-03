Ethereum Price Prediction as ETH Nears $2,000 Mark, what is the Best Alternative?

Since BTC’s price tested $35,000, the broader cryptocurrency market has been moving positively. The positive sentiment influenced the price of the second-largest crypto asset, Ethereum. Today, ETH is approaching the key level of $2,000.

As Ethereum edges closer to the $2,000 mark, investors are eager to forecast its future trajectory. The question now is, will ETH hit the price mark soon, or will there be a retracement?

Recent Ethereum Price Action

Over the past 24 hours, as reported by CoinGecko, Ethereum has recorded an increase of almost 3% in its trading session. Despite the volatility in the market, ETH maintained its position as the second-largest crypto asset.

Looking at the longer timeframes, Ethereum exhibits a positive strength likely to persist for some time. Over the last week, ETH has gained slightly, signaling signs of improvement in its performance.

Also, in its two-week price trend, ETH showcased an even more remarkable growth of 18%. In the past 30 days, ETH has consistently displayed a growth rate of 10.7%, solidifying its status as a key player in the broader cryptocurrency market.

Meanwhile, as of 8:2 a.m. EST on November 2, ETH is valued at $1,830, with a trading volume exceeding $20 billion. Notably, CoinGecko reports a trading volume increase of more than 98% within the past 24 hours.

Ethereum Price Analysis: Can ETH Hit the $2,000 Price Mark Soon?

Looking at Ethereum’s chart below, the coin has exhibited bullish momentum since October 19, 2023. This has fueled investor confidence and might continue this way if the momentum is sustained.

Currently, ETH is trading above a key level that used to be a resistance point but is now acting as support at $1,755. This indicates a positive shift in market sentiment.

Further, the chart shows that there’s an attempt to break through a strong trendline, which, if successful, could push the price toward $2,000. The coin is trading above the Simple Moving Average (SMA) indicator, further reinforcing the optimistic outlook within the market.

Looking at the MACD indicator, it’s above the signal line with green histogram bars, signaling strong bullish momentum. Additionally, ETH’s Relative Strength Index is at 80, validating the bullish pressure in the market.

The analysis suggests that considering the current momentum, ETH/USDT might reach $2,000 before the end of the year. However, note that if buyers or investors can’t sustain this momentum, the price may drop towards support levels at $1,531 or potentially even down to $1,359.

So, while ETH’s price is growing today, there’s a need to consider other analyzing tools before deciding. This is because the crypto market is highly volatile, and several factors can affect the price of an asset.

Significant ETH Transfers to Exchanges: Implications for Price Behaviour

Recently, Whale Alert reported that there have been large movements of ETH to centralized exchanges (CEX). These transactions have sparked reactions among investors and traders alike.

Based on previous actions, when significant amounts of ETH are transferred to exchanges, it often suggests that either investors are preparing to sell or they are positioning themselves for potential trades or transactions.

According to Whale Alert, the first transaction was over $15,000 worth of ETH.

This amount of ETH was moved to the Gate.io exchange on November 1, potentially indicating a readiness to trade or sell ETH. This increased supply of ETH on the exchange can potentially exert downward pressure on its price as more sellers might enter the market.

Further, the next transaction was more than 20,000 ETH, which was moved to the Coinbase exchange on November 2. Again, this influx of ETH into the exchange could lead to increased selling pressure, potentially influencing the price.

However, these transactions are originating from unknown wallets, which means the intentions behind these movements are not clearly stated. Despite this large ETH movement, Santiment data revealed that since October, there has been growth in new Ethereum addresses.

According to Santiment, more than 38,000 new addresses have been created in the network. This shows that investors’ confidence is growing significantly.

Importantly, this could potentially affect Ethereum’s price, driving it up to the $2,000 mark. But while all that remains uncertain, investors could diversify to coins on presale.

Ethereum Alternative: Meme Kombat Surges Past $1 Million in Presale

The new web3 meme project, Meme Kombat, has achieved major success in its presale. This project, inspired by the famous Mortal Kombat franchise, has raised $1 million through the presale of its own $MK token.

Traders are eager to get in before the price goes up in a few hours and before the launch of Meme Kombat’s $MK token staking program.

Impressively, the meme project promises high annual percentage yields (APYs) for early participants. Meme Kombat aims to gather at least $5 million by selling 50% of the $MK tokens, currently priced at $0.1667.

Earn 112 APY Via Meme Kombat Staking Feature

Meme Kombat’s staking dashboard is set to launch soon, but the date and time have not been revealed by the team. According to the project’s site, early stakers could earn annual percentage yields (APYs) up to 112%.

Investors who bought $MK tokens in the presale will automatically be part of Meme Kombat’s staking program, so they’ll start earning rewards immediately. Out of all the $MK tokens available, 30% are reserved for staking and rewards, 10% for community rewards, and 10% for providing liquidity on DEX.

The founder of the project, Matt Whiteman, also serves as the Chief Operations Officer at North Technologies, a Netherlands-based NFT trading and analytics platform. This further strengthens investor’s confidence in the project.

With that in mind, interested prospects should visit the project’s website and follow the instructions to purchase the token. Note that you can buy the token with USDT or ETH.