Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어
Home RNDR Shoots Massively by 28%. What’s Driving the Bullish Momentum?
Price Prediction

RNDR Shoots Massively by 28%. What’s Driving the Bullish Momentum?

Nick Dunn Crypto Journalist Author expertise
Updated:

The native token of the Render Protocol is on a wild ride, reaching a new yearly high of $3.20, the highest price in almost 600 days. Also, given the ongoing momentum, RNDR might reach the $4 mark faster.

This unexpected increase has captivated market enthusiasts and left analysts scrambling to dissect the driving forces behind its rapid ascent. 

RNDR Recent Price Action

The RNDR price has recorded a dramatic surge since the start of September. In just 60 days, it went up by more than 125%. Around the beginning of October, the altcoins exceeded $2.20, a critical level supporting RNDR’s price since March 2021.

After RNDR successfully broke above $2.20, the token price increased even faster this week, reaching $3.20 today, November 16. According to CoinGecko, the coin has gained over  25% in the past 24 hours, with a 27% and 25% seven-day and 14-day price increase, respectively.

The buyers sustained this bullish sentiment in the longer timeframes, indicating that the rally may last longer. Interestingly, RNDR has maintained a steady 65% growth over the past month, suggesting buyers have dominated the market.

This bullishness has attracted more investors, who are preparing to take the price even higher. 

RNDR Price Analysis: Will it Reach $4?

The recent surge in the coin’s price to $3.20 after prolonged fluctuation suggests a noteworthy shift in market sentiment. RNDR’s current value surpasses the Simple Moving Average (SMA), indicating a positive trend.

Notably, the 20-day SMA ($2.44) can act as support, which will likely keep the price from falling below.

This bullish momentum is further supported by a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 80. This signifies overbought conditions but also suggests strong buying interest. 

Given these indicators and the coin’s recent performance, it could breach the $4 mark in the coming days.

But if the bears outshine the bulls, the price may lose value and drop to the $2.1 support level. The sustained surge and the technical indicators aligning in favor of an upward trend suggest a robust bullish momentum.

However, monitoring the market closely for any potential fluctuations that may influence the coin’s trajectory is essential. 

RNP-007 Proposal Sparks Bullish Momentum

The observed surge in value may be due to a notable uptick in community enthusiasm surrounding the RNP-007 Proposal. This proposal aims to unveil the FEMDL Innovation, a cutting-edge computing client and platform. 

Essentially, FEMDL empowers developers and enterprises to monetize their large language models (LLMs) effortlessly and cost-effectively monetize their large language models (LLMs) and other generative AI applications.

Render, as a platform, has been actively putting forth various proposals. The potential implications of incorporating this AI advancement have gotten a large number of affirmative votes. 

Community members are optimistic about the transformative effects of FEMDL, leading to an overwhelming show of support in the voting process, which ends today. According to Snapshot.org data, 91.34% of the total 33,000 RNDR tokens voted in favor of the proposal. 

In contrast, a minimal 8.66% (equivalent to 3.1K RNDR tokens) expressed dissent by voting against the proposal. This significant mandate reflects the community’s collective belief in the promising prospects associated with introducing FEMDL Innovation on the Render platform. 

Render Protocol Top Alternative: Bitcoin ETF

>>>Visit Bitcoin ETF Token Presale<<<

Many investors have cashed out massively amid the ongoing broader crypto market uptrend. Most of their investment has been in low-cap projects or upcoming ones like Bitcoin ETF.

This is because new projects tend to offer more returns on investment than older projects.

Bitcoin ETF is a new project that is currently in the presale stage. Investors are rushing this token, hoping for huge returns when the token launches on exchange. Bitcoin ETF has raised more than $800,000 in the presale.

According to the site, they aim to raise over $1.2 million in this presale stage.

BTCETF Deflationary Features: Fueling Excitement in Presale with Unique Tokenomics

The excitement around BTCETF’s presale comes from its unique deflationary features. BTCETF has three main ways of reducing its supply. First, a 5% tax on all transactions takes away a tiny part of each transfer. 

This tax goes down by 1% when BTCETF reaches important milestones, encouraging people to keep it for the long term. Second, 5% of the total BTCETF supply will be burned at each of the five presale milestones. 

With 2.1 billion tokens starting, 25% of the supply will be permanently removed during the presale. These measures are designed to make BTCETF more valuable over time. Moreover, BTCETF gives staking rewards with a high APY of over 1,600%, which will encourage people to stake their tokens for a long time.

Importantly, this helps keep prices steady when BTCETF is listed on exchanges by discouraging quick selling. These strategies aim to make BTCETF more valuable over time, as lower supply and high demand could boost its price.

That’s why there’s a lot of excitement around BTCETF, even though it’s just a few days old. With that in mind, investors can rush to the presale site now to purchase the token.

Remember, there are less than four days left. You can buy the token using either ETH, USDT, or a card.

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post my Question

Leave a Comment

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Nick Dunn Crypto Journalist

Nick Dunn Crypto Journalist

Nick Dunn holds a Bachelor's in Business Administration, complementing his expertise in the cryptocurrency space with strong writing, communication, leadership, and management skills. As a passionate crypto news writer, he contributes to TechReport and DailyHODL, providing valuable insights to readers and staying ahead in the ever-changing world of cryptocurrencies.

Most Popular News

1 RNDR Shoots Massively by 28%. What’s Driving the Bullish Momentum?
2 Ben Armstrong’s Crossfire Panel Argues About Potential XRP Push to $25
3 Prominent Experts Predicts XRP to Surge 487% Hitting $3.8
4 Adobe to Propose Remedies to Resolve Regulatory Concerns
5 TikTok Challenges “Gatekeeper” Status in E.U.’s Digital Markets Act

Latest News

Ben Armstrong’s Crossfire Panel Argues XRP’s Best Potential Push to $25
Crypto News

Ben Armstrong’s Crossfire Panel Argues About Potential XRP Push to $25

Damien Fisher
Prominent Experts Predicts XRP to Surge 487% Hitting $3.8
News

Prominent Experts Predicts XRP to Surge 487% Hitting $3.8

Damien Fisher

A top cryptocurrency analyst, JD, has remained bullish on XRP despite the prevailing market outlook. The analyst shared an optimistic prediction in a November 15 X post, projecting that XRP...

Adobe to Propose Remedies to Resolve Regulatory Concerns
News

Adobe to Propose Remedies to Resolve Regulatory Concerns

Damien Fisher

An exclusive update revealed that Adobe, the renowned creator of Photoshop, is proposing remedies to resolve regulatory concerns with the European Union (EU). This move concerns its proposed acquisition of...

TikTok Challenges "Gatekeeper" Status in E.U.'s Digital Markets Act
News

TikTok Challenges “Gatekeeper” Status in E.U.’s Digital Markets Act

Damien Fisher
Top Crypto Gainers on November 16 - RNDR, KAS, And AVAX
Crypto News

Top Crypto Gainers on November 16 – RNDR, KAS, And AVAX

Nick Dunn
SaaS Statistics to know today
Statistics

15+ SaaS Statistics and Trends for 2023 You Must Know

Susan Laborde
Significant Mobile Email Statistics
Statistics

Mobile Email Statistics 2023: Tap Into Trends

Susan Laborde

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website

© Copyright 2023 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.