Top Crypto Gainers on 21 August – KAVA, XMR, And LTC

The crypto market has found support with a slight decline of $0.7% on August 21. However, the market cap shows signs of last week’s decline, with its value of $1.09 trillion today.

Bitcoin, the market leader, has a market cap of 505 billion and a dominance of 46.23%. It trades at $26,062, with a 0.3% decline in its price in the last 24 hours. BTC’s price declined by 11.4% in the last seven days showing massive pressure from the bears.

However, some tokens still recorded notable gains despite the prevailing market turbulence. These top gainers benefit from positive developments within their ecosystem and rising investor sentiment and adoption.

Kava (KAVA) – The Decentralized Blockchain That Bridges Cosmos And Ethereum

KAVA‘s price is $0.70, with a 0.6% decline in the last 24 hours. It is down 14.5% in the past seven days.

Kava announced the launch of their V3 DEX with some of the implied benefits, including network efficiency and reduced trading slippage.

1/11 📣 Anons, plebs, degens, listen up!@KinetixFi is launching the first #v3DEX (and perpetual market, but more on that another time…) on #Kava on August 15th, 2023 Let's unpack what that means & why you should care. A thread 👇: pic.twitter.com/LOmGRgpwMi — Kava (@KAVA_CHAIN) August 15, 2023

With the V3 DEX, users can set their liquidity provider fee based on their strategy and determine a specific price range for their asset deposits. These developments are likely spurring the price gains in the Kava ecosystem this week.

4/11 🛠 A v3 DEX gives you greater flexibility. You're no longer tied to Uniswap v2's fixed 0.25% fee — set your own liquidity provider fee to suit your strategy. — Kava (@KAVA_CHAIN) August 15, 2023

Kava Shows Price Indifference

Source: Tradingview.com

KAVA faces resistance at the $0.83 price level forcing a decline close to the $0.69 support. It trades in the lower region of the Donchian Channel (DC), forming three small-sized candles on the daily chart representing limited trading volume.

Also, The Relative Strength Index (RSI) value is 28.59 in the oversold region below 30, implying that sellers control most of the asset’s trading positions.

However, RSI is retracing into the channel, hinting at a recovery, although there might not be enough buyers to force a rally.

The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) is below its signal lines showing a sell signal.

However, the fading Histogram bars hint at a price change ahead. KAVA will likely bounce back from its slump in the coming days if the bulls sustain their rally.

Monero (XMR) – The Privacy Focused Network

XMR’s price is $148.15, with a slight decline of 0.1% in the last 24 hours. Also, it shed 6.9% of its gains in the last seven days reflecting the general decline in the crypto market.

The Monero Network is hosting an in-person meetup in Chicago on November 2. This event seeks networking opportunities for community members to interact with Monero developer and contributor Justin Berman.

Also, all Cake Wallet staff are invited to attend the event. Cake Wallet is the most popular Monero wallet App for Android are iOS devices. This event will likely increase interest in the Monero network and boost investor adoption.

Golden Cross Hints at Price Recovery For XMR

Source: Tradingview.com

XMR shows price volatility, the daily chart moving into a positive price trend from August 18 but forming a Gravestone Doji today. The Golden Cross formed on July 29 did not prevent the price decline between August 15-17 when the general market crashed.

XMR trades below its 50-day and 200-day Simple Moving Averages (SMA), a bearish sentiment for the token, suggesting that most traders are in short positions.

The bears at $158 continue to build resistance to further rise for XMR. However, the $141 support level prevents a drastic decline for the asset.

Also, the RSI value is 34.23, close to the oversold region of 30, the buyers seem determined to push the asset out of the sell zone, but the bears are still intent on a decline.

The MACD is below its signal line, but the fading Histogram bars hint at a possible recovery. XMR will likely recover in the coming days if the buyers persist.

Litecoin (LTC) – The Bitcoin-Orientated Network

LTC’s price is $66.03, with 1.6% gains on its price in the last 24 hours. However, it is down by 20.4% in the last seven days showing pressure from the bears.

On August 17, Litecoin developers announced the launch of Lightscribe, the Lightcoin Ordinals test explorer that allows users to inscribe data on the Litecoin blockchain with the Ordinal protocol.

This new integration will likely bring the Litecoin network success similar to the positive effect of Bitcoin Ordinals on Bitcoin’s network.

Also, the Litecoin Foundation, in collaboration with the ETF cooperative, plans to host the first Proof-of-Work Summit in Prague, Czech Republic, between September 25-25, 2023. This event will likely drive more interest from the community and boost LTC’s price.

😎 The ETC Cooperative and Litecoin Foundation have joined forces to bring the first ‘Proof-of-Work Summit’ to life in #Prague, Czech Republic, from 25-27th September 2023. 🇨🇿 👉 https://t.co/auQ0bkO4aD#POWSummit23 aims to reinvigorate and encapsulate the spirit and ethos of… pic.twitter.com/gdRY2WMpgI — CryptøEvents 🚀 (@Crypt0Events) August 18, 2023

LTC Recovering from Sharp Market Decline

Source: Tradingview.com

LTC is trading close to the $147 resistance level after finding support close to the $141 price level. A break above this level will confirm the token’s price recovery, although it closes with green candles between August 18-20.

However, the Parabolic SAR is above the candles hinting at further price decline for the asset. Also, the Stochastic Oscillator is at 44.47 in the neutral zone between the oversold region of 20 and the overbought region of 80.

However, the Stochastic Oscillator is rising, hinting at a price recovery in the coming days as the buyers return.

The MACD is still below its signal line, reflecting the selling pressure for the asset, but the Histogram bars are fading, hinting at a trend reversal.

LTC will likely rally in the coming days if the bulls sustain their price gains to break above the $147 resistance level.

Launchpad XYZ (LPX) – The Trading Solution

Launchpad XYZ is a community-driven ecosystem hoping to launch users into success in the crypto sphere and Web3 relying on advanced AI technology.

This platform provides real-time sentimental analysis, news, and market insights, enabling traders to take advantage of and profit from a high percentage of winning trades.

Launchpad XYZ aims to launch a blazing-fast trading terminal to take advantage of the sudden market turn observed in the crypto market. It implies that traders can profit from volatile and choppy market situations by relying on AI to make decisions.

Also, users on this platform are shielded from rug pulls and pump-and-dump schemes with a unique rating system that identifies low-liquidity projects.

Additionally, Launchpad XYZ goes beyond proving signals to training its users to become better at trading with its educational modules.

Users can learn more about trading and receive rewards for completing the learning process. One of the features that makes it unique is the Launchpad Quotient (LPQ), which analyzes social and market data and delivers a trust ranking for diverse digital assets.

Exciting Roadmap

Launchpad XYZ features an exciting Q2, 2023 roadmap covering presales, token contract deployment, the Inside Edge newsletter, the Telegram signal group, and the Web3 wallet launch.

In Q3, 2023, the Launchpad XYZ feed will go live with the token directory, Metaverse library, Gaming hub, and NFT directory. In Q4, 2023, the platform’s DEX will launch, followed by token unlocks, the presale directory and the Launchpad XYZ learn modules.

Finally, in Q1 2024, the Launchpad XYZ Quotient will be unveiled alongside the A. I search features and the trading terminal.

LPX Presale

LPX is the token that unlocks the benefits of this platform. It is on presale, and each token is worth $0.0445.

The presales show massive investor interest, with over $1.36 million realized from the presale target of $1.55 million. Investors can purchase the tokens with ETH, BNB, USD, or bank cards.

yPredict (YPRED) – The AI-Powered Crypto revolution

yPredict is an elite trading platform that caters to traders at all skill levels. Also, developers and analysts benefit from its extensive features.

yPredict offers its users AI signals for trading derived from top predictive models designed by the best AI developers worldwide.

Also, yPredict gives users access to reliable analytics on an asset’s historical data to make the best trading decisions.

yPredict relies on AI technology, and its automated chart pattern recognition tool can recognize over 25 unique patterns. Chart pattern recognition boosts traders greatly since they can quickly identify potentially profitable markets and take advantage.

The yPredict editor also streamlines workflow with keyword drive suggestions and data relevant to the users’ interests. Interestingly, the AI tools provide data-backed predictions for various cryptocurrencies and stocks across several timeframes.

YPRED token holders will get access to these quality features for free, giving them an advantage over competition in the crypto market.

Additionally, the yPredict marketplace offers a stream of passive income where top Machine Learning (ML) developers offer their model predictions based on a subscription model.

YPRED tokens hold massive potential to increase value based on present and future utility. The token has a staking feature that allows users to earn 45% quarterly staking rewards from 10% of every subscription fee, a potential attraction point for new investors.

YPRED Presales

YPRED is on presale, with each token worth $0.1 and a potential price increase to $0.11 soon. YPRED will eventually list at $0.12 and will likely experience a surge in value once it lists on exchanges.

Investors have committed over $3.54 million to the presale out of the target of $4.58 million. Users can purchase these tokens with ETH, MATIC, BNB, or bank cards.

YPRED’s total supply is capped at 100 million tokens, with over 20,000 users on its waitlist showing massive investor interest in the token. YPRED will likely ride on the wave of the AI revolution to achieve outstanding success.

Sonik Coin (SONIK) – The Memecoin Racing To Success

Sonik Coin is a meme coin project determined to race to a 100 million market cap value in record time and reward its early investors.

It draws inspiration from the popular Sonik the Hedgehog series, and although it has no affiliations with the project, it still enjoys massive adoption.

Sonik Coin has its total supply capped at approximately 299.79 billion to tally with the value of the speed of light, suggesting that it will achieve success at a fast pace.

50% of this supply is dedicated to the presale, and 10% is for supplying liquidity after listing. Sonik Coin is fully audited and secure by X Guard, a smart contracts security assessment platform.

Sonik Coin Roadmap

Sonik Coin has a well-detailed roadmap to translate to rewards for its community. The first stage focuses on Token and staking development, Sonik Meme Creation, and the Sonik Presale.

The second stage features the staking launch, marketing deployment, and Sonik boom sell-out. The third stage will focus on community building, releasing staking rewards, and racing to the 100 million market cap.

Sonik Coin Presale

$SONIK is on presale, with each token worth $0.000014. The presales have raised over $269 thousand out of its goal of $2.09 million set aside for the presale.

Users can purchase these tokens with ETH or USDT via the presale website.

SONIK Staking

SONIK presently supports token staking, offering users an impressive APY. 40% of the token supply will be distributed among stakers over four years, depending on their percentage in the staking pool and the APY.

The APY is 229%, subject to reduction based on how many tokens are staked. Presently over 10.4 billion tokens are staked, thus preserving the token’s value in the long term.

Conclusion

The top gainers in the crypto market rely on investor sentiment and positive developers to rally and retain their price gains. Despite the current decline in the crypto market, some investors see it as a prime accumulation phase to buy cheap tokens for potential rewards.

While there are no guarantees of a potential profit, the “buy the dip’ strategy is one of the more popular cryptocurrency trading systems.

However, traders not wishing to trade in a volatile market might opt for presale tokens and diversify their portfolios. These presales allow investors to join a project early before a potential price surge.

It is worth noting that cryptocurrencies are highly volatile and often deviate from past price trajectories. Therefore, all crypto traders must conduct proper research combined with relevant risk management strategies.