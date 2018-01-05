Scaling Raven Ridge with David Kanter: The TR Podcast 191


We dive into Ryzen Mobile
by Jeff Kampman — 10:08 AM on January 5, 2018

Duration: 2:07:59

Hosted by: Jeff Kampman

Special guest: David Kanter

MP3

RSS (MP3) | iTunes (MP3)

 

This episode of The Tech Report Podcast is sponsored by Aerocool. Aerocool Advanced Technologies Corp., a leading PC gaming hardware and accessories design company, recently announced the launch of P7-L240 - Project 7’s RGB ready closed loop liquid cooling system.

 

The unit comes with translucent fans and transparent pump casing, allowing builders to fully appreciate the 16.8 million colors and effects that will make their systems stand out. Furthermore, the P7-L240 can achieve an excellent cooling capacity of 380W TDP for overclocked CPUs and demanding high-end desktop systems.

 

Check out the video below for a look at Aerocool's Project 7 products and visit Aerocool's Project 7 site for more information.
 

Show notes
The Tech Report Podcast returns with Editor-in-Chief Jeff Kampman and esteemed guest David Kanter on the line. We hold a wide-ranging discussion of fairly recent happenings in the world of PC hardware revolving around results from our review of AMD's Ryzen 5 2500U mobile APU (code-named Raven Ridge). 

