Scaling Raven Ridge with David Kanter: The TR Podcast 191

|
Most commented stories
Duration: 2:07:59
Hosted by: Jeff Kampman
Special guest: David Kanter
Download:
MP3
Subscribe:
RSS (MP3) | iTunes (MP3)
|
This episode of The Tech Report Podcast is sponsored by Aerocool. Aerocool Advanced Technologies Corp., a leading PC gaming hardware and accessories design company, recently announced the launch of P7-L240 - Project 7’s RGB ready closed loop liquid cooling system.
The unit comes with translucent fans and transparent pump casing, allowing builders to fully appreciate the 16.8 million colors and effects that will make their systems stand out. Furthermore, the P7-L240 can achieve an excellent cooling capacity of 380W TDP for overclocked CPUs and demanding high-end desktop systems.
Check out the video below for a look at Aerocool's Project 7 products and visit Aerocool's Project 7 site for more information.
Show notes
The Tech Report Podcast returns with Editor-in-Chief Jeff Kampman and esteemed guest David Kanter on the line. We hold a wide-ranging discussion of fairly recent happenings in the world of PC hardware revolving around results from our review of AMD's Ryzen 5 2500U mobile APU (code-named Raven Ridge).
Follow us on Twitter - Jeff - David - The Tech Report
That's all, folks! We'll see you on the next episode.
5 comments — Last by Redocbew at 1:40 PM on 01/05/18
|The Tech Report System Guide: winter 2017 editionFresh PCs for every need
|59
|AMD's Ryzen 5 2500U APU reviewedToward a more perfect fusion
|166
|Intel's Core i5-8250U CPU reviewedKaby Lake Refresh rides in on Acer's Swift 3
|113
|AMD's Ryzen 7 2700U and Ryzen 5 2500U APUs revealedInfinity Fabric ties Zen and Vega together
|175
|Intel's Core i7-8700K CPU reviewedSix shots of Coffee Lake, please
|369
|Intel's Core i9-7980XE and Core i9-7960X CPUs reviewedDid somebody say more cores?
|176
|The Tech Report System Guide: September 2017 editionHog heaven at the high end
|100
|Intel kicks off eighth-gen Core with four cores and eight threads in 15WMore of the good stuff
|89
|Samsung upgrades the Notebook 7 Spin with an eighth-gen Core i5
|0
|ASRock X399M Taichi squishes Threadripper into microATX
|3
|Adata debuts new SX8200 SSDs and Spectrix memory kits at CES
|4
|Apple and Nvidia detail Meltdown and Spectre fixes
|7
|Scaling Raven Ridge with David Kanter: The TR Podcast 191
|5
|Lenovo ThinkVision P32u offers Thunderbolt 3 daisy-chaining
|2
|Intel Titan Ridge Thunderbolt controllers look to the future and the past
|7
|New Intel patches promise immunity to Meltdown and Spectre attacks
|63
|Lenovo's refreshed ThinkPads are lighter and thinner than ever
|14
|Spectre is really quite brilliant. It looks like they've figured out a way to get malicious JIT-compiled JavaScript to "read" arbitrary locations in t...
|+55