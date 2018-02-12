AMD's Ryzen 3 2200G and Ryzen 5 2400G processors reviewed

Raven Ridge lands on the desktop

Morning, folks. Today is the day when we can finally share performance details for the desktop versions of AMD's Ryzen processors with Radeon Vega graphics, or Ryzen APUs for short. AMD isn't using the term "accelerated processing unit" to refer to these chips any longer, but it's a whole lot easier to call them APUs than it is to type out "Ryzen processor with Radeon Vega graphics" every time we want to refer to the family of chips. Naming conventions aside, what matters most is that AMD finally has a competitive CPU core that it can fuse with its muscular graphics processors, and it's used those resources to form a most exciting pair of chips for entry-level gaming builds, small-form-factor game boxes, and HTPCs.

I could regale you with a wealth of background information on the silicon marriage of a single Zen core complex and Vega graphics here, but I am out of time as of this very moment. Thing is, we pretty much know the deal with Raven Ridge. Check out my post about AMD's pre-CES event for the ground rules of AMD's desktop APUs, along with our review of the mobile Ryzen 5 2500U and my initial write-up of the Raven Ridge silicon from a while back for ample general information on the red team's blend of its core competencies. At this stage, I felt it was most important to get our performance results out in the open rather than rehashing a great deal of already-public information. I'll be adding more background and commentary to this article as the day goes on—be sure to refresh this piece regularly for updates. For the moment, enjoy our full test results and slightly-less-full analysis for these chips, and feel free to debate amongst yourselves in the comments.

Memory subsystem performance

The AIDA64 utility includes some basic tests of memory bandwidth and latency that will let us peer into the differences in behavior among the memory subsystems of the processors on the bench today, if there are any.

With the same DDR4-3200 CL14 RAM in the DIMM slots of all of our systems, AMD's chips take a small advantage in raw bandwidth. Memory latency, on the other hand, continues to favor Intel's microarchitectures by a wide margin. AMD has slightly decreased the latency of its chips' integrated memory controllers in the move from Summit Ridge to Raven Ridge, but the difference likely isn't large enough to translate into noticeably higher performance.

Some quick synthetic math tests

AIDA64 also includes some useful micro-benchmarks that we can use to sketch out broad differences among CPUs on our bench. The PhotoWorxx test uses AVX2 instructions on all of these chips. The CPU Hash integer benchmark uses AVX, while the single-precision FPU Julia and double-precision Mandel tests use AVX2 with FMA. The Ryzen 3 2200G had to sit out the PhotoWorxx test, as running that benchmark caused a hard lock on the host system.

Core for core and thread for thread, the Ryzen 5 2400G can't outpace the similarly-provisioned (and 95 W) Ryzen 5 1500X. Weirdly, it's the four-core, four-thread Ryzen 3 1300X that leads the AMD pack here.

As we've long understood now, Ryzen CPUs include support for Intel's SHA Extensions, meaning that they can accelerate the algorithm behind this micro-benchmark. That acceleration explains the wide gulf between even the Ryzen 3 1300X and the Core i5-8400's otherwise-impressive score here.

In these tests of floating-point performance, Intel's wider AVX units give its chips a wide lead.

Now that we have a basic idea of how these chips perform, let's get to gaming.