The Glassy AF gaming chair review

If you pay attention to my Shortbread parentheticals, you may know that I'm not above taking cheap shots at so-called "gaming chairs." You see, I'm from western Michigan, the home of some of the most famous office furniture manufacturers on the planet. Naturally, I grew up taking names like Herman Miller and Steelcase for granted. Around here, you just pluck freshly-made high-quality office chairs right off the line in your own backyard. The kind of gaming chairs I see hawked by streamers and the like, however, would go straight into my compost heap.

Well, it turns out someone was paying attention to my snooty opinion of such matters, and they called me out by offering up their flagship gaming chair for review. Enter the Glassy AF gaming chair from Tempered Ass. That's right—if you thought the tempered glass trend would stop at case windows, you were very wrong indeed.

As you can imagine from the image above, the assembly process was extremely simple. I didn't even bother to read the instructions. The chair comes flat-packed in a box just 1.5" (3.8 cm) tall, but it weighs a hefty 40 lbs (18.1 kg). Most of that weight is carried by the two glass sheets—each of those pieces weighs 15 lbs (6.8 kg). The end result is a seat that reeks of quality thanks to sheer mass alone.

Let's get down to brass tacks. The back and seat of the chair are made from half-inch tempered glass, apparently the only characteristic that seemingly qualifies the Glassy AF for the "gaming" moniker. The laser-cut sides are made from three-quarter-inch "premium dieboard maple," a material that's apparently strong enough for making steel rule dies. I guess that's a good thing? Regardless of the undeniably-high-end material choices, the elephant in the room is figuring out who on earth would trust sitting on this asinine thing.

It seems as if that concern was anticipated, because the review guide for the Glassy AF contains information on the finite element analysis simulation that was run during the design process to assess the chair's strength. Now, I don't know about you, but I've never seen glass move that way before. However, I've been assured that the animation exaggerates the actual amount of deflection, and that the color scale shows the chair is more than strong enough to be sat upon by just about anyone. That's fine, but maybe next time Glassy AF shouldn't show a fancy glass chair jiggling around quite so much. That doesn't instill confidence in the product.