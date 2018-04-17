Aerocool's P7-L240 closed-loop liquid CPU cooler reviewed

Dare to be different

Closed-loop liquid coolers have become a pretty standard formula over the past few years. Start with a pump from Asetek (or perhaps CoolIT Systems), put a custom housing on it with a dash of RGB LEDs if you're feeling spicy, throw your own fans in the box to complete the package, and voila—you're cooling with liquid. This arrangement has let many a PC component maker get in on the all-in-one liquid-cooling fun, but it does lead to a certain sameness in the pages of liquid-cooling hardware available on Newegg.

The folks at Aerocool are taking a different tack for their first all-in-one liquid cooler. The Project 7 P7-L240 starts with a massive proprietary pump housing that is, as far as I can tell, an in-house design that owes little to the CoolIT or Asetek pumps of the world.

The most telling sign that the P7-L240 isn't your average CLC is its partially user-serviceable design. Pop the logo plate and metal surround off the top of the pump with a gentle twist, and you're greeted with a refill port. The transparent pump housing offers easy monitoring of fluid levels in a system, and the fill port could help extend the life of the cooler if that fluid level does eventually drop over time.

Aerocool doesn't offer any guidance on what the stock coolant is composed of, but we imagine one could use a standard coolant like EK's CryoFuel clear premixed coolant if needed. A coolant with some form of anti-corrosive additives would be a must for anyone motivated to top up this cooler, since the P7-L240's combo of an aluminum radiator and a copper cold plate has the potential to cause galvanic corrosion in the loop.

The copper cold plate itself has a beefy square central section that sits pround of the rest of the plate. This central section will fully cover Intel LGA 115x and AMD AM4 CPUs, and it provides plenty of coverage on Intel's larger Skylake-X and Broadwell-E heat spreaders, too.

Aerocool connects the pump to the 240-mm radiator using a pair of nice-looking sleeved hoses. These coolant-carriers are nice and pliable, although they are a bit short to my eye. Builders looking at the P7-L240 will likely want to consider mounting this system's radiator to the top of a case as a result.

The radiator end of the P7-L240 is a standard-looking, standard-thickness 240-mm unit at first glance, but Aerocool claims that its radiator has a lower fins-per-inch count than average to allow for better airflow through the unit. This seems like an optimization for Aerocool's own fans, and if so, the ability to tune fins-per-inch to the fans that will move air over them seems like another advantage of taking cooler development in-house for Aerocool.

The pair of pre-installed Aerocool 120-mm fans on the P7-L240 boast 600-RPM-to-1800-RPM speed ranges, and they can be controlled through PWM fan headers. Aerocool says these spinners turn on hydraulic bearings, and their translucent hubs hide quartets of RGB LEDs.