Gaming and streaming with AMD's second-gen Ryzen CPUs

Chasing high-refresh bliss with refined Ryzen

Finally. After an eventful week in the world of hardware benchmarking, I've wrapped up our gaming test results for AMD's second-generation Ryzen CPUs. We've taken some extra time to bench each Intel and AMD chip in our test suite with stock RAM as well as overclocked speeds. The wealth of resulting data has taken more time to crunch than I would have liked, but hey, we've got it.

If you missed our productivity benchmarks of AMD's latest CPUs, be sure to check out our launch-day article. I won't be rehashing that material too much here. Let's jump right into our testing methods and our results.

Our testing methods

As always, we did our best to deliver clean benchmarking numbers. We ran each benchmark at least three times and took the median of those results. Our test systems were configured as follows:

Processor AMD Ryzen 1600X AMD Ryzen 1800X AMD Ryzen 2600X AMD Ryzen 2700X CPU cooler EK Predator 240-mm liquid cooler Motherboard Gigabyte X470 Aorus Gaming 7 Wifi Chipset AMD X470 Memory size 16 GB (2x 8 GB) Memory type Crucial Ballistix Elite DDR4-2666 (rated) SDRAM

G.Skill Sniper X DDR4-3400 (rated) SDRAM Memory speed 2666 MT/s (Ryzen first-gen)

2933 MT/s (actual) (Ryzen second-gen)

3400 MT/s (actual) Memory timings 16-17-17-36 (2666 MT/s)

15-15-15-35 1T (2933 MT/s)

16-16-16-36 1T (3400 MT/s) System drive Samsung 960 EVO 500 GB NVMe SSD

Processor Intel Core i7-7700K CPU cooler Corsair H115i Pro 280-mm liquid cooler Motherboard Asus ROG Strix Z270E Gaming Chipset Intel Z270 Memory size 16 GB Memory type G.Skill Flare X DDR4-3200 (rated) SDRAM Memory speed 2400 MT/s (actual)

3200 MT/s (actual) Memory timings 15-15-15-35 2T (2400 MT/s)

14-14-14-34 2T (3200 MT/s) System drive Samsung 960 Pro 500 GB NVMe SSD

Processor Intel Core i7-8700K Intel Core i5-8400 CPU cooler Corsair H110i 280-mm liquid cooler Motherboard Gigabyte Z370 Aorus Gaming 7 Chipset Intel Z370 Memory size 16 GB (2x 8 GB) Memory type Crucial Ballistix Elite DDR4-2666 (rated) SDRAM

G.Skill Sniper X DDR4-3400 (rated) SDRAM Crucial Ballistix Elite DDR4-2666 (rated) SDRAM

G.Skill Flare X DDR4-3200 (rated) SDRAM Memory speed 2666 MT/s (actual)

3400 MT/s (actual) 2666 MT/s (actual)

3200 MT/s (actual) Memory timings 16-17-17-36 2T (2666 MT/s)

16-16-16-36 2T (3400 MT/s) 16-17-17-36 2T (2666 MT/s)

14-14-14-34 2T (3200 MT/s) System drive Samsung 960 Pro 500 GB NVMe SSD

They all shared the following common elements:

Storage 2x Corsair Neutron XT 480 GB SSD

1x HyperX 480 GB SSD Discrete graphics Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 Ti Founders Edition Graphics driver version GeForce 385.69 OS Windows 10 Pro with Fall Creators Update Power supply Seasonic Prime Platinum 1000 W

Some other notes on our testing methods:

All test systems were updated with the latest firmware and Windows updates before we began collecting data, including patches for the Spectre and Meltdown vulnerabilities where applicable. As a result, test data from this review should not be compared with results collected in past TR reviews. Similarly, all applications used in the course of data collection were the most current versions available as of press time and cannot be used to cross-compare with older data.

be compared with results collected in past TR reviews. Similarly, all applications used in the course of data collection were the most current versions available as of press time and cannot be used to cross-compare with older data. Our test systems were all configured using the Windows Balanced power plan, including AMD systems that previously would have used the Ryzen Balanced plan. AMD's suggested configuration for its CPUs no longer includes the Ryzen Balanced power plan as of Windows' Fall Creators Update, also known as "RS3" or Redstone 3.

Unless otherwise noted, our gaming tests were conducted at 1920x1080. Our test system's monitor was set to refresh at 60 Hz.

Our testing methods are generally publicly available and reproducible. If you have any questions regarding our testing methods, feel free to leave a comment on this article or join us in the forums to discuss them.