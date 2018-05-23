Antec's P110 Luce case reviewed

A return to form

When I signed up to take a look at Antec's P110 Luce case, I was expecting just another ATX mid-tower with a tempered-glass side panel to hit my doorstep. Once I received the case and pulled it out of the box, though, I grew more excited by the moment.

The exterior of this case is simple and elegant. The front panel is made from brushed aluminum with a seven-color RGB LED-backlit logo at the top left corner. A moderately forceful pull on the bottom of the front panel disconnects the stainless-steel pegs from the chassis. There's no need to worry about pulling on any wires for the LED logo, as the lighting system is thoughtfully attached to the chassis.

On both sides of the front panel, Antec includes removable vents to balance noise and air flow. To remove the vents, one only needs to pull and wiggle them out of their slots.

Removing the P110 Luce's front panel exposes its front dust filter. This easy-to-remove filter is attached with strong magnets. Just behind the dust filter, there's a preinstalled 120-mm fan with a three-pin connector and mounts for two additional 120-mm fans. You can also install two 140-mm fans after removing the preinstalled fan. Directly behind the front fan mounts there is room for a slim radiator up to 360 mm long. The entire radiator-and-fan stack mounted here can't be more than 55 mm tall, though that's a fairly typical figure for most all-in-one liquid-cooling systems.

The left panel is made of four-millimeter-thick tempered glass. Since the entire side panel is clear glass rather than the heavily-tinted stuff on some other tempered-glass cases, you can easily see all your RGB and expensive components inside. The panel is held in place with four thumb screws, so it's easy to take off. The rubber grommets that hold the panel in place are captive on the chassis, so it'll be hard to lose them.

At the bottom of the case, we have a large opening for airflow with a removable dust filter. This dust filter slides out from the left side of the case, making it easy to remove and reinstall even when the case is under a desk. The feet have rubber pads on the bottom to reduce transfer of vibrations into floors or desks and keep the case high enough off the ground to ensure air can be pulled into the case without restriction.

The top of the case features a recessed dust filter for the top fan mounts. The dust filter is removable and attached with very strong magnets. The top fan mounts of the P110 Luce support either two 120-mm fans or two 140-mm fans, and they can also accommodate radiators as large as 280 mm. The maximum thickness for the entire fan-and-radiator stack on this mount is 55 mm.

The P110 Luce's top I/O ports include an HDMI connector for plugging VR headsets right into the front panel of the case. To support that idea, the case also includes two USB 3.0 ports along with the usual 3.5-mm jacks for audio and microphone input. The power button is RGB LED illuminated and will match the color of the Antec logo. A button on the top panel cycles through the seven available colors from Antec's built-in controller.

At the rear of the case, Antec preinstalls a three-pin 120-mm exhaust fan. A 120-mm radiator can go on this fan mount, as well. The coarse mesh on this mount seems ideal for good airflow, and the mount uses adjustable screw slots instead of four fixed holes for easy repositioning of the fan if a builder needs to move it out of the way of a radiator stack, for example. The P110 Luce has eight expansion slot covers, so even builders exploring three- or four-way SLI will find enough slots for their needs.

The P110 Luce also has a pair of vertical slots for turning graphics cards on their sides, although Antec doesn't provide (or even make) the complementary mount that's required to pass a riser cable from the motherboard to this location. Vertical mounts are great for showing off expensive RGB LED-illuminated graphics cards, presuming yours will fit in the rather narrow space between the vertical mount and side window on this case.

At 23.2" x 22" x 12.6" (HWD) or 518 mm x 230 mm x 489 mm, the P110 Luce is about average-sized for an ATX mid-tower. Let's see how Antec puts that space to use now.