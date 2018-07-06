Cougar's Revenger S gaming mouse reviewed

2 KHz or not 2 KHz

When I first took a look at Cougar's Revenger S gaming mouse, well, I shrugged. On first glance, it seemed to be another six-button gaming mouse with RGB LED lighting and a Pixart PMW3360 sensor. Then, I noticed something curious in the spec sheet: Cougar put down the Revenger S for a 2-KHz report rate. There's only a few other mice on the market that have made that claim, and I was eager to see for myself if Cougar's mouse was the real deal.

The Revenger S doesn't really stand out on first blush. That could be a good thing, though, since it skips the garish styling we've seen on some other gaming mice. It has two large primary buttons, a clickable scroll wheel, two side buttons, and a sixth button on top. The main buttons accept inputs with the typical pair of Omron switches rated for 50 million clicks.

As is traditional for gaming mice, the sixth button is set up to toggle DPI presets by default. Uniquely, you can hold the DPI button for three seconds to enable "eSports mode" and lock in your resolution of choice. The scroll wheel is flanked by RGB LED accents, and the Cougar logo on the back of the mouse also lights up.

Richly-textured grips on the sides of the Revenger S do a lot for the mouse's already-good handling. It has a rather low weight of 94 grams (3.3 oz), and an intuitive shape—if not a particularly ergonomic one. The Revenger S fits my hands well, which means it might end up being a little small for most adult American males. In particular, palm grippers should probably stay away unless they have very small hands indeed. Everyone else should find the Revenger S comfortable enough.

You won't find any fancy gimmicks on the Revenger S—the RGB LED lighting is about as gimmicky as it gets. The weight isn't adjustable, the sensor isn't removable, and the shell is firmly fixed in place. Cougar does include a replacement set of PTFE pads for the bottom of the mouse should you wear out the ones that come attached. Instead of gimmicks, the Revenger S is about one thing: providing a solid mousing experience for serious gaming. To that end, it primarily serves as a vehicle for PixArt's PMW3360 sensor.

Cougar's UIX software is surprisingly lightweight and easy to use. It has an intuitive drag-and-drop interface for button assignment, and a very powerful macro editor that can capture and play back mouse motions, a pretty rare feature among software of this type. UIX can also control the Revenger S' RGB LED lighting. The less said about the lighting the better, in my opinion. Given that it's a mouse, your hand will be covering the lights most of the time anyway.

The characteristics of that sensor are well-understood by this point, but I'll cover them anyway. This is an optical mouse sensor that uses an infrared LED to to light up the surface it's tracking. The PMW3360's resolution tops out at 12,000 DPI—well beyond the limits of usability. By default, the mouse doesn't even come configured to use a resolution past 3200 DPI. Similarly excessive are the sensor's acceleration and maximum speed specs: 50 g, and up to 250 inches per second.



Velocity test showing linear tracking out to nearly 2 meters per second.

Humans just don't move their hands that fast. It's good that the specs are as solid as they are, though, because it means the sensor's performance is uncompromised in almost any situation. Cougar didn't mess with PixArt's alchemy, and so this mouse operates more or less exactly like other mice using the same sensor or its derivatives. I have nothing but nice words about it in that regard.