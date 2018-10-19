Intel's Core i9-9900K CPU reviewed

One ring to rule them all

Intel's Core i9-9900K is here. With eight cores and 16 threads clocked at up to 5 GHz (on as many as two active cores, to boot), plus a 4.7-GHz all-core Turbo Boost 2.0 clock, the i9-9900K has the potential for incredibly formidable performance. We've been testing that performance down to the very last minute, and we have a comprehensive set of results to share with you now, but analysis of those results will have to trickle in as we fully digest the reams of data our work has produced. In honesty, though, a chip with the kinds of performance we've been seeing over the past few days doesn't need us to vouch for much on its behalf.

We'll be adding more detail and flavor to this article throughout the day (and intermittently, at best, as I'll be traveling by air and won't have consistent Internet access), but if you want more perspective on the i9-9900K, David Schor at WikiChip has an excellent run-down of the Coffee Lake Refresh silicon that underpins ninth-generation Core CPUs. For our part, let's dive right into our performance results.

Memory subsystem performance

The AIDA64 utility includes some basic tests of memory bandwidth and latency that will let us peer into the differences in behavior among the memory subsystems of the processors on the bench today, if there are any.

Some quick synthetic math tests

AIDA64 also includes some useful micro-benchmarks that we can use to flush out broad differences among CPUs on our bench. The PhotoWorxx test uses AVX2 instructions on all of these chips. The CPU Hash integer benchmark uses AVX and Ryzen CPUs' Intel SHA Extensions support, while the single-precision FPU Julia and double-precision Mandel tests use AVX2 with FMA.