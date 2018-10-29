AMD's Ryzen Threadripper 2920X CPU reviewed

Throughout the year, AMD has been renewing its Ryzen CPUs with the Zen+ architecture, a combination of minor tweaks and process changes that promises better memory latency, more granular control over clocks in mixed workloads, and higher peak clock speeds overall. The Ryzen Threadripper 2950X was the first AMD high-end desktop CPU to benefit from this set of changes, and now the company is bringing them to its new entry-level Threadripper: the 2920X. For $649, the 2920X offers a Ryzen 7 2700X-like 4.3-GHz peak clock speed plus a 3.5-GHz base clock.
|Cores/
threads
|Base
clock (GHz)
|Peak boost
clock (GHz)
|L2
cache (MB)
|L3
cache (MB)
|TDP
|Suggested
price
|Threadripper 2990WX
|32/64
|3.0
|4.2
|16
|64
|250 W
|$1799
|Threadripper 2970WX
|24/48
|12
|64
|$1299
|Threadripper 2950X
|16/32
|3.5
|4.4
|8
|32
|180 W
|$899
|Threadripper 1950X
|16/32
|3.4
|4.2
|8
|32
|$999
|Threadripper 2920X
|12/24
|3.5
|4.3
|6
|32
|$649
|Threadripper 1920X
|12/24
|3.5
|4.2
|6
|32
|$799
|Threadripper 1900X
|8/16
|3.8
|4.2
|4
|16
|$549
While those figures may seem little changed from those of the Ryzen Threadripper 1920X, AMD's Precision Boost 2 technology promises a more graceful descent to that base clock as cores and threads become loaded down. We've seen modest benefits from Precision Boost 2 and Threadrippers in our past testing, since many of our benchmarks load either one thread or all threads. For workloads that don't run flat-out, like compiling, Precision Boost 2 could prove an asset to the 2920X. Let's see if the combination of Zen+ tweaks and a lower price can help the 2920X stand out in an increasingly competitive high-end desktop space.
Our testing methods
As always, we did our best to deliver clean benchmarking numbers. We ran each benchmark at least three times and took the median of those results. Our test systems were configured as follows:
|Processor
|Intel Core i7-8700K
|Intel Core i7-9700K
|Intel Core i9-9900K
|CPU cooler
|Corsair H100i Pro 240-mm closed-loop liquid cooler
|Motherboard
|Gigabyte Z390 Aorus Master
|Chipset
|Intel Z390
|Memory size
|16 GB
|Memory type
|G.Skill Flare X 16 GB (2x 8 GB) DDR4 SDRAM
|Memory speed
|3200 MT/s (actual)
|Memory timings
|14-14-14-34 2T
|System drive
|Samsung 960 Pro 512 GB NVMe SSD
|Processor
|AMD Ryzen 7 2700X
|AMD Ryzen 5 2600X
|CPU cooler
|EK Predator 240-mm closed-loop liquid cooler
|Motherboard
|Gigabyte X470 Aorus Gaming 7 Wifi
|Chipset
|AMD X470
|Memory size
|16 GB
|Memory type
|G.Skill Flare X 16 GB (2x 8 GB) DDR4 SDRAM
|Memory speed
|3200 MT/s (actual)
|Memory timings
|14-14-14-34 2T
|System drive
|Samsung 960 EVO 500 GB NVMe SSD
|Processor
|Threadripper 2950X
|Threadripper 1920X
|Threadripper 2920X
|Threadripper 2970WX
|Threadripper 2990WX
|CPU cooler
|Enermax Liqtech TR4 240-mm closed-loop liquid cooler
|Motherboard
|Gigabyte X399 Aorus Xtreme
|Chipset
|AMD X399
|Memory size
|32 GB
|Memory type
|G.Skill Flare X 32 GB (4x 8 GB) DDR4 SDRAM
|Memory speed
|3200 MT/s (actual)
|Memory timings
|14-14-14-34 1T
|System drive
|Samsung 970 EVO 500 GB NVMe SSD
|Processor
|Core i7-7820X
|Core i9-7900X
|Core i9-7960X
|Core i9-7980XE
|CPU cooler
|Corsair H100i Pro 240-mm closed-loop liquid cooler
|Motherboard
|Gigabyte X299 Designare EX
|Chipset
|Intel X299
|Memory size
|32 GB
|Memory type
|G.Skill Flare X 32 GB (4x 8 GB) DDR4 SDRAM
|Memory speed
|3200 MT/s (actual)
|Memory timings
|14-14-14-34 1T
|System drive
|Intel 750 Series 400 GB NVMe SSD
Our test systems shared the following components:
|Graphics card
|Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Founders Edition
|Graphics driver
|GeForce 411.63
|Power supply
|Thermaltake Grand Gold 1200 W (AMD)
Seasonic Prime Platinum 1000 W (Intel)
Some other notes on our testing methods:
- All test systems were updated with the latest firmware, graphics drivers, and Windows updates before we began collecting data, including patches for the Spectre and Meltdown vulnerabilities where applicable. As a result, test data from this review should not be compared with results collected in past TR reviews. Similarly, all applications used in the course of data collection were the most current versions available as of press time and cannot be used to cross-compare with older data.
- Our test systems were all configured using the Windows Balanced power plan, including AMD systems that previously would have used the Ryzen Balanced plan. AMD's suggested configuration for its CPUs no longer includes the Ryzen Balanced power plan as of Windows' Fall Creators Update, also known as "RS3" or Redstone 3.
- Unless otherwise noted, all productivity tests were conducted with a display resolution of 2560x1440 at 60 Hz. Gaming tests were conducted at 1920x1080 and 144 Hz.
Our testing methods are generally publicly available and reproducible. If you have any questions regarding our testing methods, feel free to leave a comment on this article or join us in the forums to discuss them.