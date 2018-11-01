Corsair's H100i RGB Platinum closed-loop liquid cooler reviewed

Spiffy lighting meets high performance

Addressable RGB LEDs are all the rage in cases, cooling, and fans at the moment. Instead of lighting up in a single color across the entire device, peripherals with addressable RGB LEDs can perform complex lighting effects limited only by the number of LEDs available and the capabilities of the backing hardware and software.



Image: Corsair

Corsair has made an array of excellent addressable RGB LED fans before now, but the company has never delivered an all-in-one liquid cooler studded with those smarter lights. That changes today with the introduction of the H100i RGB Platinum and H115i RGB Platinum heatsinks.



Image: Corsair

It's no big secret that Corsair has contracted production of its heatsinks to Asetek and CoolIT Systems in the past, and the H100i Platinum pump bears all the marks of a CoolIT job. The easy-to-use mounting hardware is identical to that of The CoolIT-made H110i, and the vaguely squircle-shaped base plate serves as another tell versus the uniformly circular base plates that mark Asetek products. I'm pleased to see Corsair and CoolIT join forces again, as the H110i's pump is one of the better-sounding among the closed-loop liquid coolers I've tried.



Image: Corsair

The party trick of the H100i Platinum is the ring of 16 individually-addressable RGB LEDs around its pump head. This ring can participate in the full range of advanced effects possible through Corsair's iCUE software. For an idea of what some of those effects can do, check out our video overview of the Crystal 280X RGB case from earlier this year, where we run through a wide range of iCUE's capabilities. Pay special attention to the pair of ML120 Pro RGB fans in the roof of the case.



Image: Corsair

Corsair also includes a pair of ML120 Pro RGB fans in the box with the H100i Platinum. Those TR Editor's Choice Award-winning fans get unleashed to their full 400-RPM-to-2400-RPM speed range on this cooler, so much like we saw with the H100i Pro we reviewed a while back, this cooler should be able to move plenty of heat away from its radiator at the cost of some extra noise. The H100i Platinum includes mounting hardware for most every mainstream Intel and AMD socket one could want, and it's the first Corsair cooler to ship with AMD Socket TR4 support out of the box for Threadripper owners.

My sole complaint with the H100i Platinum is the mass of wires its fans require to do the RGB LED dance. Each fan has two lengthy cables running off it for RGB LED and speed control, and the pump head itself has headers for RGB LED control, an integrated fan controller, a SATA power cable, and a micro-USB plug that has to be connected to a motherboard fan header to communicate with iCUE. That's a ton of wires to deal with in an area where cases generally don't have good cable-management options, so tucking all those cords out of sight can be a pain. Short of cutting features from its products, however, I'm not sure how Corsair might deal with this cable tangle.