Corsair's K70 MK.2 Low Profile Rapidfire gaming keyboard reviewed

Slim, fast

Corsair refreshed its K70 and Strafe keyboards this year by porting over a number of features from the K95 Platinum and adding the MK.2 designation to, well, mark the change. We've already reviewed those updated boards, but Corsair has recently teamed up with Cherry to produce a K70 MK.2 with the key switch maker's new Low Profile clickers. That change results in a shorter keyboard that looks more like a laptop-style deck than the full-height boards that every gaming keyboard company is turning out in droves these days. I'm always interested in new switch types, so I was enthused to see what the Low Profile design could do.

None of Corsair's core design elements have been overhauled with the addition of these new switches. The plastic chassis is still topped by the company's signature brushed aluminum plate. This plate is illuminated by the underglow from RGB LEDs built into the switch housings. Corsair has some of the smoothest LED effects in the business.

Those effects can be controlled by the profile and brightness buttons at the top of the keyboard. The profile button cycles through collections of settings that can be configured in Corsair's iCUE software. Each profile can be set to have its own lighting effect. You can use the brightness button to choose between three different brightness levels or turn off the blinkenlights altogether. These two buttons are accompanied by a third button that locks out the Windows key, a handy feature for gaming.

The top right of the keyboard remains home to a suite of dedicated media controls. All the buttons in this suite, except the mute button, are sufficiently punchy. However, I'm not a fan of the new volume wheel. Older Corsair boards have volume wheels with notches that correspond to individual changes in volume level. Corsair has since traded this volume wheel out for one with a completely smooth scrolling action. The smooth action makes it difficult to precisely adjust my PC's volume levels.

The wrist rests on Corsair keyboards have been getting progressively thinner over time. The cushioned rubber layer of past keyboards has been completely removed at this point, leaving only a top layer of soft-touch plastic supported by a few chintzy plastic strips underneath. The new wrist rest still feels alright to use, but it's sad to see Corsair discard its prior, superior design here.

Thankfully, Corsair didn't cheap out on the rubber pads on the bottom of the keyboard. It'd be nice to see rubber strips on the two flip-up stands, but the large rubber pads near the front are able to hold the keyboard in place quite well when the back is propped up by the stands. The stands themselves are stable and snap solidly into place.

The back of the keyboard features a USB pass-through port, a nice convenience feature, though it requires the board's main cable to be thicker than it would be otherwise. The main cable is non-removable, making the keyboard somewhat unwieldy when I picked it up.

The braided cable is also quite stiff, which is not good for cable management. The cable ends in two USB connectors: one to power the main keyboard functions and LEDs, and the other to power the pass-through port.

A keycap puller and ten extra keycaps come in the box. The extra keycaps have textured tops that match the textured top of the space bar. You can switch these keycaps in to act as tactile indicators that your fingers are positioned on the intended gaming keys.