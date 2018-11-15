AMD's Radeon RX 590 graphics card reviewed

Mind the gap

Morning, folks. I'm fighting intermittent power outages thanks to an ice storm in the locale of the TR labs last night, but that hasn't stopped me from collecting and digesting data on AMD's latest graphics card: the Radeon RX 590. The company didn't share a ton of details about this card with us, so I'll keep this short. The RX 590 uses the same basic Polaris 10 GPU that's powered the RX 480 and got a boost in the RX 580. This time, the performance improvements come courtesy of a move to GlobalFoundries' 12LP process, an improved version of the basic 14-nm FinFET technology that has underpinned AMD's CPUs and GPUs for some time now.

The XFX RX 590 Fatboy card (and yes, that is its name) that we've had the privilege of playing with over the past few days carries a 1600-MHz boost clock range, up a fair bit compared to the roughly 1400-MHz range that RX 580 partner cards could boast of. We'll be adding more to this article as we can, but all of our test data is present and accounted for. If you'd rather not page through reams of frame-time data, you can skip ahead to the conclusion at leisure.

Shadow of the Tomb Raider







