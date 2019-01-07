Corsair's Harpoon RGB Wireless gaming mouse reviewed

Perfect portability

This is the second review in the three-part CES 2019 Corsair review extravaganza. Corsair's new Ironclaw RGB gaming mouse was the front runner, and now we're going to take a look at a wireless spin on Corsair's Harpoon RGB gaming mouse. The final review will focus on Corsair's M65 RGB Elite gaming mouse, where the MM350 mouse pad will also make an appearance.

Besides the RGB LEDs, the Harpoon RGB Wireless is clothed in black. The top of the mouse is adorned with a lightly textured plastic and is designed to help you maintain your grip even while sweaty. A slight rubberized texture coats the sides of the mouse, also helping increase the grip. The Harpoon RGB Wireless, as a whole, feels rock solid, though the scroll wheel rattles very lightly if you give the mouse a good shake.

It's a big jump down in size from the Ironclaw. It's small, though not tiny, measuring 4.6" x 2.7" x 1.6" (LxWxH). I found the shape to be comfortable, but because of its small size, I tended to grip the mouse in a kind of pseudo claw grip. I prefer larger mice that I can grasp firmly with a palm grip. Even so, I can see it as a great companion mouse for gaming laptops, because its small size and wireless capability make it quite portable.

I was hopeful when I saw that the Harpoon RGB Wireless had a different scroll wheel than the Ironclaw, and my hopes were mostly upheld. It has a slight rattle if you shake it, but the scroll wheel feels solidly secured into the mouse. I'd prefer more pronounced detents, but that's just a personal preference. Unfortunately, the scroll wheel doesn't have side scrolling functionality.

The Omron switches under the left and right mouse buttons, CPI cycle button, and side buttons feel pleasantly clicky. The side buttons are pretty well positioned, but they'd be pretty much perfect if the back button was moved downward just a little.

The Harpoon RGB Wireless comes with a six-foot braided cable with a micro-USB connector on one end and a USB Type-A connector on the other end. You can keep it plugged in and use it as a wired mouse while it charges. When it's time to go wireless, pop open the small compartment on the bottom of the mouse that stores the small, 2.4GHz wireless USB receiver.

The mouse has 2.4GHz Bluetooth capability, as well. However, there seems to be a problem with devices recognizing the Harpoon RGB Wireless in Bluetooth mode if they've connected to it before using the USB receiver. I had this issue with multiple systems, so if you plan to use this mouse in Bluetooth mode with a particular device, I advise keeping the wireless receiver away from any of its USB ports. Hopefully, this connectivity problem is just a software or firmware blunder and can be fixed with an update in the near future.