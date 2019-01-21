Corsair's M65 RGB Elite gaming mouse reviewed

An updated classic, better than ever

We've taken a look at both Corsair's new Ironclaw RGB and its Harpoon RGB Wireless, and now it's time for a throwback to the first ever review I published at TR. All the way back in 2014, when I was only fourteen years old, I put together a video review of Corsair's Raptor M45, Vengeance M65, and M95. The age of the video and my age at the time I made it definitely show. My voice and the M65 have both developed since the time of that review, and the mouse is still a contender in the gaming mouse market. It seems fitting to give the updated M65 RGB Elite a proper written review almost five years after that first one.

The core design of the M65 RGB Elite remains unchanged. The body of the mouse consists of an aluminum base topped by three plastic panels that are separated by visible seams. The right side panel has been lengthened in the back, and the left side panel has been shortened in the front, but the shape is otherwise the same as the original M65. I've always liked the shape of the M65 and have always found it comfortable to use, so I'm happy Corsair didn't mess with it in any significant way with the M65 RGB Elite.

Unlike the oversized Ironclaw, the M65 RGB Elite is an average-sized mouse with a subtle arch that should suit a wide range of hand sizes and grip styles. It's also quite sturdy, even with its noticeable panel gaps. It doesn't let out a single peep when shaken. The open back removes the possibility that you'll run over the bottom of your palm when you're sliding the mouse backwards.

Corsair has wisely not transplanted the iffy scroll wheel from the Glaive and Ironclaw into the M65 RGB Elite. This scroll wheel rotates confidently forward and back without any sloppy wiggling. The scrolling action can sound a little rattly, but the detents are clearly defined, making precise scrolling a breeze.

I do have a small gripe regarding the scroll wheel's proximity to the forward CPI button. My finger tends to clip it at the end of deep, backward scrolls. You do need to overcome a solid, well-weighted tactile bump in order to actuate the CPI buttons, so I don't ever actually click that accidentally, but running into it occasionally when scrolling is a tad annoying. A little extra space between the scroll wheel and the forward CPI button would be nice.

An RGB LED that sits between the two CPI buttons indicates the present CPI level. There are six in total, and you can customize the color and brightness of the indicator light for each one. You can use the DPI buttons to switch between five of these CPI levels, but the sixth level can be activated only by holding down the red sniper button on the left side of the mouse.

The left and right mouse buttons and all three side buttons are delightfully clicky and well-weighted, which is especially important for the sniper button. It rests underneath my thumb when I grip the mouse, yet I've never once pressed it accidentally. However, when I did need to press and hold the button for a temporary CPI switch, it was happy to comply. Corsair actually made the sniper button a tad more square and moved it back a little compared to past designs. The two other side buttons have also been enlarged significantly and lengthened a smidge. All told, these shape and position changes have made the side buttons more natural to use. The old upper side buttons, in particular, were too out-of-the-way for comfort.

A six foot braided cable extends out from the left front of the mouse mouse and ends in a USB connector. The cable is quite flexible, but it retains the shape you give it pretty well.